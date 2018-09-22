IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Sharma and Jadeja guide India to a comfortable victory

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: “If you look at the batting we lost wickets from the start. Against SL we lost wickets but had a middle-order partnership that did well. You have to back yourself, it was a decent wicket to bat on. We couldn't make any partnership today. We could have made 250-260. It might have been a better track for batting later, but 260-270 would have made for a good match. You can't ask bowlers to defend 170 in a 50 over match, so I think our batsmen have to take more responsibility to build the innings. One match can change everything; we are still in the tournament, and we need to do well against Afghanistan next time. They're a tough side to beat because of their bowling, but we can definitely beat them if we get 26-270 on the board.”