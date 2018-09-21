IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Dhoni walks out to bat at number 4; India 130/2 after 28 overs

MS Dhoni walks out to bat at number 4 and the Indian fans are delighted to see him as they chant him name all around the stadium. Rohit pushes the 1st ball to long off for a single. Dhoni tucks the 3rd ball into the gap at midwicket to get off the mark with 3 runs. SIX! Rohit gets on the back foot again and pulls the 4th ball high over midwicket, clearing the ropes with ease. He then sends the last ball wide of cover for a single. 11 runs off the over.

India 117/2 after 25 overs