you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS ODI series round-up: Top run scorers and leading wicket takers

Here are the bowlers and the batsmen who shined in the India vs Australia ODI series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shaun Marsh (Australia) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 224 | HS: 131 | Average: 74.66 | Strike Rate: 90.68 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
1/6

Shaun Marsh (Australia) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 224 | HS: 131 | Average: 74.66 | Strike Rate: 90.68 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
MS Dhoni (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 193| HS: 87* | Average: 193.00 | Strike Rate: 73.10 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 3 (Image: AP)
2/6

MS Dhoni (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 193| HS: 87* | Average: 193.00 | Strike Rate: 73.10 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 3 (Image: AP)
Rohit Sharma (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 185 | HS: 133 | Average: 61.66| Strike Rate: 93.43 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
3/6

Rohit Sharma (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Runs: 185 | HS: 133 | Average: 61.66| Strike Rate: 93.43 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Overs: 28.0 | Wickets: 8 | Best Bowling: 4/45 | Average: 17.37 | Economy rate: 4.96 (Image: AP)
4/6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Overs: 28.0 | Wickets: 8 | Best Bowling: 4/45 | Average: 17.37 | Economy rate: 4.96 (Image: AP)
Yuzvendra Chahal (India) | Matches: 1 | Innings: 1 | Overs: 10.0 | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 6/42 | Average: 7.00 | Economy rate: 4.20 (Image: AP)
5/6

Yuzvendra Chahal (India) | Matches: 1 | Innings: 1 | Overs: 10.0 | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 6/42 | Average: 7.00 | Economy rate: 4.20 (Image: AP)

Jhye Richardson (Australia) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Overs: 30.0 | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 4/26 | Average: 18.66| Economy rate: 3.73 (Image: AP)
6/6

Jhye Richardson (Australia) | Matches: 3 | Innings: 3 | Overs: 30.0 | Wickets: 6 | Best Bowling: 4/26 | Average: 18.66| Economy rate: 3.73 (Image: AP)
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 11:44 am

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #ODI series #Slideshow #Sports

