IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return, Dinesh Karthik dropped

BCCI on February 15 announced the list of players for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have made their way back into the ODI squad while Dinesh Karthik and Khaleel Ahmed have been left out. Lead pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar has been rested for the first two ODIs with Siddharth Kaul taking his place.

Also, returning to action are Virat Kohli and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli was rested after first three ODIs against New Zealand and Bumrah did not feature entirely in India's tour of New Zealand.

The T20 squad doesn't feature Kuldeep Yadav and Mumbai Indian spinner Mayank Markande has been given the chance to prove his worth.

Ahead of the squad announcement, there were speculations that Rohit Sharma may be rested for T20Is but those doubts have been put to rest as Rohit is set to feature in all seven matches (2 T20Is and 5 ODIs) against Aussies.

Shubham Gill-who made his international debut in New Zealand- misses out from the 15-man squad along with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli will lead the squad in all the matches.

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

ODI squad for first two games: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

ODI squad for remaining three games: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant