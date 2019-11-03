IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh claim first-ever T20I victory over India

Catch all the top moments from the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 India and Bangladesh met for the first T20I of their three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on November 3. Rohit Sharma was leading the Indian squad in the absence of Virat Kohli who was rested. Mahmudullah captained Bangladesh in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. Mahmudullah won the Toss and opted to bowl. India handed a debut to all-rounder Shivam Dube. (Image: AP) 2/8 Rohit got off to a good start hitting two boundaries in the first over but he was then trapped LBW off the final delivery of the over. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan then took India to 70/3 before Rahul was caught out in the 7th over. Rahul returned with 15 off 17 balls. (Image: AP) 3/8 Shreyas Iyer (22) showed great intent with 2 sixes and a boundary in his 13-ball stay but was finally caught out at long-off in the 11th over. Dhawan was then run out in the 15th over after a mix-up with his partners Rishabh Pant. Dhawan returned with 41 off 42 balls with India 95/4. (Image: AP) 4/8 Shivam Dube could make just 1 run before Afif Hossain took a brilliant return catch to dismiss the all-rounder. Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar then added 28 runs off the final 10 deliveries to help India post a decent total of 148/6. (Image: AP) 5/8 India got off to a flying start as Deepak Chahar got rid of opener Liton Das in the very first over. Mohammad Naim was the next to depart as Yuzvendra Chahal got him caught out in the 8th over. Naim returned with 26 with Bangladesh at 54/2. (Image: AP) 6/8 Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar then steadied the Bangladesh innings stitching together a 60-run partnership off just 55 balls. (Image: AP) 7/8 Sarkar was castled by Khaleel Ahmed off the final delivery in the 17th over to give India some hope of a late comeback. (Image: AP) 8/8 It wasn’t meant to be for India as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah added 40 runs off the next 15 balls to seal a memorable victory. It was Bangladesh’s first-ever T20I victory against India coming in what was the 1000th men’s T20I match since the new format was introduced. Rahim was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 60* off 43 balls. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 3, 2019 11:26 pm