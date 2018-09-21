IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Jadeja sends back the dangerous Mushfiqur; BAN 65/5 after 18 overs

Live now
Sep 21, 2018
WICKET! Mushfiqur c Chahal b Jadeja 21 (45)
WICKET! Mithun lbw Jadeja 9 (19)
WIKCET! Hasan c Dhawan b Jadeja 17 (12)
WICKET! Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7 (14)
WICKET! Das c Jadhav b Kumar 7 (16)
Bangladesh Playing XI
India Playing XI
TOSS
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Big appeal for a stumping on the 2nd delivery as Rahim goes for the sweep but misses and Dhoni has the bails off in a flash. It’s another tight decision as Rahim has his foot over the line just as the bails are coming off. The umpire has to decide if there’s anything behind the line and gives the batsman the benefit of the doubt. The batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Rahim finishes the over with another single down to cover. 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 63/4 after 17 overs
Mushfiqur is playing intelligent cricket here as he defends the first two deliveries before carving the 3rd ball square of the wicket for a single. LBW! Jadeja sends down a straighter delivery and Mithun was a tad late in getting his bat down as the ball brushes his pads before connecting with the bat. The Umpire declares out but Bangladesh go for the review. It’s very close but there isn’t enough evidence to suggest that it was bat first and Mithun has to return to the dressing room.
Mahmudullah is the new man in. Bangladesh really need him to come up with something special now as they find themselves in a difficult situation. Just one run and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 60/4 after 16 overs
Yadav continues. On strike is Rahim. Rahim plays the second ball towards fine leg and batsman takes two runs. No runs off the next two balls. Rahim politely turns the fifth ball towards square leg for a single. Mithun on strike. No runs off the last ball. Three runs off the over.
Bangladesh 59/3 after 15 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Mithun. Jadeja bowls four dots. FOUR. Mithun reverse sweeps the fifth ball for a boundary. Last ball hits the batsman on pads.
Bangladesh 56/3 after 14 overs
Yadav will continue. Mithun on strike. Mithun gets a single on second ball towards sweeper cover. Rahim on strike. Rahim gets a single on fourth ball towards long-off. Mithun on strike. He gets another single on fifth ball towards long-off. No runs off the last ball.
Bangladesh 52/3 after 13 overs
Jadeja will continue. Rahim on strike. Jadeja starts with a slow ball and batsman plays the ball towards sweeper cover for a single. Mithun on strike. No runs off the next four balls. Mithun plays the last ball towards cover and takes a single.
Bangladesh 49/3 after 12 overs
Bowling change. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Rahim on strike. Yadav bowls a full-toss on second delivery and Rahim plays the ball towards long-on for a single. Mithun gets a single on fourth ball. Rahim on strike. Rahim manages a single towards backward square leg on the last ball. Three runs off the over.
Bangladesh 47/3 after 11 overs
Another bowling change. Ravindara Jadeja into the attack. On strike is Shakib. Shakib starts the over with a single towards leg-side. Rahim on strike. NO BALL. Jadeja over steps on the second ball and drives the ball twaords long-off for a single. But Bangladesh gets a free hit. FOUR. Shakib slaps the ball towards cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary. This time towards deep square leg. OUT. Shakib gets carried away as he goes for another big shot but only manages to mistime the ball and Dhawan takes the catch. Mohammad Mithun is the new man. He is off mark on fifth ball towards cover. Rahim gets a single on the last ball towards long-off.
Bangladesh 44/3 after 10 overs
Bowling change. Spinner Chahal into the attack. On strike is Shakib. Shakib plays first ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Rahim on strike. Rahim plays the third ball towards short fine for a single. Shakib gets another single on fourth ball towards long-on. Rahim plays the fifth ball towards long-off and gets a single. Shakib gets another single on last ball towards mid-off. Five runs off the over.
Bangladesh 31/2 after 9 overs
Bumrah will continue. On strike is Hasan. The batsman plays the first ball towards short mid-wicket and takes a quick single. Rahim on strike. Rahim defends the next two balls. FOUR. Rahim gets an inside edge on the fourth ball and Dhoni puts in a full stretch dive to stop the ball but it just evades the wicketkeeper. No runs off the last two balls. Five off the over.
Bangladesh 26/2 after 8 overs
Kumar will continue. On strike is Rahim. No runs off the the over. Maiden.
Bangladesh 21/2 after 7 overs
Bumrah continue. Shanto on strike. OUT. Length ball from Bumrah first up and the ball moves away. Shano gets an edge and Dhawan standing at first slip takes an easy catch. Rahim is the new man in. He gets a single on third ball towards fine leg. Shakib on strike. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Shakib ends the over in style as he finishes the over with a cover drive.
Bangladesh 21/2 after 6 overs
Kumar will continue. Shanto on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is played. Das on strike. OUT. Well directed bouncer by the bowler and the batsman goes for pull shot but loses the control over the shot and Kedar Jadhav takes an easy catch. Shakib Al Hasan is the new man. Shanto gets a single on the fifth ball towards third man. Hasan scores no run off the last ball.
Bangladesh 16/1 after 5 overs
Bumrah will bowl. Shanto on strike. Bumrah plans to start the over with a yorker but the ball goes wrong. It becomes a full-toss instead and batsman plays it cover and gets three runs. Das on strike. No runs off next two balls. FOUR. Bad ball from Bumrah is punished by the batsman towards square leg for a boundary. No runs off the last two balls. Seven runs off the over.
Bangladesh 14/0 after 4 overs
Kumar will continue. Das on strike. Das steers the second ball down the third man region for a single. Shanto on strike. Shanto gets a single towards mid-on. No runs off the last ball. Two runs off the over.
Bangladesh 7/0 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. On strike is Liton Das. LEG BYES on third ball towards third man. On strike now is Shanto. No runs off the remaining balls.
Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs
Bhuvneshwar kumar has the new ball. Opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto will face the first ball. He edges the first ball which has some bounce and the ball goes to wide of slip and batsman cross for a single. Liton Das is on strike. Das gets a single off the third ball down third man. WIDE. Last ball is wide. The re-bowled ball is played towards mid-off for a single. Four runs off the over.
Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 overs
Players are walking out along with umpires and match officials. National anthem and then the live action
Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bowl first
Pitch
Fresh pitch with hardly any grass on it. Even pitch for batting and bowling. Some cracks can be spotted on the track. Scoring won’t be that easy a score of in and around 250 should be good.