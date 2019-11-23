App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Kohli's 136 gives India 200-plus lead

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh being played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and Bangladesh resumed play on Day 2 with India on 174/3 with Virat Kohli (59*) and Ajinkya Rahane (23*) at the crease. Rahane got off to a quick start reaching his 50 off just 65 balls. It was Rahane’s fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket. (Image: AP)
India and Bangladesh resumed play on Day 2 with India on 174/3 with Virat Kohli (59*) and Ajinkya Rahane (23*) at the crease. Rahane got off to a quick start reaching his 50 off just 65 balls. It was Rahane's fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in Test cricket. (Image: AP)

Rahane however was dismissed soon after as he cut a Taijul Islam delivery to the man at backward point. The wicket broke the 99-run stand between Rahane and Kohli and reduced India to 236/4. (Image: AP)
Rahane however was dismissed soon after as he cut a Taijul Islam delivery to the man at backward point. The wicket broke the 99-run stand between Rahane and Kohli and reduced India to 236/4. (Image: AP)

Kohli brought up his 27th Test century in the 48th over, his first in pink-ball cricket. It was also Kohli’s 20th Test ton as a captain. (Image: AP)
Kohli brought up his 27th Test century in the 48th over, his first in pink-ball cricket. It was also Kohli's 20th Test ton as a captain. (Image: AP)

Kohli and Jadeja together took India to 289/4 at Lunch. Jadeja was dismissed in the first over after Lunch as Aby Jayed got the ball to jag back in sharply. He returned with 12 off 41 balls with India at 289/5. (Image: AP)
Kohli and Jadeja together took India to 289/4 at Lunch. Jadeja was dismissed in the first over after Lunch as Aby Jayed got the ball to jag back in sharply. He returned with 12 off 41 balls with India at 289/5. (Image: AP)

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #cricket #India vs Bangladesh #Slideshow

