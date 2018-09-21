IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 LIVE updates: Dhoni walks out to bat at number 4; India 130/2 after 28 overs

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack. Both Rohit and Dhoni looks to be in great form as they milk him for singles in the over. 5 runs come off it as the required run rate drops to just 1.87 now.
India 135/2 after 29 overs
Rohit punches the first ball to sweeper cover and rotates strike. Dhoni slashes at the 4th delivery but only gets a thick outside edge to it which takes the ball down to the third man fence for a FOUR. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two deliveries. India now need just 44 runs to win from 22 overs.
India 130/2 after 28 overs
Shakib into his 9th over now. Rohit defends the 2nd ball wide of the man at cover for a single. Dhoni dances down the track and tucks the 4th ball fine for another single. Rohit sends the last delivery to sweeper cover and picks up a run. 3 runs off the over.
India 123/2 after 27 overs
Rohit punches the 2nd ball to deep cover for a single. Dhoni then tucks the 4th ball into the leg-side and comes back for the second comfortably. Just 3 runs from the over. India don’t need to rush here with just 54 runs required for the win.
India 120/2 after 26 overs
MS Dhoni walks out to bat at number 4 and the Indian fans are delighted to see him as they chant him name all around the stadium. Rohit pushes the 1st ball to long off for a single. Dhoni tucks the 3rd ball into the gap at midwicket to get off the mark with 3 runs. SIX! Rohit gets on the back foot again and pulls the 4th ball high over midwicket, clearing the ropes with ease. He then sends the last ball wide of cover for a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 117/2 after 25 overs
Rubel starts the over with 3 dot balls before Rohit opens the face of his bat to guide the 4th ball past cover for a single. CAUGHT! Rayudu goes for a drive away from his body but only gets an inside edge and Rahim collects the ball safely behind the wickets. The umpire didn’t spot it though but Bangladesh go for the review and Rayudu has to depart. Just the 1 run and a wicket in the over.
India 106/2 after 24 overs
WICKET! Rayudu c Rahim b Rubel 13 (28)
Rayudu pushes the 1st ball to long-on and rotates strike. Smart batting from him as he takes his time to settle in. Shakib sends down a shorter 4th delivery and Rohit rocks back as he pulls the ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. What a tournament he has been having. 8 runs from the over.
India 105/1 after 23 overs
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (63)
Rubel Hossain comes into the attack. Rohit clips the 2nd ball to the leg side for a single. Rayudu misses the flick on the next delivery as the ball comes off his pads for a leg bye. The batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries to end the over. India now need just 77 runs to win.
India 97/1 after 22 overs
Shakib sends down a slower delivery to start the over and Rayudu who had committed to the shot got a leading edge sending the ball up in the air. Lucky for him it lands away from the man at cover as they pick up two runs. Rayudu then rotates strike with a front foot drive on the 3rd ball. Rohit tucks the 4th ball towards long on for another single. 4 runs off the over.
India 93/1 after 21 overs
Hasan will bowl out. On strike is Sharma. No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Leg-break by Hasan on second ball and Sharma plays it towards sweeper cover boundary. A single on fourth ball towards mid-off. Rayudu on strike. Rayudu on strike. He plays the fifth ball and gets a single. FOUR. Sharma finishes the over in style as he drives the bowler for a boundary.
India 89/1 after 20 overs
Shakib continues. On strike is Sharma. Sharma gets a single on second ball towards sweeper cover. Four dots next. Only a single off the over.
India 79/1 after 19 overs
Hasan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma starts with a single. Rayudu on strike. Two dots next. Rayudu turns the fourth ball towards fine leg and settles for a single. Sharma on strike. He plays the last ball towards long-on for a single. Three singles.
India 78/1 after 18 overs
Shakib continues. On strike is Sharma. No runs off the first ball. SIX. Second ball is fired in by the bowler but Sharma pulls the bowler towards deep mid-wicket for a massive SIX. No runs off the next three balls. Sharma finishes the over with a single towards square leg.
