IND vs AUS ODIs: Bumrah rested from Australia ODIs, NZ tour

In-form Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on January 8 rested from the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of New Zealand with Mohammad Siraj replacing the hero of the team's maiden Test series triumph Down Under. With 21 scalps, Bumrah ended the four-Test series as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

"Keeping in mind the work load of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia. Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand," it added.

Bumrah, who made his Test debut just 12 months ago, has become India's go to pacer in all three formats.

The attack comprising Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma has been hailed as India's best ever.

The decision to rest him comes after captain Virat Kohli also emphasised on managing the workload of the pacers following India's maiden Test series win in Australia at Sydney on January 7.

"It's important to take care of these guys especially – manage workloads, that's going to be our priority going forward. But even more so, finding three more guys who can bowl as fast as and as relentless as these guys," said Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Australia in 4-match Test series

Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 157.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/33 | BBM: 9/86 | Average: 17.00

Jasprit Bumrah ODI record

Matches: 44 | Innings: 44| Balls: 2212 | Wickets: 78 | BBM: 5/27 | Average: 21.01

India's updated ODI squad vs Australia

Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

India start their three ODI series against Australia on January 12 and end the tour in Melbourne on January 18. Then they head to New Zealand for five ODIs from January 23 and before playing the final of the three T20Is on February 10. Australia are scheduled to tour India in February and March ahead of the 2019 World Cup for five ODIs and two T20Is.

(with PTI inputs)