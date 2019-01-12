IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: India fall short of 34 runs despite Rohit Sharma's fighting century

Virat Kohli the losing captain: We're not very pleased with the way we played. I think we were fine with the ball. That wicket was 300 plus par. I think we did well with the ball. We thought 288 was quite gettable. Losing three wickets upfront is never good. I thought Rohit was outstanding and MS supported him but I thought we could have done better with the tempo of the game and we fell short. They took the game deep to give us a chance. MS got out at that stage. That put pressure on Rohit. One more good partnership and we would have got close. But losing three wickets up front was the problem and Australia were professional enough not to let us back in. I think we have to take it as a day when Australia played better than us. We're not too stressed about results. I think days like these make you aware of things you have to work on as a team.