India 75/1 after 17 overs
Hasan continues. On strike is Sharma. Sharma starts the over with a single on first ball towards point. Brings Rayudu on strike. No runs off next three balls. FOUR. Rayudu sweeps the fifth ball for a boundary. A dot to end the over.
India 68/1 after 16 overs
Shakib continues. On strike is Dhawan. No runs off the first ball. OUT. Shakib traps Dhawan in fornt of the wickets as Dhawan fails to read the spin on the ball. Umpire raises the finger and sends Dhawan back. Ambait Rayudu is the new man. He gets a two runs on fourth ball. No runs off the last two balls.
India 63/1 after 15 overs
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Shakib 40 (47)
Hasan into his seventh over. On strike is Dhawan. A single to start the over towards point. Sharma on strike. No runs off the second ball. A single on third ball by Sharma towards midwicket. Dhawan gets a single on fourth ball towards square. Two dots on last two balls. Three runs off the over.
India 61/0 after 14 overs
Shakib continues. Sharma on strike. He scores a single on the first ball towards long-on. Dhawan on strike. He nudges the second ball towards backward square leg for another single. Sharma gets another single towards long-on on third ball. Dhawan manages a quick single on fifth ball. No runs by Sharma off the last ball.
India 58/0 after 13 overs
Hasan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma starts the over with a single on first ball towards square leg. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the next five balls. Just a single.
India 54/0 after 12 overs
Bowling change. Shakib Al Hasan into the attack. Dhawan on strike. There was an appeal for catch on first ball as Dhawan plays the ball towards short midwicket. Umpires check and soft single is NOT OUT. Replay shows that ball bounced so it stays not out. Two dots next. Fourth ball is played towards long-on for a single. Sharma on strike. He plays fifth ball towards sweeper cover for a single. Dhawan scores no runs off the last ball.
India 53/0 after 11 overs
Hasan continues. Sharma on strike. Two dot. Third ball is turned towards leg-side for a single. Dhawan on strike. A single off the last ball. Just two runs off the over.
India 51/0 after 10 overs
Raham continues. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is pitched on middle and leg which Dhawan turns towards fine leg boundary. Easy picking. Third ball is turned towards leg side and batsmen manages two runs. FOUR. Dhawan punishes the fourth ball through point for a boundary. A single on the fifth ball. Another single by Sharma to end the over. Twelve runs off the over.
India 49/0 after 9 overs
Hasan continues. Dhawan on strike. Two dots. Third ball is played towards mid-wicket and Dhawan takes a single. Sharma on strike. Fourth ball is turned down the leg side but Sharma manages to find a fielder. Fifth ball is nudged towards leg side for a single. Dhawan plays the last ball towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Three runs off the over.
India 37/0 after 8 overs
Mustafizur Raham continues. Sharma on strike. First five balls are dot. Raham keeping the line and length tight. No room for Sharma. FOUR. Sharma ends the over on his term as he plays the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Good shot. Four runs off the over.
India 34/0 after 7 overs
Hasan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma defends first two balls. He turns the third ball down the leg-side but manages to find a fielder. Fourth is a dot. Fifth ball is flat and played towards long-off for a single. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan turns the last ball towards leg side for two runs. Three runs off the over.
India 30/0 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Mustafizur Raham into the attack. Sharma on strike. No runs off first ball. Second ball is played to gully and batsman gets a quick single. Dhawan on strike. Third ball is a dot. SIX. Raham keeps fourth ball short and wide outside the off stump and Dhawan hooks the ball for a maximum. Fifth is a dot. Dhawan swings hard on last ball but misses it. Seven runs off the over.
India 27/0 after 5 overs
Hasan continues. Sharma on strike. Sharma defends the first ball. He turns the second ball towards leg side but manages to find a fielder. Third ball is played towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Dhawan on strike. Dhawan drives the fourth ball through cover and gets two runs. Another drive on fifth ball and Dhawan gets a single. Sharma on strike. He turns the last ball towards square leg for a single. Five runs off the over.
India 20/0 after 4 overs