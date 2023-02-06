 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: From Kolkata to Gabba, a look back at IND vs AUS epics

Nitin Sundar
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

The Laxman-Dravid epics, the Pujara resistances, the Harbhajan humdingers, the miracle of Gabba — rewind to some of India’s most memorable duels with Australia ahead of this week's face-off.

The Kolkata Test, 2001, in which Harbhajan Singh ended Australia’s record-making 16-match unbeaten streak in Test cricket.

Kolkata, 2001

Australia 445 (S Waugh 110, Harbhajan 7-123) and 212 (Harbhajan 6-73) lost to India 171 (Laxman 59, McGrath 4-18) and 657/7d f/o (Laxman 281, Dravid 180) by 171 runs

Where were you that evening, when Harbhajan Singh rapped Glenn McGrath on the pads, under lengthening twilight shadows at the packed and heaving Eden Gardens? Where were you when SK Bansal raised his forefinger with a flourish, making McGrath throw his head back in agony, sending a nation into raptures?

Where were you at the end of the greatest cricket match ever played?