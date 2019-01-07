App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's historic win Down Under

India also became the first team from the sub-continent to conquer Australia on their home soil

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Indian Cricket team scripted history by clinching its first Test series in Australia in 71 years after the fourth Test between the two sides ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on January 7.

India also became the first team from the sub-continent to conquer Australia on their home soil.

Twitter went on a melt down as Virat Kohli and his boys were presented with the iconic Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

President Ram Nath Kovind sent out his congratulatory message to Kohli and his team.

Renowned cricket writer Ayaz Memon congratulated the team.


Memon further added:


Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who has been tailing the Indian team since 1991 and has witnessed the team's highs and lows, said:


Sports journalist and author Boria Majumdar joined the 'Bharat Army' in celebrating the team's success and sent out the video of the celebration.


Sports and cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, who is well known for his sports trivia and number crunching, congratulated the team in his own way.


Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had pulverized the likes of Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist during his halcyon days specially mentioned Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah in his tweet.


Recently retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir was following the action closely and was waiting for the team's crowning moment. He expressed jubilance as the team conquered Australia on its home soil.


Suresh Raina too sent out his congratulatory message to Virat Kohli & Co. on the historic win.


There was recognition from the former Australian players as well.

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke was the first in line to congratulate the team.


Australian pace sensation Mitchell Johnson also joined his former captain in wishing India well.

 
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India #India vs Australia #trends

