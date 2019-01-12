IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Handscomb gets his fifty as Oz look for quick runs in back 10 overs

Khaleel starts with a length delivery outside off which Marsh sends down to third man for a single. Khawaja opens the face of his bat and steers the next ball wide of third man for 2 runs. Khaleel is extracting some great bounce from this pitch but the 3rd delivery is a bit too high and is called a wide. Khawaja steers the next ball down to third man again for a run. Marsh pulls at the 4th ball but only finds the man at deep midwicket as they pick up a run. Khawaja goes for the pull shot too but sends it down to fine leg for a single. The last ball is another bouncer and flies over the head of Marsh as the umpire signals for a wide. Marsh tucks the last ball to midwicket for a run. 9 runs off the over.

Australia 131/2 after 28 overs