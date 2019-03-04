IND vs AUS: Bowling wicket-to-wicket is best way to counter Indian batsmen, says Zampa

His stint in the IPL has made Adam Zampa realise that the best way to counter Indian batsmen is by bowling a wicket-to-wicket line. Zampa, who has grabbed 44 wickets in 35 ODI appearances so far feels that his strength is attacking the stumps rather than bowl big loopy leg breaks outside the off-stump, which players like Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav relish hitting.

"From my IPL experience and seeing these guys play, it's not about the variety of wrong 'uns but it's about the best way to bowl to these batsmen. Particularly in ODI cricket, most leg-spinners these days are attacking the stumps and that's my strength," Zampa said on the eve of the second ODI match against India.

"I feel like when I get away from the stumps, guys lilke Virat and the other night (Kedar) Jadhav, I got little bit frustrated and went wide off the stumps, that is when the damage happen. It's about staying away from their strengths," said Zampa, who dismissed Kohli in the first T20 International in Visakhaptanam as well as the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Zampa is happy that he has been to get better of world's best batsman on a few occasions recently.

"It's nice to get players like that (Virat) out. I thought the best one was the T20 here (in Visakhapatnam) and another match in Brisbane. I thought they were big wickets given the situation of the match and we ended up winning the game (Visakhapatnam).

But then Zampa also knows that getting Kohli alone won't be enough.

"Getting Virat is one thing, he was in at the time and it was big wicket, but then you also have to think about getting (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni out and Rohit (Sharma) out. Virat is big wicket, but there are six or seven big wickets in the Indian team,” Zampa told reporters at Nagpur.

Kohli is always a prized catch but Adam Zampa does not intend to be too harsh on himself if the Indian captain or some of the other star batsman in the opposition ranks happen to dominate him.

"I don't want to think too far ahead and not be too harsh on myself. Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are amazing players and somehow I just need to be in the game for as long as possible. That's all I can really do," said Zampa.

=====================================

The Vidarbha Cricket Association's stadium in Jamtha has proved to be a good hunting ground for India against Australia as the hosts have emerged victorious by a comfortable margin in all the three ODI matches played at the venue. India first played the Aussies on October 28, 2009, which was co-incidentally the first match at the VCA Stadium, situated on the outskirts of the 'Orange' city.

In that game, the hosts emerged triumphant by 99 runs and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the then captain led from the front with his 107-ball 124.

Courtesy Dhoni's innings, the hosts posted a massive 354 for seven on the board and then shot out Australia for 255.

India and Australia then squared off in the sixth ODI of the series on October 30, 2013 and the hosts hammered them by six wickets after the Aussies had amassed 350 for six.

Then, Australian captain George Bailey (156) and Shane Watson (102) had struck hundreds as the visitors had posted 350 for six in their 50 overs. But Shikhar Dhawan (100) and Virat Kohli (115 not out) helped the hosts to overhaul the target with three balls to spare and the current India skipper was adjudged Man of the Match.

The two teams then clashed in the fifth ODI of the series on October 1, 2017, when again the hosts emerged triumphant by seven wickets.

Australia were restricted to a modest 242 for nine and then aggressive opener Rohit Sharma struck 125 and fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with a 61-run knock, as India romped home in 42.5 overs.

However, Australia have tasted victory once at this stadium against New Zealand on February 25, 2011, when they won by seven wickets in the Group A match of the World Cup.