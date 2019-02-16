IND vs AUS: Here are six players to watch out for

These players can set the India-Australia series on fire Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 KL Rahul (India) | KL Rahul makes a comeback for India as he is named for both the T20I and ODI series at home against Australia. Rahul had an unforgettable tour of Australia. In the three T20Is Down Under Rahul managed just 27 runs. The Test series that followed proved equally horrendous for the right-hand opener as he managed the scores of 2,4,4,2, 0 and 9. The situation took an ugly turn when he was pulled out of India's tour of New Zealand because of his controversial TV interview. But Indian selectors kept faith on the batsman and gave him the chance to prove his worth in the 'Unofficial Tests' against the touring England Lions. Rahul started the series poorly but picked up his form and scored 89 and 81 in the last two matches. The upcoming series could be the last chance for Rahul to prove his worth. Ever since his debut, Rahul's talent and technique have impressed the experts but the two "Ts" have not transpired into performance on a consistent basis. If Rahul has to realize his dream of representing India in the World Cup, the upcoming series against Australia could be his only chance. Stats: T20I Matches: 25 | T20I Runs: 782 | T20I Average: 43.44 T20I HS: 110* | ODI Matches: 13 | ODI Runs: 317 | ODI Average: 35.22 | ODI HS: 100* (Image: AP) 2/6 Rishabh Pant (India) | The ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Rishabh Pant is almost assured of his World Cup squad after he was included for the series against Australia ahead of Dinesh Karthik. The pocket-sized batman has impressed the cricket fraternity since he burst onto cricketing scenes. With 684 runs, Pant was the second highest run-scorer of the 2018 season of IPL. In Test series against Australia, he finished the series with 350 runs as the second highest run scorer behind Pujara. In his recent interview, former Indian international Ashish Nehra staunchly backed Pant's inclusion in the World Cup squad. On batting friendly Indian pitches Pant could warm-up for the upcoming IPL and WC. Stats: T20I Matches: 13 | T20I Runs: 229 | T20I Average: 22.90 | T20I HS: 58 | ODI matches: 3 | ODI Runs: 41 | ODI Average: 20.50 | ODI HS: 24 (Image: AP) 3/6 Mayank Markande (India) | Punjabi leg-spinner Mayank Markande, had made headlines for Mumbai Indians in the last IPL. The spinner boasts of MS Dhoni as his first IPL wicket. He finished the season with 15 scalps. The 21-year-old has been included as a back-up spinner in the T20I squad after selectors were impressed with his form against England Lions. In the 2nd "Unofficial Test", Markande bowled a brilliant spell of 10.3-1-31-5 to lead India A to a win. Markande has impressed upon cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar who says that the spinner has passed the temperamental challenge with flying colours. Manjrekar has already classified the bowler in the league of established stars like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Although his appearances will be confined to only T20 cricket, Markande is an exciting upcoming talent to watch out for. Stats: T20s Matches: 20 | T20s Wickets : 20 | T20 Average: 24.35 | T20 Best Bowling: 4/23. (Image: BCCI/ IPL) 4/6 D'arcy Short (Australia) | A blistering left-handed batsman, D'Arcy Short's game is tailor made for white ball cricket. He enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 season in the white-ball formats, firstly with Western Australia in the JLT Cup and then, most spectacularly, in the Big Bash with Hobart Hurricanes where he was the tournament's leading scorer. In the 2018-19 JLT Cup, Short plunder 257 - 11 short of the world record for a List A innings. His T20 form saw him being picked up by the TOL franchise Rajasthan Royals. With 22 sixes, Short finished this season of Australian Big Bash League as the tournament's top six hitters. On flat, Indian tracks expect Short to go big. Stats: T20I Matches: 18 | T20I Runs: 515 | T20I Average: 32.18 | T20I HS: 76 | ODI matches: 4 | ODI Runs: 83| ODI Average: 27.66 | ODI HS: 47* (Image: AP) 5/6 Nathan Lyon (Australia) | Nathan Lyon's 21-wicket haul in the Test series against India helped to revive his almost dead ODI career. He was called for the subsequent three-match ODI series. Lyon went wicketless in the two matches but could be itching to bowl on Indian wickets which offer turn. Although in the shorter forms of the game teams are increasingly opting for wrist spinners, Lyon's guile and experience make him a difficult customer in any form of the game. With World Cup just around the corner, Lyon is carrying the burden of spin bowling on his shoulders. Australia's all-time leading offspinner in Tests could trouble the Indian batsmen. Stats: T20s Matches: 2 | T20Is Wickets: 1 | T20I Average: 48.00 | T20 Best Bowling: 1/33.| ODI Matches: 17 | ODI Wickets: 18 | ODI Average: 42.83 | ODI Best Bowling: 4/44 (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Glenn Maxwell (Australia) | Considering the influx of young talent in the Australian squad in the past couple of years, Glenn Maxwell in his career span of 7 years has attained the tag of a veteran in Aussie cricket. Maxwell swings his bat with full power and will. He is categorized as one of the fastest scorers in world cricket. No boundary is too big when the "Big-Show" is in full flow. With 17 sixes in the Big Bash league, Maxwell is in great six-hitting form. Maxwell can pulverize any bowling line-up. His late charge lower down the order and occasional spin bowling make him a precious player. Stats: T20I Matches: 57 | T20I Runs: 1345 | T20I Average: 31.27 T20I HS: 145* | ODI Matches: 90| ODI Runs: 2327| ODI Average: 32.31 | ODI HS: 102 (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 16, 2019 07:45 pm