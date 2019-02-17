IND vs AUS T20I: Records and trivia from India vs Australia T20I fixtures

Ahead of the India Australia T20I series we look at records in T20I fixtures Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Most T20Is wins | India and Australia have locked horns in 19 T20Is. India have come out on top in 11 of those occasions, whereas Australia have won just 6 matches. Two matches haven't fetched any result. (Image: AP) 2/8 Most Appearances |Rohit Sharma has played in 18 India-Australia T20I fixtures. That makes him the player with most matches in India Australia T20I encounters. (Image: AP) 3/8 Highest Team Total | India's 202/4 in T20I match at Rajkot played on October 10, 2013 is the highest team total between the two teams. Batting first Australia scored 201 thanks to a brilliant inning of 89 off 52 balls by Aaron Finch. India chased the target down as Yuvraj Singh smashed ball all around the park and scored 77 off just 35 balls. India won the match with two balls to spare. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Leading run scorer | Indian skipper Virat Kohli currently holds the record of most runs in India-Australia T20I fixtures. In 14 T20I matches against Aussies, Kohli has scored 488 runs at an average of 61.00 and an impressive strike rate of 142.69. After enjoying much-needed break, Kohli will be back in action in the series. (Image: AP) 5/8 Only century in India vs Australia T20I matches | For all the exploits that India and Australia T20 matches have witnessed over the years, strangely there has been only one century. That century came from the bat of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. The all-rounder played an emphatic inning of 124* in a T20I match played at Sydney Cricket Cricket Ground on January 31, 2106. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as India won that match by 7 wickets. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Most wickets | Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut against Australia in a T20I game against Australia on January 26 2016. His figures of 3.3-0-23-3 helped India win the match. Since then, Bumrah has clinched the most wickets in India-Australia T20 fixtures. The pacer has 12 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 21.33. (Image: AP) 7/8 Most Wicket-keeping Dismissals | Old warhorse MS Dhoni holds the record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in India-Australia T20 fixtures. In 15 matches Dhoni has affected 14 dismissals (9 catches, 5 stumpings). The upcoming T20I series could be the last time Dhoni guards the Indian wickets against Australia. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Most Catches | Virat Kohli has most catches in India Australia T20I fixtures. In 14 appearances, Kohli has taken 8 catches. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 17, 2019 06:52 pm