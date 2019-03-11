App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS: Always knew Ashton could do it at international stage, says teammate Peter Handscomb

Ashton Turner smashed 84 off 43 balls to help Australia register its record chase in ODIs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Peter Handscomb, one of the architects of Australia's record breaking run-chase against India in the fourth ODI here, was confident that young Ashton Turner could replicate his big-hitting exploits in domestic cricket at the international stage.

Turner on March 10, smashed unbeaten 84 off 43 balls as Australia chased down a mammoth target of 359 with four wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare to level the five-match series 2-2.

The series-deciding fifth and final ODI will be played in New Delhi on March 13.

"Ashton (Turner) is an amazing player. We have seen what he has done in the Big Bash League (for Perth Scorchers) for the past couple of years. We knew he can get the job done. The way he operated against Bumrah was quite amazing. This knock will give him so much confidence going forward," Handscomb said after the famous win on Sunday night.

related news

He said that once Turner started hitting, everyone in the dressing room became superstitious.

"That was awesome. No was moving around with all those superstitions coming into play. That's incredible. To see him come in at international stage and play an innings of this kind is phenomenal."

On personal front, Handscomb termed Australia's four-wicket victory in the fourth ODI against India as the "best match of his career", something that will give them momentum ahead of World Cup in England.

Handscomb hit his maiden ODI hundred and added 192 with Usman Khawaja to set up the platform for rookie Turner to launch a furious final assault.

"It is a lovely feeling. I have no words to describe my feeling. This was the best match of my career so far. This win will give us a great momentum for the decider and then the World Cup in England. I am just glad that I contributed in the victory," Handscomb said after the match.

On his maiden century, he said: "I am happy, I did not know I was going to play ODI again and it's funny how things change. It's nice to get opportunity to play for Australia and take it. The faith of selectors to keep me in that was nice. To get it today was pretty special."

As the dew set in, Handscomb felt that he and Khawaja could play their natural game as there wasn't much spin on offer.

"The dew definitely made it difficult for India's wrist spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). Conditions became difficult for them. They are very good bowlers but I think today, we also played them very well," he said.

During their 192-run stand, he and Khawaja didn't talk much, revealed the right-hander.

"Uzzi (Khawaja) and I didn't talk much. We just left each other to play our own games. It was a very good batting pitch. Once the dew came on, we noticed there wasn't much spin, which helped us play our natural game," he said.

Handscomb was also happy with the fact that they have been able to chase down big totals in the tour irrespective of formats.

Also Read: Turner turns it on as Australia level series with four-wicket win

Also Read: I don't react to criticism as I live in my own world, says Dhawan

"High scoring chase is always special. It just gives you so much competition. We chased down 189 in Bengaluru (in second T20 International) and today we proved that it wasn't a fluke," he said.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Will Election Results be Delayed on May 23? EVM-VVPAT Cross Checks Cou ...

Govt Overhauls Oil, Gas Exploration Policy; No Profit to be Charged on ...

Gully Boy’s Sequel is in Works, Confirms Zoya Akhtar

ED Files Fresh Charge Sheet Against Nirav Modi in PNB Scam

Boeing Shares Fall After Second Deadly 737 MAX 8 Crash

'Unnecessary, Uncalled for': Owaisi Dismisses Controversy over Electio ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.