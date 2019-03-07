App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS: Working on variations to keep up with wrist spinners, Nathan Lyon

The Aussie spinner believes that there should be a proper balance of finger and wrist spinners in any set up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Australia's premier off-spinner Nathan Lyon is looking to add a few more variations up his sleeve in order to remain relevant in limited overs cricket at a time when wrist spinners are ruling the roost.

Whether its Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for India, Yasir Shah for Pakistan, Adil Rashid for England or Adam Zampa for Australia, they have all posed challenges for the finger spinners but Lyon is up for it.

"Wrist spinners are a valuable part to any side but I am working on a couple of variations to make sure I am keeping up with the game. The game is moving so fast. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn," Lyon said on the eve of the third ODI.

However, Lyon believes that there should be a proper balance of finger and wrist spinners in any set up.

related news

"I think it is a pretty important balance to have, a couple of really good spinners to have in your side. Look at India, they have a couple of really good ones. Kuldeep, his skills are unbelievable but their reliance on Jadeja has been quite impressive as well," Lyon said.

"I think it is very important for any international side to have a couple of decent spinners going into the World Cup."

Possibly the best off-spinner in current Test arena, Lyon is still trying to become a permanent fixture in the ODI set-up but said he is not putting any additional pressure on himself.

"No, it hasn't put any extra pressure. Really enjoy playing the shorter formats and being in coloured clothing for Australia," he said.

"For me, it is just about enjoying the challenge and trying to get better in shorter formats. Yes, there is added pressure I guess but none I am putting on myself."

One of Lyon's main weapon is bounce but the pitches on offer has been low and slow in nature.

He feels one needs to bowl differently on these tracks.

"I still believe bounce is a massive weapon. It is about me having the ability to change the pace, variation and the mindset depending on who I am bowling to," the 31-year-old said.

"It is really about me trying to read the game, what's going to happen before it actually happens and try and control the moment."

Australia may have lost two close games but Lyon feels that terms like "choker" is too harsh.

"We are playing against one of the best sides in the world. Choke is a pretty strong word, we are a young cricket side, we are trying to get better and we are learning about the game on the training field," he said.

"It has been a close contest if you actually break down the games --- I have just come from a team meeting --- into all the little numbers we look at, it is quite close.

"I think a lot of people will be surprised as to how close it is. So there is a great feeling inside the Australian change room at the moment, a lot of belief," the senior player came to his team's defence.

Lyon has a lovely sense of humour and it showed when his take was sought on the newly unveiled "MS Dhoni Pavilion" and whether he would like something like that in any of the Australian grounds.

"I don't think it will be grand anywhere in the world that will have my name on it. But obviously, MS Dhoni and Nathan Lyon are two different characters. He is an absolute legend and I am not comparing myself to him."
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

1984 Riots: Sajjan Kumar Instigated Mob to Kill Sikhs, Victim Reiterat ...

Prashant Bhushan Differs With Own Lawyer on Tendering Unconditional Ap ...

Man Who Exposed 'Honour Killings' Shot Dead in Pakistan

BCCI Officials Not to Attend Pakistan Super League Final: PCB

Chandrababu Naidu Accuses TRS of 'Mental Torture' Over Data Theft Issu ...

No Names Sent by West Bengal for PM-KISAN Fund Transfer, Says Jaitley

Congress Leader BK Hariprasad Alleges 'Match-fixing' Between PM Modi a ...

Air India Says 'Happy Women's Day', to Fly 12 International & 40 Domes ...

Amit Shah Alleges Congress Has Nexus With Naxals, Insurgency Flourishe ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.