Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya ruled out with injury, Ravindra Jadeja to replace him

Pandya has been scheduled to undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a setback for India ahead of the Australia series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the entire series due to injury. The BCCI confirmed that Pandya will sit out of the five-match ODI series due to lower back stiffness. Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Pandya’s replacement in the squad.

Pandya’s struggle with back injuries began at the Asia Cup 2018 when he was stretchered off the field during India’s first game. Pandya collapsed midway through his over and the injury ruled him out of the entire tournament. He also missed the subsequent Test, ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in India and was unavailable for the T20Is and Tests against Australia. Pandya recovered in time for the ODIs but was forced to return back to India due to controversial comments made on a TV show.

The 25-year-old was back in the squad for India’s tour of New Zealand where he impressed during the three-match ODI series. He even picked up four wickets while contributing 45 runs with the bat during the deciding ODI tie.

In a media release, the BCCI revealed that their medical team has decided to rest the all-rounder due to persistent back problems. While he will miss Australia’s tour of India, Pandya has been scheduled to undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Pandya will begin his strength work from next week.

The injury offers Ravindra Jadeja a chance to impress before the final squad for the upcoming World Cup is announced. Jadeja was recalled to the ODI squad after spending a year on the sidelines during India’s tour of Australia. He earned his call-back after impressive displays in the Test series against West Indies at home. However, Jadeja failed to impress in the ODI series against Australia, picking up just 2 wickets from 3 games while scoring 8 runs in the one game where he had an opportunity to bat.

Pandya was in the squad for both the T20Is as well as the five ODIs to be played against Australia. The T20I squad will now consist of just 14 members as no replacement has been named.

India's squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat (Capt), Rohit (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

India’s squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:03 pm

