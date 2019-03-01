App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS: Kohli has 'no problem' batting at No 4; Maxwell to be promoted, says Finch

Both captains could make minor changes to their lineups in order to gain the upper hand in the five-match series.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.

While the Indian captain "is ready to bat at No 4" if the situation arises, his opposite number Finch made it clear that Glenn Maxwell will come up the order after playing a major part in the T20 series victory.

Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup and the skipper on March 1 said that it's not a big deal as his "game template" doesn't change if he comes one place down the order.

"If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I'm more than happy to do it. I've batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I've done that a lot of times in the past,” Kohli echoed his coach's sentiment.

related news

The skipper made it clear that his style of batting won't change much from No 3 to 4.

"My game doesn't change from No 3 to No 4 because template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."

Maxwell, on the other hand, had indicated that he wanted to bat higher up the order after his series-winning hundred in the second T20 International on February 27.

His skipper, on the eve of the first ODI, indicated that a promotion is in the offing for the dashing batsman.

"Glenn will get an opportunity to bat higher up the order than No 7 that he batted against India in the previous series (in Australia). He has been in great form. His ODI cricket has been great as well. I am not sure where he will bat but higher than 7 I would imagine,” Finch said when asked about Maxwell's batting position.

"In one day cricket, it's not as easy to go at the end. So it would be nice to bat higher up but it depends on what happens in the top four or top five. If the opportunity does come up, I'd like to take," Maxwell had said after the Bengaluru T20, signalling his intentions.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.