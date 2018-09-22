IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2018 highlights: Sharma and Jadeja guide India to a comfortable victory

Live now
Sep 22, 2018 12:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Man of the Match
That brings us to the end of this live coverage. Next up is India-Pakistan round 2 on Sunday. Join us then. It is good-night for now.
Ravindra Jadeja: “I always wanted to make a mark when I get a chance. Finally, I got a chance today and I am very happy. Kuldeep and Chahal were also bowling well and I was getting wickets at the other end. That's how bowling goes. I try to perform in every format. I will try to play my role with bat too if opportunity comes against Pakistan.”
Man of the Match:For his outstanding bowling performance of 10-0-29-4 wickets Ravindra Jadeja is the Man of the Match
Indian captain Rohit Sharma: “It was a clinical performance. We always knew it was better batting under lights. It is important on this pitch to rotate bowlers as batsmen get used to the bowlers quickly. Bowling unit responded very well for us. Chahal and Kuldeep have been bowling really well. They will have an odd off game. All the bowlers bowled according to the plan. When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We always knew that it will never be easy for the new batsmen so we wanted one of the top order batsmen to be till the end. It will be another big game against Pakistan.”
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: “If you look at the batting we lost wickets from the start. Against SL we lost wickets but had a middle-order partnership that did well. You have to back yourself, it was a decent wicket to bat on. We couldn't make any partnership today. We could have made 250-260. It might have been a better track for batting later, but 260-270 would have made for a good match. You can't ask bowlers to defend 170 in a 50 over match, so I think our batsmen have to take more responsibility to build the innings. One match can change everything; we are still in the tournament, and we need to do well against Afghanistan next time. They're a tough side to beat because of their bowling, but we can definitely beat them if we get 26-270 on the board.”
Shakib Al Hasan comes back into the attack for his final over. He starts with a Yorker length delivery and Rohit pushes it to long-off for a single. Karthik then nudges the last ball down the leg-side to take India to victory. It’s a comfortable victory for India in the end by a 7 wicket margin.
India 174/3 after 36.2 overs
Mortaza starts with two dot balls. CAUGHT! Dhoni looks to finish with a six but ends up slicing the ball to Mithun at deep cover who takes a good catch. What an anticlimactic end to Dhoni’s innings. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat.
Rohit sends the 4th ball towards the leg-side for a single. Karthik plays out the last two deliveries without taking any runs. India need just 2 runs to win.
India 172/3 after 36 overs
Dhoni pushes the 2nd ball to mid-off and rushes to complete the single. Shakib is on the ball in a flash and takes off the bails at the non-strikers end with a direct hit but Dhoni just about made it home safely. Rohit then steers the next ball to third man for a single. Mustafizur sends the next ball well down the leg side as the umpire signals a wide. They pick up singles off the last three deliveries. 6 runs off the over. India need just 4 runs to win with Dhoni on strike for the next over. Can the former skipper finish it in style?
India 170/2 after 35 overs
Mortaza continues. The batsmen continue to pick up singles as they get 3 runs in the over. India now need just 10 runs to win.
India 164/2 after 34 overs
Mustafizur starts the over with four consecutive dot balls. Rohit looks for the drive on the 3rd ball and misses it before getting an edge to the 4th ball but it doesn’t carry to the keeper. He then sends the 5th ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhoni sends the last ball square of third man for another run. Just 2 runs off the over. India are cruising towards victory here.
India 161/2 after 33 overs
Mashrafe Mortaza comes back into the attack. Dhoni stays back in the crease and slaps the 2nd ball through the covers for a FOUR. Mortaza oversteps on the next delivery and the umpire signals a free-hit. Mortaza bangs it in short and Dhoni whacks the ball straight down the ground for a FOUR. The umpire did well to get out of the way there. Dhoni edges the 5th ball down to third man for two more. That brings up the fifty run partnership between the two batsmen. Dhoni flicks the last ball off his pads to deep midwicket for two more. 13 runs off the over. India need just 15 runs to win.
