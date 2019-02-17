IND vs AUS T20I: Records and trivia from India vs Australia T20I fixtures

Only century in India vs Australia T20I matches | For all the exploits that India and Australia T20 matches have witnessed over the years, strangely there has been only one century. That century came from the bat of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. The all-rounder played an emphatic inning of 124* in a T20I match played at Sydney Cricket Cricket Ground on January 31, 2106. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as India won that match by 7 wickets. (Image: Reuters)