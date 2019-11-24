IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Kohli's men consolidate top spot in WTC rankings after 2-0 series rout of Bangladesh

India's juggernaut in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) continued as the team thumped Bangladesh on November 24 in the 2nd Test played at Kolkata's Eden Garden.

India have played seven Tests under WTC and won all seven to collect 360 points and be at the top of the WTC points table.

India won 2-0 in the West Indies and beat South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing a third series win in the day-night Kolkata Test. The second Test between India and Bangladesh was the first Day/Night Test to be played in India. The Day/Night Tests are played with a Pink Ball.

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia are on 116 points after winning the first match of its ongoing home Test series against Pakistan. Australia and England had earlier settled for 56 points each from their five-match Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing the two-match series 1-1. Pakistan are playing their first WTC series Down Under, while Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.