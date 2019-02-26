IND vs AUS: Have taken lot of heart from almost defending 126 says Krunal Pandya ; Chinnaswamy promises to be a run-feast

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on February 26 insisted that the team has not lost momentum despite losing the series opener and instead taken a lot of heart from "almost defending" 126 at Vizag.

Krunal was the best spinner in the game while pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly in his comeback game to take the match into the final over after a pedestrian batting performance.

"It was a great bowling effort. Everyone chipped in and we almost defended the low total. We just have to be more cautious about our batting," said Krunal ahead of the second and final T20 against Australia in Bengaluru on February 27.

"Tomorrow is a very important game as we are 0-1 down but I would not say that we have lost momentum. We lost the other night but we are not losing consecutive games. I am sure we will do well tomorrow," said the 27-year-old.

The Baroda-based cricketer has become a regular in the playing eleven in the shortest format ever since making his debut in November.

He has played 10 games, taking 11 wickets at 30.00 with best figures of 4/36 coming against Australia in Sydney. He has batted only five times in the 10 games, scoring 70 runs at 23.33.

Asked if he would like to bat higher up the order than no. 7, where he batted in the last game, Krunal said: "Honestly, I am not thinking about where I want to bat. I am just focused on what is in my hands irrespective of the situation. I want to contribute with both bat and ball."

Krunal said it would be nice to have some part-time options in the team considering India only played five specialist bowlers in Vizag.

"All the five bowlers who played are all quality bowlers. All are match winners on a given day. If you have options it is good but whatever is there we are fine with that."

Krunal also praised Australia for their efforts in the first fixture.

"History says they are a competitive side and we know that they will give 100 percent every time they step on the field. We are mindful of that.

"The wicket looks good here. It will be better than Vizag for sure. So we expect more runs," he said.

Krunal knows that he may not be in the team's World Cup plans and despite the focus being on finalising the squad for the 50-over mega event, he said the second T20 is a "very important game".

Earlier in the day, the Indian team had an extensive training session with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front.

He was the first one to bat in the nets alongside Shikhar Dhawan before they switched to take throwdowns.

Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who were rested for the series and have been training at the National Cricket Academy, joined their teammates briefly in the nets. Shami even had a decent bowling session.

Dhawan was rested from the first game with K L Rahul getting to open alongside Rohit Sharma but from the way the practice session went, there were no indications on what could be the opening combination for the 2nd T20I.

After a low-scoring thriller in the first T20 International, the second and final game at the Chinnaswamy promises to be a run-feast, a KSCA official has said. Though the wicket at Chinnaswamy has slowed down over the years, the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair unlike the series opener in which Australia chased down 127 on the final ball of the innings.

"The surface may not be as high scoring as an IPL game but will have plenty of runs. We are using a wicket which has not been used for more than two months, it was last used in Vijay Hazare Trophy," a KSCA official told PTI.

During this time of the year, dew is also not expected to be a factor.

"Around 180 should be a par score on this surface," he added.

The last T20 International was played here in February 2017 when India beat England by 75 runs after amassing 202 for six.

Pandya too thinks the this track will be more batting friendly.

There was a tinge of green on the surface a day before the game but in all probability, that will be shaved off by tomorrow.

"I have not seen the wicket yet but it should be a lot more batting friendly than Vizag," said Krunal.

However, Australian pacer Pat Cummins feels the pitch's nature has changed considerably over the last couple of years.

"It has been a funny wicket in the last couple of years. First time I came to Bangalore 7-8 years ago during the IPL, it was a 220-wicket. Over the years, it has slowed down.

"Vizag was low scoring but a great game. I loved the surface there. In T20s you prepare for yorkers, slower balls, but over there you knew good balls were going to be good enough. The ball felt like swinging a little bit in the end," he added.