Cricket
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS ODI series review: A look at the leading performers

The series between India and Australia proved to be a feisty contest between the two sides.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Usman Khawaja (Australia) | Few batsman manage to outscore Virat Kohli in a series these days and Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja managed to do just that in this series. The southpaw was in sublime form, notching up 2 hundreds and 2 fifties in five matches. The 32-year-old's prolific form made up for the poor run of Aaron Finch. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 383 | Highest Score: 104 | Average: 76.60 | Strike Rate: 88.86 | 100s: 2 | 50s: 2. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli (India) | He scored two centuries in the series (one came in a loosing cause) and took his ODI century tally to 41. It is a matter of when, not if, Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 310 | Highest Score: 123 | Average: 62.00 | Strike Rate: 107.63| 100s: 2 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
Peter Handscomb (Australia) | It is hard to believe now but only a few months ago, Peter Handscomb had to face the embarrassment of being dropped midway in the Test series against India. Handscomb had scored a mere 68 runs in four innings. But the middle-order batsman has worked hard to get his place back in the Australian squad. The Victorian’s 117 in Mohali was at the heart of Australia’s record-breaking chase in the fourth match. In the all important decider, when wickets were falling around him, he notched up a series defining fifty. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 236 | Highest Score: 117 | Average: 47.20 | Strike Rate: 92.18 | 100s: 1| 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
Rohit Sharma (India) | Rohit Sharma had a quiet series by his high standards but still managed to score over 200 runs in five matches. In the final ODI, Sharma completed 8,000 ODI runs in 200 innings. Only AB de Villiers (182) and Kohli (175) have taken fewer innings. The lean phase however doesn't affects his chances of travelling to England for the World Cup. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 202 | Highest Score: 95| Average: 40.40| Strike Rate: 75.65 | 100s: 0| 50s: 2 (Image: AP)
Shikhar Dhawan (India) | Shikhar Dhawan's form is like a wild swinging pendulum. His scores of 0, 21, 1, 143 and 12 being case in point. Dhawan's blitzkrieg at Mohali when he scored a career best of 143 should comfort Indian fans that all is not wrong with the stylish opener. In that innings, Dhawan ripped apart the Australian bowling. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 177| Highest Score: 143| Average: 35.40| Strike Rate: 104.11| 100s: 1| 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
Pat Cummins (Australia) | Pat Cummins is the No. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world and in this series, Cummins gave a great account of himself with the white ball too. In a run-fest at Mohali, Cummins took a fifer. The 25-year-old controlled the run flow and finished the series with economy of just 4.64. Cummins will lead the Australian pace attack in the World Cup. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings:5 | Overs: 47.2 | Runs Conceded: 220 | Wickets: 14 | Best Bowling: 5/70 | Average: 15.71 | Economy: 4.64. (Image: AP)
Adam Zampa (Australia) | The 26-year-old leg-spinner is making a return after spending 18 months in wilderness. Zampa's previous visit to India was a horrid one. But the bowler has made amends in this series, scalping 11 wickets. What is worth noting is that spinner bowled his entire quota of 10 overs in all 5 matches. That highlights his importance in the Australian bowling line-up. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings:5 | Overs: 50| Runs Conceded: 284 | Wickets: 11 | Best Bowling: 3/46 | Average: 25.81| Economy: 5.68. (Image: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav (India) | Kuldeep Yadav is now India's premium spinner in limited overs cricket. When India tends to go with just one front line spinner in a match, Kuldeep is picked over Yuzvendra Chahal. He finished as India's leading wicket taker for the series. Like Zampa, Kuldeep's services were used to the maximum as he too bowled 50 overs in 5 matches. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings:5 | Overs: 50| Runs Conceded: 302| Wickets: 10 | Best Bowling: 3/54 | Average: 30.20| Economy: 6.04. (Image: AP)
Jyhe Richardson (Australia) | When you dismiss the world's best batsman four time in seven occasions, you are doing something right. Richardson boasts of dismissing Kohli four times. Along with Cummins, Richardson is an important member of Australia's pace department. Series Stats | Matches: 3| Innings:3 | Overs: 28.2| Runs Conceded: 169| Wickets: 8 | Best Bowling: 3/37 | Average: 21.12| Economy: 6.03. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Despite not being in top form, Jasprit Bumrah figures in the list of leading wicket-takers in this series. India's lead pacer was not his usual self but he still displayed his skills in the Nagpur ODI when he claimed two wickets in 10 overs while conceding just 29 runs. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings:5 | Overs: 48.5| Runs Conceded: 244| Wickets: 7| Best Bowling: 3/37 | Average: 34.85| Economy: 4.99. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Slideshow

