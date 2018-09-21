IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Jadeja sends back the dangerous Mushfiqur; BAN 65/5 after 18 overs

Mushfiqur is playing intelligent cricket here as he defends the first two deliveries before carving the 3rd ball square of the wicket for a single. LBW! Jadeja sends down a straighter delivery and Mithun was a tad late in getting his bat down as the ball brushes his pads before connecting with the bat. The Umpire declares out but Bangladesh go for the review. It’s very close but there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that it was bat first and Mithun has to return to the dressing room.

Mahmudullah is the new man in. Bangladesh really need him to come up with something special now as they find themselves in a difficult situation. Just one run and a wicket from the over.

Bangladesh 60/4 after 16 overs