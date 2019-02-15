IND vs AUS: Five takeaways from India’s ODI squad to face Australia

On February 15, the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series was revealed. This being India’s final ODI assignment before the start of the World Cup, it was expected that the squad announced would more or less be the one flying to England.

The selectors dished out two different squads, one for the first two matches and the other for the final three ODIs of the series. Here are the list of players who made the cut.

The Squads:

India's squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India's squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

While a few names on the list and the absence of a couple raised a few eyebrows, here are our five key takeaways from India’s squad.

1) Dinesh Karthik’s exclusion baffling

Karhik’s exclusion is a bit puzzling given that India have been grooming him for the finisher’s role in the squad. The wicketkeeper batsman has scores of 38* (38), 25* (14), 12 (21) and 0(1) from his limited opportunities in the last two series. While averaging 75, Karthik has scored at over a run-a-ball rate while even leading India to victory in two successful run-chases. However, it looks like the 33-year-old could lose out to a younger Rishabh Pant in the race for the second-choice wicketkeeper’s spot.

2) Two frontline spinners

In Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, India have opted to go with just two frontline leg-spinners for the series against Australia. All-rounder Kedar Jadhav could chip in with a few overs of off-spin but the bulk of the spin-bowling responsibility will be the shoulders of Kuldeep and Chahal who have proved capable of choking oppositions in the middle overs.

3) Vijay Shankar in strong contention for WC berth

After a disastrous outing in the final of the Nidahas Trophy, Shankar has done brilliantly to redeem himself in the eyes of the Indian fans. His assured outings with the bat while also chipping in with the ball has firmly put his name in the contention as a reserve option to all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the World Cup squad. His 45-run innings after coming in to bat with India struggling at 18/4 in the final ODI against New Zealand was the highlight of his return to the squad.

4) Final opportunity for KL Rahul

After struggling for form in Australia, things only got worse for Rahul when he was sent back home and subsequently suspended for comments made on a TV show. After his ban was lifted, Rahul fought his way back into the squad with a couple of good innings for India A against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests. However, this does look like his final opportunity to seal a spot in the World Cup bound squad. Rahul will be well aware that with Karthik waiting eagerly on the side-lines, there is no margin for error this time around.

5) Khaleel Ahmed loses his spot?

Siddarth Kaul’s inclusion for the first two ODIs seems like the end of the road for Khaleel Ahmed who was largely unimpressive against New Zealand. The left-arm pacer had an impressive debut series against West Indies in India but hasn’t delivered consistently in foreign conditions. Kaul is also a part of the squad for the two-match T20I series and could very well seal the reserve pacer's spot if he impresses against the Aussies.