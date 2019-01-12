IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE: Handscomb gets his fifty as Oz look for quick runs in back 10 overs

Live now
Jan 12, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Wicket! Handscomb c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 73(61)
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 51 (50)
Wicket! Marsh c Shami b Kuldeep 54 (70)
FIFTY up for Marsh! 50 (65)
Wicket! Khawaja lbw Jadeja 59 (81)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (70)
Wicket! Carey c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 24(31)
Wicket! Finch b Bhuvneshwar 6(11)
Playing XI
Toss
Team News
Shami will bowl the penultimate over of the Aussie innings. Stoinis is on strike. Stoinis plays the first ball down to long-on for a couple. FOUR. Stoinis whips the ball to the on-side for a boundary towards wide of long-on. The batsman gets two runs on the third ball towards mid-wicket. Fourth ball is a dot. Stoinis plays the fifth ball down the ground for a single. The single brings Maxwell on strike. Shami goes short and Maxwell responds by making room for himself as he clears the in field for a single. Eleven runs from the over.
Australia 270/5 after 49 Overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continues. Handscomb is on strike. SIX. Good start to the over as Handscomb comes down the track and pulls the ball over fine-leg for a maximum. CAUGHT! Handscomb comes down the track again and lifts the ball over cover but plays the ball straight down Shikhar Dhawan’s throat standing at sweeper cover. Stoinis is on strike. The batsman plays the third ball for a single towards backward square-leg. The single brings the new man Glenn Maxwell on strike. Maxwell plays the fourth ball towards third-man and misfield by Rohit Sharma gifts the batsman two runs. Maxwell keeps himself busy as he plays the ball towards mid-off and gets another single. Stoinis plays the last ball to cover point for a single. Eleven runs from the over.
Australia 259/4 after 48 Overs
Wicket! Handscomb c Dhawan b Bhuvneshwar 73(61)
Handscomb comes down the track again and lifts the ball over cover but plays the ball straight down Shikhar Dhawan’s throat standing at sweeper cover
Shami will bowl. Stoinis is on strike. First ball is a dot. The batsman plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. Handscomb is on strike. The batsman plays the third ball to sweeper cover and gets a couple. Shami bowls to consecutive WIDE balls next up. Shami follows his two wide deliveries with a well directed yorker which Handscomb plays by coming down the track to off-side. Stoinis is back on strike. The batsman plays the fifth ball to square-leg for a single. Handscomb is on strike. Shami bangs the last ball short and the batsman comes down the track to pull the ball but mistimes the ball. The ball lands in no mans land and Aus get a single. Eight runs from the over.
Australia 248/4 after 47 Overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Stoinis is on strike. The over starts with a single by the batsman towards sweeper cover. Handscomb is on strike. FOUR. The shot has class written all over it as Handscomb dances down the track and plays the ball towards extra-cover boundary. Handscomb plays the third ball towards deep for a single. Stoinis is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fifth ball to wide long-on for a single. FOUR. A boundary to close the over. Another big over for Australia as they get eleven runs from the over.
Australia 240/4 after 46 Overs
Jadeja continues. Stoinis is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long-on for a couple. The batsman plays the second ball to deep mid-wicket and takes a sharp single. Handscomb plays the third ball for a single. Stoinis plays the fourth ball to long-off for another single. Handscomb plays the fifth ball for a couple. Last ball is a dot. Seven runs from the over.
Australia 229/4 after 45 Overs
Kuldeep continues. Handscomb is on strike. Handscomb comes down the track and defends the first ball. One Ley Bye. Handscomb goes for a sweep shot but the ball hits him on the pads and goes towards third-man for a single. The single gives Stoinins the strike. SIX. Stoinis goes on one knee and smacks the ball over long-on for a maximum. First six of the innings. Fourth ball is a dot. Stoinis plays the fifth ball for a single towards mid-wicket. Handscomb is on strike. He rocks back in his crease and lifts the ball for another maximum. Expensive over for India as Aussie get 14 runs from it.
Australia 222/4 after 44 Overs
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 51 (50)
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. He has 2 overs left in his spell. Stoinis lofts the 2nd ball towards long-off for a single. Handscomb sweeps the next ball down to fine leg and comes back for the second. He then works the 4th ball to deep square leg for a run. Stoinis nudges the 5th ball to square leg for a single. Handscomb sweeps the last ball to deep square leg for a run. Just 6 runs off the over.
Australia 208/4 after 43 overs
Kuldeep tosses up the 1st delivery outside off and Stoinis drives it straight to the man at cover. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Kuldeep sends down two dot balls to Stoinis before the Aussie batsman knocks the last ball down the ground for a run. This is great bowling from India as just 3 runs come off the over.
Australia 202/4 after 42 overs
Shami continues. Handscomb slaps the 1st ball down to sweeper cover for a single. Stoinis is struggling against Shami as he doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next two balls. The 4th ball is fuller around off and Stoinis digs it out to long-on for a single. Handscomb looks to work the 5th ball to the on-side but gets an edge into his pads as they pick up a quick single. Stoinis sends the last ball straight down the ground for a run. Just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 199/4 after 41 overs
Kuldeep Yadav continues as both batsmen pick up singles off the first 3 balls. Kuldeep tosses up the 4th delivery and Handscomb loses his balance as he defends it back to the bowler. Handscomb punches the next ball straight to the man at cover. He works the last ball down to long-off for a single. Great bowling from India as Australia get just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 195/4 after 40 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Handscomb cuts the 1st ball well but a great diving stop from Jadeja at point restricts them to just a single. Shami does brilliantly as he sends down 4 consecutive dot balls to Stoinis. Shami looks for a yorker on the last ball and Stoinis finally gets a run as he jams it to mid-on. Brilliant over from Shami as he gives away just 2 runs.
