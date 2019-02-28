IND vs AUS T20I series round-up: A look at the top run scorers and leading wicket-takers

Here are the bowlers and the batsmen who outshone their peers in the two-match T20I series. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) | The hard-hitting Aussie turned the two-match series into the ‘Glenn Maxwell Show’ as he sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt all around the park. His composed 43-ball 56 helped his team make a winning start in the series. Maxwell then went berserk as he scored his third T20I hundred in the 2nd match finishing with a 55-ball 113. Maxwell his seven 4’s and nine 6’s at Bengaluru, ending with a strike-rate of 205.45.Stats | Matches: 2 | Runs: 169 | HS: 113* | Average: 169.00 | Strike Rate: 172.44 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 13 | 6s: 11 (Image: AP) 2/6 KL Rahul (India) | The Indian opener made a strong comeback to the squad following his ban due to comments made on a chat show. Rahul said the time away from the squad helped him work on his technique when playing for India A under Rahul Dravid. His quick-fire innings of 50 and 47, while Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan struggled, put him in strong contention for a spot in India’s World Cup bound squad.Stats | Matches: 2 | Runs: 97 | HS: 50 | Average: 48.50 | Strike Rate: 156.45 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 9 | 6s: 5 (Image: AP) 3/6 Virat Kohli (India) | The Indian skipper had a quite outing in the first game but sparked to life at Bengaluru where he scored 72 off just 38 balls. Kohli scored 44 runs from boundaries in that innings as he found his form back after a break from international cricket.Stats | Matches: 2 | Runs: 97 | HS: 50 | Average: 48.50 | Strike Rate: 156.45 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 1 | 4s: 9 | 6s: 5 (Image: AP) 4/6 Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia) | Fast bowler Coulter-Nile returned with match-winning figures of 3/26 in the first T20I as he helped restrict India to a below-par total of just 126. He proved to be a thorn in the side of KL Rahul, dismissing the Indian opener in both matches. Coulter-Nile wasn’t too effective in the 2nd match though as Kohli smashed him for a hat-trick of sixes in the 16th over.Stats | Matches: 2 | Overs: 7 | Wickets: 4 | Best Bowling: 3/26 | Average: 14.75 | Economy rate: 8.42 (Image: AP) 5/6 Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Bumrah underlined his credentials as one of the best death-overs bowler in the business with a stellar 19th over in the 1st T20I. With 16 required off the last 2 overs, Bumrah took 2 wickets while giving away just 2 runs leaving Umesh Yadav with 14 to defend. He bowled 18 dot balls in his spell of 3/16 in that match but went wicket-less in the second game as Maxwell dominated proceedings.Stats | Matches: 2 | Overs: 8 | Wickets: 2 | Best Bowling: 3/16 | Average: 15.33 | Economy rate: 5.75 (Image: AP) 6/6 Jason Behrendorff (Australia) | Behrendorff who made a dream ODI debut against India just last month, made a strong case for his inclusion in Australia’s World Cup squad finishing as the most economical bowler in the series. The left-arm pacer made run-scoring extremely difficult for the Indians who struggled to cope with his pace and subtle variations.Stats | Matches: 2 | Overs: 6 | Wickets: 2 | Best Bowling: 1/16 | Average: 16.50 | Economy rate: 5.50 (Image: AP, file photo) First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:19 pm