India 159/2 after 32 overs
Mustafizur starts with two dot deliveries. The 3rd ball is a bit wide outside off and Rohit cuts it past the man at backward point for two runs. The 4th ball is short and Rohit pulls it to deep midwicket for a single. Dhoni nudges the last ball square of the wicket and picks up a run. India need just 28 runs to win now.
India 146/2 after 31 overs
Rubel starts the over with two dot balls before the batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Rohit is in great form here as he spots the shorter length 5th delivery and pulls it off the front foot for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a dab down to sweeper cover. 7 runs off the over.
India 142/2 after 30 overs
Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack. Both Rohit and Dhoni looks to be in great form as they milk him for singles in the over. 5 runs come off it as the required run rate drops to just 1.87 now.
India 135/2 after 29 overs
Rohit punches the first ball to sweeper cover and rotates strike. Dhoni slashes at the 4th delivery but only gets a thick outside edge to it which takes the ball down to the third man fence for a FOUR. The batsmen then pick up singles off the last two deliveries. India now need just 44 runs to win from 22 overs.
India 130/2 after 28 overs
Shakib into his 9th over now. Rohit defends the 2nd ball wide of the man at cover for a single. Dhoni dances down the track and tucks the 4th ball fine for another single. Rohit sends the last delivery to sweeper cover and picks up a run. 3 runs off the over.
India 123/2 after 27 overs
Rohit punches the 2nd ball to deep cover for a single. Dhoni then tucks the 4th ball into the leg-side and comes back for the second comfortably. Just 3 runs from the over. India don’t need to rush here with just 54 runs required for the win.
India 120/2 after 26 overs
MS Dhoni walks out to bat at number 4 and the Indian fans are delighted to see him as they chant him name all around the stadium. Rohit pushes the 1st ball to long off for a single. Dhoni tucks the 3rd ball into the gap at midwicket to get off the mark with 3 runs. SIX! Rohit gets on the back foot again and pulls the 4th ball high over midwicket, clearing the ropes with ease. He then sends the last ball wide of cover for a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 117/2 after 25 overs
Rubel starts the over with 3 dot balls before Rohit opens the face of his bat to guide the 4th ball past cover for a single. CAUGHT! Rayudu goes for a drive away from his body but only gets an inside edge and Rahim collects the ball safely behind the wickets. The umpire didn’t spot it though but Bangladesh go for the review and Rayudu has to depart. Just the 1 run and a wicket in the over.
India 106/2 after 24 overs
Rayudu pushes the 1st ball to long-on and rotates strike. Smart batting from him as he takes his time to settle in. Shakib sends down a shorter 4th delivery and Rohit rocks back as he pulls the ball over deep midwicket for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian skipper. What a tournament he has been having. 8 runs from the over.
India 105/1 after 23 overs
Rubel Hossain comes into the attack. Rohit clips the 2nd ball to the leg side for a single. Rayudu misses the flick on the next delivery as the ball comes off his pads for a leg bye. The batsmen pick up singles off the last two deliveries to end the over. India now need just 77 runs to win.
India 97/1 after 22 overs
Shakib sends down a slower delivery to start the over and Rayudu who had committed to the shot got a leading edge sending the ball up in the air. Lucky for him it lands away from the man at cover as they pick up two runs. Rayudu then rotates strike with a front foot drive on the 3rd ball. Rohit tucks the 4th ball towards long on for another single. 4 runs off the over.
India 93/1 after 21 overs
Hasan will bowl out. On strike is Sharma. No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Leg-break by Hasan on second ball and Sharma plays it towards sweeper cover boundary. A single on fourth ball towards mid-off. Rayudu on strike. Rayudu on strike. He plays the fifth ball and gets a single. FOUR. Sharma finishes the over in style as he drives the bowler for a boundary.
India 89/1 after 20 overs