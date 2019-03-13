IND vs AUS 5th ODI LIVE: Stoinis, Carey depart in consecutive overs as India look to end strong

Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack as Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat. Handscomb drives the 1st ball towards long-off for a single. Maxwell mistimes the 3rd delivery to long-on for a run. The 4th delivery is pitched short and Handscomb cuts it powerfully to deep point where Shankar does well to restrict them to a single. CAUGHT! Maxwell doesn’t disturb the scorers much as he goes for the drive but picks out Kohli at cover. Two quick wickets and India find themselves right back in this game. Marcus Stoinis comes out to bat and there’s a big shout from Jadeja for LBW on the last ball but there was a thick inside edge there. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.

Australia 178/3 after 34 overs