IND vs BAN 2018 Asia Cup Final: India lift the Asia Cup at the end of a thrilling final

Catch all the top moments from India vs Bangladesh final of the Asia cup 2018 played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 India squared off against Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018. For the all important final big names in the Indian squad made their way back into the playing XI. Rohit Sharma returned as the captain along with his deputy Shikhar Dhawan. In the bowling department Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too retured to the fold. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: AP) 2/16 Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan were opening together for Bangladesh for the first time and they came good on the big day as they plundered runs in first ten overs. Das was particularly severe on the bowlers as he completed his maiden fifty off just 33 balls in the 12th over. The duo completed a 100-run opening stand for The Tigers as the team raced to 102/0 in just 18 overs. (Image: AP) 3/16 Kedar Jadhav provided India with the breakthrough in the 21st over when he got Mehidy Hasan caught at cover-point. Imrul Kayes was next to depart when he was trapped LBW by Chahal in the 24th over. (Image: AP) 4/16 Liton Das brought up his maiden ODI century off just 87 deliveries in the 29th over. He anchored Bangladesh’s innings well even as the wickets kept falling around him. Mushfiqur Rahim was caught out off Kedar Jadhav’s bowling in the 27th over before Mohammad Mithun got run out in the 28th over. At the end of 30 overs Bangladesh score read 147/4 (Image: AP) 5/16 Liton Das was finally dismissed on 121 when a lightning fast M S Dhoni stumped the batsman off a Kuldeep Yadav googly. The wicket-keeper-bowler duo combined again to remove Mashrafe Mortaza in similar fashion in the 43rd over. At fall of Mortaza's wicket Bangladesh scorecard read 196/7 in 43 overs. (Image: AP) 6/16 Bangladesh's batsmen choked towards the fag end of the innings as the team was bowled out on a score of 222 in 48.3 overs. (Image: AP) 7/16 With India chasing 223 to win the match and the Asia Cup, the did not enjoy best of the starts as they lost vital wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu inside first 10 overs. At the end of 10 overs India's scorecard read 57/2. (Image: AP) 8/16 India’s chase suffered yet another setback when Rubel Hossain picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper fell in the 17th over as he went for his favourite pull shot but holed out to Nazmul Islam at deep square. Sharma was out on 48 and India’s scoreboard read 83/3 at the end of the 18th over. (Image: AP) 9/16 M S Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik steered India's chase in the middle overs with a partnership of 54 runs. (Image: AP) 10/16 Mahmudullah then brought Bangladesh back into the game when he trapped Karthik in front of the wickets in 31st over. At fall of Karthik's wicket India's score read 137/4. (Image: AP) 11/16 Kedar Jadhav was injured during the latter stage of India's chase as he pulled his hamstring while taking a quick single. He could not continue for long after his injury as he walked off the field. (Image: AP) 12/16 Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar then took India close to the target with a 45-run partnership before the batsmen were dismissed by Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman respectively. (Image: AP) 13/16 With India losing wickets in the chase injured Jadhav walked out to bat once again. The match once again went down to the wire with the team needing 6 runs off the last over. Injured Jadhav did not give up and scored the winning runs. (Image: AP) 14/16 With India sealing the match and the Asia Cup, fireworks went off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to cap off a great tournament. (Image: AP) 15/16 For his scintillating form with the bat right through the series, India's Shikhar Dhwan was adjudged Man of the Tournament. (Image: AP) 16/16 Men in Blue were all delighted as the team lifted the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 29, 2018 02:15 am