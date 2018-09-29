IND vs BAN 2018 Asia Cup Final: India lift the Asia Cup at the end of a thrilling final

Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan were opening together for Bangladesh for the first time and they came good on the big day as they plundered runs in first ten overs. Das was particularly severe on the bowlers as he completed his maiden fifty off just 33 balls in the 12th over. The duo completed a 100-run opening stand for The Tigers as the team raced to 102/0 in just 18 overs. (Image: AP)