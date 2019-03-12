App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Series decider preview, team news, betting odds, where to watch

Australia have bounced back strongly after the first two ODIs setting up the stage for a thrilling decider in Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

After losing the first two matches, Australia have fought back clinching the third and fourth matches to set up a thrilling fifth and final ODI to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on March 13.

Australia are coming off the back of six consecutive bilateral series losses. They last won a bilateral series against Pakistan in 2016/17 season. However, the last two matches show that they are moving in the right direction as they gear up to defend their World Cup title in two months.

Usman Khwaja (283 runs) and Peter Handscomb (184 runs) have both hit top gear ranking just below Virat Kohli the top run-getters chart in the series. The Aussies have discovered a new contender for their WC squad after Ashton Turner turned the fourth ODI around with his quickfire 84.

related news

For India, opportunity beckons to do a double over Australia in quick succession. The team management would look to Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to build on their innings in the fourth ODI. Indian bowlers have looked toothless in last two ODIs allowing the opposition to score 300+ runs.

Since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, India has won 10 ODI series. Another one before the start of the World Cup would be a massive boost to the squad.

Team News 

MS Dhoni will be been rested for the final ODI too and Rishabh Pant is expected to keep wickets. It would be interesting to note if who Kohli would pick amongst Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis' last-minute injury paved the way for Ashton Turner in the last match and his blistering performance has sealed his spot for the final match. Either of Nathan Lyon or Jason Behrendorff would round-up Australia's playing XI.

Possible XI

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan,  Rohit Sharma,  Virat Kohli (c),  KL Rahul,  Rishabh Pant (wk),  Kedar Jadhav,  Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,  Kuldeep Yadav,  Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI:  Usman Khawaja,  Aaron Finch (c),  Shaun Marsh,  Peter Handscomb,  Glenn Maxwell,  Ashton Turner,  Alex Carey (wk),  Pat Cummins,  Nathan Lyon,  Jhye Richardson,  Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli

ind vs aus 3rd odi virat kohli century

The form that Kohli is in, he can score runs even in slumber. In 10 innings in 2019 he has amassed 591 runs. It is nearly impossible to dislodge Kohli once he sets in.  On his home ground, Kohli could again prove to be the difference maker.

Usman Khawaja (Australia)

india vs australia, 3rd odi, usman khawaja hundred

Usman Khawaja followed his maiden ODI century at Nagpur with another well compiled 91 at Mohali. He has 283 runs in the series so far. His patient build up can be a perfect setup for blistering knocks from the likes of Finch, Glenn Maxwell or Ashton Turner. He has assumed the role of elder statesman in the Aussie dressing room.

Form Guide(last five completed matches)

India L-L-W-W-W

Australia W-W-L-L-L

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 1/2

Australia: 13/8

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker 

Where to Watch

The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on the Hotstar app.

Prediction

Although India lost the plot in last two matches in familiar home conditions, they should come out on top provided the bowlers put in a decent performance.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India #India vs Australia #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Karan Johar Doesn't Care About Box Office Success of Kalank, He is Ful ...

Couple Arrested for Indecency in Iran After Clip of Public Marriage Pr ...

Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February

Industrial Growth Slows to 1.7 Per Cent in January

Britain Issues New 'Black Hole' Coin in Honour of Stephen Hawking

Infants Can Judge Friends, Strangers by Laughter

BSP's No to Fancy Raths, High-tech PR, Will Go the Old Fashioned Way W ...

Pictures of PM, Ministers Taken Down From Most Govt Websites After Imp ...

Here is What Indra Kumar Has to Say About Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Total Dh ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Ebix-Yatra deal: Here are all investments Ebix made in India so far

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends above 37500, Nifty at 11301, Nifty Bank surg ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Formula One: From sweeping aerodynamic changes to potential loss of ra ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.