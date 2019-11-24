App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kohli's men consolidate top spot in WTC rankings after 2-0 series rout of Bangladesh

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's juggernaut in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) continued as the team thumped Bangladesh on November 24 in the 2nd Test played at Kolkata's Eden Garden.

India have played seven Tests under WTC and won all seven to collect 360 points and be at the top of the WTC points table.

India won 2-0 in the West Indies and beat South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing a third series win in the day-night Kolkata Test. The second Test between India and Bangladesh was the first Day/Night Test to be played in India. The Day/Night Tests are played with a Pink Ball.

Close

CHECK | India vs Bangladesh: Records and numbers from the series clean sweep by Kohli & Co

related news

READ | World Test Championship: The world cup of cricket's longest format

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia are on 116 points after winning the first match of its ongoing home Test series against Pakistan. Australia and England had earlier settled for 56 points each from their five-match Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing the two-match series 1-1. Pakistan are playing their first WTC series Down Under, while Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the world Test champions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 24, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #India vs Bangladesh #Virat Kohli

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.