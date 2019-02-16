IND vs AUS: Here are six players to watch out for

KL Rahul (India) | KL Rahul makes a comeback for India as he is named for both the T20I and ODI series at home against Australia. Rahul had an unforgettable tour of Australia. In the three T20Is Down Under Rahul managed just 27 runs. The Test series that followed proved equally horrendous for the right-hand opener as he managed the scores of 2,4,4,2, 0 and 9. The situation took an ugly turn when he was pulled out of India's tour of New Zealand because of his controversial TV interview. But Indian selectors kept faith on the batsman and gave him the chance to prove his worth in the 'Unofficial Tests' against the touring England Lions. Rahul started the series poorly but picked up his form and scored 89 and 81 in the last two matches. The upcoming series could be the last chance for Rahul to prove his worth. Ever since his debut, Rahul's talent and technique have impressed the experts but the two "Ts" have not transpired into performance on a consistent basis. If Rahul has to realize his dream of representing India in the World Cup, the upcoming series against Australia could be his only chance. Stats: T20I Matches: 25 | T20I Runs: 782 | T20I Average: 43.44 T20I HS: 110* | ODI Matches: 13 | ODI Runs: 317 | ODI Average: 35.22 | ODI HS: 100* (Image: AP)