you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs BAN T20Is: Kohli rested; maiden call-up for Shivam Dube

In order to manage his work load, the selection committee decided to give Indian captain Virat Kohli much needed rest and excluded him from the T20I squad against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Kohli's absence.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Keeping its policy of managing player's workload in mind, selection committee on October 24 decided to rest Indian skipper Virat Kohli for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

Another player who has been rested for the series is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Meanwhile Mumbai's all-rounder Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up for his domestic exploits. The prolific wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have retured to the Indian fold.

Close

As has been the case in the past, Rohit Sharma will lead the T20 squad in Kohli's absence

The squad for the Test series against the neighbours remained unchanged after India's 3-0 whitewash of South Africa recently. The series starts November 3 and comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

Also finding a place in the T20 squad was Mumbai seamer Shardul Thakur

Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini was omitted on fitness grounds.

"Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make a comeback from injury in the next series (against the West Indies)," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said.

Injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's return will take longer, he added.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Squad for Test series against Bangladesh:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

(with PTI inputs)

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh #Virat Kohli

