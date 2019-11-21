App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 06:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs BAN Pink Ball Test: Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to grace Day 1 of the match

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Hasina will be visiting Kolkata for a day to witness the historic match at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will witness the opening day's play of India's maiden day-night Test cricket match in Kolkata on November 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first ever pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Hasina will be visiting Kolkata for a day to witness the historic match at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close

"This request was made in view of the historic nature of the first ever day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, and bearing in mind the special occasion that this represents in Indian sport," Kumar said at a media briefing.

related news

"So, it was most appropriate that the first day-night Test in India, being played between India and Bangladesh, be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," he said.

So far, 11 day-night Tests have been played in various cricket-playing countries after the ICC's approval to it seven years back.

Hasina visited India in October during which the two sides decided to further broadbase their overall bilateral ties. The two countries signed seven pacts and launched three projects during her visit.

The ties between the two neighbouring countries are on an upswing in the last five years.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 06:31 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.