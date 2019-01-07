IND vs AUS: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's historic win Down Under

The Indian Cricket team scripted history by clinching its first Test series in Australia in 71 years after the fourth Test between the two sides ended in a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on January 7.

India also became the first team from the sub-continent to conquer Australia on their home soil.

Twitter went on a melt down as Virat Kohli and his boys were presented with the iconic Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:



Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket’s final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time. Gritty batting, marvellous fast bowling and a fine team effort has done us proud. Let’s make a habit of it! #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 7, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind sent out his congratulatory message to Kohli and his team.Renowned cricket writer Ayaz Memon congratulated the team.

Congratulations in advance to @imVkohli & the entire Indian team, @RaviShastriOfc, other coaches and support staff on a historic series win in Australia. It’s taken 71 years, think of it!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 6, 2019

Memon further added:

Let's not make a molehill out of a mountain. Before this tour, even drawing a series in Australia was considered a major achievement. Landmark achievement by @imVkohli & Co. Deserving of deepest appreciation and highest honour!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 7, 2019

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who has been tailing the Indian team since 1991 and has witnessed the team's highs and lows, said:

If like me you have been coming to Australia since 1991 with no hope of winning a series, then this is a huge moment. India are now the first Asian team to win a series in Australia. And it feels wonderful to be able to say it.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 7, 2019

Sports journalist and author Boria Majumdar joined the 'Bharat Army' in celebrating the team's success and sent out the video of the celebration.

Celebrations after Team India's historic Test series victory Down Under! #AusvIndpic.twitter.com/zwVFf6FRxT— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 7, 2019

Sports and cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, who is well known for his sports trivia and number crunching, congratulated the team in his own way.

India will join England, West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa to become the fifth visiting side to win a Test series in Australia!#AusvInd#AusvsInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 7, 2019

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had pulverized the likes of Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist during his halcyon days specially mentioned Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah in his tweet.

Proud of you guys..Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia.. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u been a backbone of indian batting line up.. keep it up @BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal..love ur work— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 7, 2019

Recently retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir was following the action closely and was waiting for the team's crowning moment. He expressed jubilance as the team conquered Australia on its home soil.

Congratulations India on a stupendous victory. It’s a big day for us as sporting nation. For once,let’s not debate or dissect the impact of absence of Warner/Smith, let’s just savour the moment and be proud. Let’s be together on this one at least! @BCCI@SPNSportsIndia#INDvAUS— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2019

Suresh Raina too sent out his congratulatory message to Virat Kohli & Co. on the historic win.

When was the last time you did something for the first time? Historic 1st Test Series win for India in Australia! Superb effort by #TeamIndia ! It may have ended in rain but that’s not going to dampen the celebrations! Proud #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/xVN9OZtye5— Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) January 7, 2019

There was recognition from the former Australian players as well.

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke was the first in line to congratulate the team.

Congratulations team on a very well played Test Match series 2-1— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 7, 2019

Australian pace sensation Mitchell Johnson also joined his former captain in wishing India well.

Congratulations to India for winning the Test series in Australia for the first time ever @Jaspritbumrah93 I was so impressed with your performance throughout this series! Fast,… https://t.co/7fMSNEeJ1q— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) January 7, 2019