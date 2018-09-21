IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: India restrict Bangladesh to 173 as Jadeja scalps 4 on his return

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India need 174 runs from 50 overs to win
WICKET! Mustafizur c Dhawan b Bumrah 3 (9)
WICKET! Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42 (50)
WICKET! Mortaza c Bumrah b Bhuvneshwar 26 (32)
WICKET! Hossain lbw b Jadeja 12 (43)
WICKET! Mahmudullah lbw b Kumar 25 (21)
WICKET! Mushfiqur c Chahal b Jadeja 21 (45)
WICKET! Mithun lbw Jadeja 9 (19)
WIKCET! Hasan c Dhawan b Jadeja 17 (12)
WICKET! Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7 (14)
WICKET! Das c Jadhav b Kumar 7 (16)
Bangladesh Playing XI
India Playing XI
TOSS
Mashrafe Mortaza will bowl the first over. Right arm over. Sharma on strike. Batsman plays the first ball towards cover but no runs. Second ball is dot too. No runs off third ball. FOUR. Majestic. What a way to get off the mark. Sharma handsomely drives the fourth ball through cover for a boundary. No runs off the last two balls. Four runs off the first over.
India 4/0 after 1 overs
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out on the field, so are Bangladesh players. Indian chase is about to get underway in few minutes.
It was a great bowling display from India who never allowed the batsmen to settle in. Mahudullah and Hossain were able to put on 36 runs for the sixth wicket before the eight wicket stand between Mortaza and Mehidy added a valuable 66 runs to the total. India made easy pickings of Pakistan's 162 the other night and should back themselves to comfortably get over the line once again.
India need 174 runs from 50 overs to win
CAUGHT! Dhawan takes his fourth catch of the match as Bumrah picks up his third wicket. Mustafizur tries to give himself some room but Bumrah spots it and crams him for space as he angles the ball in from round the wicket. Mustafizur awkwardly tries to slap it away but only finds Dhawan at cover.
Bangladesh fold for 173 and India will be pleased with their performance in this innings.
Bangladesh 173/10 after 49.1 overs
The Bangladesh tail-enders were always going to find it difficult to take run off a specialist death bowler like Bhuvneshwar. Rubel gets a thick top-edge to the 3rd ball and Jadeja almost takes a blinder as he sprints to his left from backward point but the ball pops out of his hands at the last moment. Just 3 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 173/9 after 49 overs
Bumrah starts with a wide Yorker and Mehidy slices it over backward point for 2 runs. CAUGHT! Bumrah sends down a slower short delivery and Mehidy swings hard looking to clear the ropes but connects with the splice of the bat as the ball falls kindly for Dhawan to take an easy catch at deep midwicket.
Rubel Hussain is the new man in. Mustafizur pushes the 5th ball towards mid-off for a single. Just 3 runs and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 170/9 after 48 overs
Bhuvneshwar back into the attack. Mortaza is getting into the groove now as he clears the front foot and launches the 1st ball over long on for a SIX. Bhuvneshwar sends down another length delivery and once again Mortaza opens his stance and sends the ball flying over long off this time for back-to-back SIXES. CAUGHT! Bhuvi sends down a full toss and Mortaza shuffles across to the off stump and tries to scoop the ball over the players in the circle but only finds Bumrah at short fine leg.
Mustafizur is the new man in and he plays out the last three deliveries without taking any runs. 12 runs and a wicket from the over.
Bangladesh 167/8 after 47 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Mortaza guides the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. Mehidy then gets an inside edge onto his pads on the 3rd ball and they sneak a quick single. Mortaza swings hard at the 4th delivery but misses as the ball crashes into this thigh pad. He finally gets a single off the last delivery as he slaps it to sweeper cover. Just 3 runs off the over. Bangladesh need to put a foot on the accelerator but India are doing a great job here.
Bangladesh 155/7 after 46 overs
Chahal continues. The batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Chahal then sends down two consecutive dot balls before Mehidy cuts the 5th ball to third man for a single. Mortaza spots the googly on the last delivery and sends the ball into the leg side for a run. 4 runs off the over.
Bangladesh 152/7 after 45 overs
Bhuvneshwar continues. Mortaza taps the 2nd ball down the leg-side and picks up a quick single. Mehidy then sends the next ball down to long on to rotate strike again. Mortaza hangs back and steers the 4th ball down to third man for another single. Bhuvi ends with a short ball which Mehidy pulls to long leg for a single. 4 runs from the over.
Bangladesh 148/7 after 44 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. Mortaza slaps the first ball through extra cover for a single. Mehidy then scoops the next ball past Dhoni for two runs. The batsmen then pick up singles off the 3rd and 4th delivery. Bangladesh aren’t going to go down without a fight as Mehidy dances down the track and lifts the 5th ball over extra cover for a SIX. 11 runs from the over.
Bangladesh 144/7 after 43 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Mortaza plays out the first 3 deliveries before guiding the 4th ball down to third man for a single. Big shout for LBW on the 5th delivery as the ball hits Mehidy on the pads. The umpire isn’t interested though and replays reveal there was a big inside edge as Mehidy was looking to play across the line of the delivery. Just the one run from the over.
Bangladesh 133/7 after 42 overs
Yadav continues. Hasna on strike. Hasan starts the over with two runs towards third man. A single on fourth ball towards mid-off. Mortaza on strike. He gets a single on fifth ball towards backward point. Last ball is dot. Four runs off the over.
Bangladesh 132/7 after 41 overs
Chahal continues. Hasan on strike. No runs off the first three balls. Hasan is beaten on the first ball because of length and is beaten on the second ball because of line. Third ball is dot again. SIX. Hasan slog sweeps Chahal over cow corner for a maximum. A single on the last ball towards square leg. Seven runs off the over.
Bangladesh 128/7 after 40 overs
Yadav continues. On strike Hasan. No runs off the first two balls. Third ball is sliding down the leg side and batsman plays it towards deep square leg and settles for a single. Mortaza on strike. He is beaten on the fourth ball. Last two balls are dots. Just one off the over.
Bangladesh 121/7 after 39 overs
Bowling change. Chahal into the attack. On strike Hasan. No runs off the first four balls. Fifth ball is played down the ground towards long-on and batsman cross for a single. Mortaza on strike. He defends the ball. Only a single.
Bangladesh 120/7 after 38 overs
Bowling Change. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Mortaza on strike. Mortaza gets a single on second ball towards long-off. Hasan on strike. Hasan gets a single down fine leg on fourth ball. Mortaza on strike. He finishes with two runs off the last ball towards fine leg.
Bangladesh 119/7 after 37 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. On strike is Hasan. First ball is full and drifting down the leg-side and Hasan flicks the ball down fine leg region for a boundary. Third ball is length delivery from Bumrah and it is played towards third man for a single. Mortaza on strike. Fourth ball is on pads and the batsman plays it towards square leg for a single. Hasan on strike. FOUR. Hasan deliberately plays the ball over slips for a boundary. Ten runs off the over.
Bangladesh 115/7 after 36 overs
Kumar continues. On strike is Hasan. Hasan plays the second ball towards mid-wicket and gets two runs. Hasan plays the fourth ball towards extra cover and gets a single. Mortaza scores no runs off the last two balls. Three runs.
Bangladesh 105/7 after 35 overs
Jadeja into the attack. Hossain on strike. No runs off first ball. OUT. Hossain fails to read the spin on the ball and goes for a big sweep and ball hits the pad and umpire sends the batsman walking. Mehidy Hasan is the new man. He gets a single off the last ball. Jadeja finishes his spell with 4 wickets.
Bangladesh 102/7 after 34 overs