Australia 191/4 after 39 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Handscomb flicks the 2nd ball into the gap at midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Marsh was looking to up the run-rate but ends up holing out to Shami at long-on. Shami did well as he comes charging in and takes a good low diving catch. Marcus Stoinis comes out to bat. Handscomb drives the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Stoinis gets off the mark with a single off the 5th ball. Handscomb punches the last ball to long-off for a run. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 189/4 after 38 overs
Wicket! Marsh c Shami b Kuldeep 54 (70)
Marsh comes down the track and looks to launch the delivery from Kuldeep into the stands. He doesn't connect well though as Shami takes a good diving catch at long-on.
Marsh misses with the flick on the 1st ball as it comes off the pads and they pick up a leg bye. Handscomb guides the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two batsmen. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. Just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 185/3 after 37 overs
Khaleel continues. Handscomb punches the 1st ball through the gap at cover for a single. Marsh spots the shorter delivery early and pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Marsh. He then nudges the next ball to mid-on for a single. Handscomb gets into the act now as he drives the 5th ball through cover for a FOUR. 10 runs off the over.
Australia 181/3 after 36 overs
FIFTY up for Marsh! 50 (65)
Bhuvi continues after drinks. Handscomb stays back in the crease and beautifully carves the 1st ball past the man at point for a FOUR. He then gets on the back foot and lofts the 2nd ball over mid-on for back-to-back FOURs. Both batsmen then pick up singles off the next three deliveries. Look like the message from the dressing room is to get a move on already. 11 runs off the over.
Australia 171/3 after 35 overs
Khaleel Ahmed comes back into the attack. Handscomb chops the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Marsh decides to take on the bowler as he swings hard at the next ball and gets an outside edge over cover-point for a FOUR. He gets another outside edge to the 3rd ball sending it to short third man for a run. Handscomb tucks the 4th delivery to square leg and comes back for the second. A better throw back to Dhoni would’ve made things interesting. Handscomb works the last ball to square leg for a single. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 160/3 after 34 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. The 1st ball just sticks in the pitch and Handscomb is early into the shot sending the ball in the air dangerously close to Bhuvi who doesn’t react quickly enough. The 3rd delivery is onto the stumps and Handscomb clips it to square leg for a single. Bhuvi doesn’t allow Marsh any opportunity to take runs off the next three balls. Just 1 run off the over.
Australia 151/3 after 33 overs
Shami continues. Marsh looks for the pull on the 1st shot but gets a bottom edge to the leg side for a single. Handscomb drives the 3rd ball past mid-off for a run. Marsh looks to help the 4th ball down to fine leg but misses as the ball glances off his pads. The 5th ball is a wide bouncer from Shami and he has to reload. Marsh glances the next delivery to fine leg for a single. Handscomb connects with the hook shot sending the last ball down to fine leg for a run. 5 runs off the over as the 150 comes up for the Aussies.
Australia 150/3 after 32 overs
Here's a look at that Khawaja dismissal.
Jadeja is into his 8th over now. Marsh comes down the track and drives the 1st ball to long-on for a run. Handscomb sends the 3rd ball to long-off for a single. Marsh rotates strike well as he clips the next ball to long-on. Jadeja tosses up the last ball outside off and Handscomb drives it beautifully past the man at cover for a FOUR. 7 runs off the over.
Australia 145/3 after 31 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Kohli will be a relieved man that he is able to continue especially as Rayudu didn’t look comfortable with the ball. Handscomb struggles to get any runs off the first four balls. Shami sends down a shorter 5th ball which Handscomb pulls to fine leg for a single. Marsh tucks the last ball to the on-side and Dhoni rushes to the collect it restricting them to just a single.
Australia 138/3 after 30 overs
Marsh clips the 1st ball from Jadeja down to deep midwicket for a single. LBW! Finally India have the breakthrough. Khawaja misses with the sweep and Jadeja is convinced he has got his man. The Aussie goes for the review and impact is left to the umpire’s call. Australia keep their review but Khawaja has to walk back. Peter Handscomb comes out to bat. India have a slip in place for the new man. Handscomb gets off the mark with a single. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two deliveries. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 136/3 after 29 overs
Wicket! Khawaja lbw Jadeja 59 (81)
Khawaja goes for the sweep but misses as Jadeja sends down a quicker delivery. The ball catches him plumb in front of the wickets and Khawaja goes for the review. The impact is umpire's call and Australia retain the review but lose Khawaja.
Khaleel starts with a length delivery outside off which Marsh sends down to third man for a single. Khawaja opens the face of his bat and steers the next ball wide of third man for 2 runs. Khaleel is extracting some great bounce from this pitch but the 3rd delivery is a bit too high and is called a wide. Khawaja steers the next ball down to third man again for a run. Marsh pulls at the 4th ball but only finds the man at deep midwicket as they pick up a run. Khawaja goes for the pull shot too but sends it down to fine leg for a single. The last ball is another bouncer and flies over the head of Marsh as the umpire signals for a wide. Marsh tucks the last ball to midwicket for a run. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 131/2 after 28 overs