IND vs AUS T20I series round-up: A look at the top run scorers and leading wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Bumrah underlined his credentials as one of the best death-overs bowler in the business with a stellar 19th over in the 1st T20I. With 16 required off the last 2 overs, Bumrah took 2 wickets while giving away just 2 runs leaving Umesh Yadav with 14 to defend. He bowled 18 dot balls in his spell of 3/16 in that match but went wicket-less in the second game as Maxwell dominated proceedings.

Stats | Matches: 2 | Overs: 8 | Wickets: 2 | Best Bowling: 3/16 | Average: 15.33 | Economy rate: 5.75 (Image: AP)