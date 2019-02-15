Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah return, Dinesh Karthik dropped

Lead pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar has been rested for the first two ODIs with Siddharth Kaul taking his place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BCCI on February 15 announced the list of players for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have made their way back into the ODI squad while Dinesh Karthik and Khaleel Ahmed have been left out. Lead pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar has been rested for the first two ODIs with Siddharth Kaul taking his place.

Also, returning to action are Virat Kohli and pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli was rested after first three ODIs against New Zealand and Bumrah did not feature entirely in India's tour of New Zealand.

The T20 squad doesn't feature Kuldeep Yadav and Mumbai Indian spinner Mayank Markande has been given the chance to prove his worth.

related news

Ahead of the squad announcement, there were speculations that Rohit Sharma may be rested for T20Is but those doubts have been put to rest as Rohit is set to feature in all seven matches (2 T20Is and 5 ODIs) against Aussies.

Also read: Pant set for WC berth pipping Karthik, Rahul set to be reserve opener

Shubham Gill-who made his international debut in New Zealand- misses out from the 15-man squad along with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli will lead the squad in all the matches.

T20 squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

ODI squad for first two games: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

ODI squad for remaining three games: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Virat Kohli

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.