IND vs AUS ODI series review: A look at the leading performers

Peter Handscomb (Australia) | It is hard to believe now but only a few months ago, Peter Handscomb had to face the embarrassment of being dropped midway in the Test series against India. Handscomb had scored a mere 68 runs in four innings. But the middle-order batsman has worked hard to get his place back in the Australian squad. The Victorian’s 117 in Mohali was at the heart of Australia’s record-breaking chase in the fourth match. In the all important decider, when wickets were falling around him, he notched up a series defining fifty. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 5 | Runs: 236 | Highest Score: 117 | Average: 47.20 | Strike Rate: 92.18 | 100s: 1| 50s: 1 (Image: AP)