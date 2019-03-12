IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Series decider preview, team news, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

After losing the first two matches, Australia have fought back clinching the third and fourth matches to set up a thrilling fifth and final ODI to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on March 13.

Australia are coming off the back of six consecutive bilateral series losses. They last won a bilateral series against Pakistan in 2016/17 season. However, the last two matches show that they are moving in the right direction as they gear up to defend their World Cup title in two months.

Usman Khwaja (283 runs) and Peter Handscomb (184 runs) have both hit top gear ranking just below Virat Kohli the top run-getters chart in the series. The Aussies have discovered a new contender for their WC squad after Ashton Turner turned the fourth ODI around with his quickfire 84.

For India, opportunity beckons to do a double over Australia in quick succession. The team management would look to Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to build on their innings in the fourth ODI. Indian bowlers have looked toothless in last two ODIs allowing the opposition to score 300+ runs.

Since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, India has won 10 ODI series. Another one before the start of the World Cup would be a massive boost to the squad.

Team News

MS Dhoni will be been rested for the final ODI too and Rishabh Pant is expected to keep wickets. It would be interesting to note if who Kohli would pick amongst Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis' last-minute injury paved the way for Ashton Turner in the last match and his blistering performance has sealed his spot for the final match. Either of Nathan Lyon or Jason Behrendorff would round-up Australia's playing XI.

Possible XI

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli

The form that Kohli is in, he can score runs even in slumber. In 10 innings in 2019 he has amassed 591 runs. It is nearly impossible to dislodge Kohli once he sets in. On his home ground, Kohli could again prove to be the difference maker.

Usman Khawaja (Australia)

Usman Khawaja followed his maiden ODI century at Nagpur with another well compiled 91 at Mohali. He has 283 runs in the series so far. His patient build up can be a perfect setup for blistering knocks from the likes of Finch, Glenn Maxwell or Ashton Turner. He has assumed the role of elder statesman in the Aussie dressing room.

Form Guide(last five completed matches)

L-L-W-W-W

Australia W-W-L-L-L

Betting Odds (bet365)

India: 1/2

Australia: 13/8

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker

Where to Watch

The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on the Hotstar app.

Prediction

Although India lost the plot in last two matches in familiar home conditions, they should come out on top provided the bowlers put in a decent performance.