Mar 13, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 5th ODI LIVE: Stoinis, Carey depart in consecutive overs as India look to end strong
Catch all the live action from the fifth ODI between India and Australia being played at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi
Top
highlights
WICKET! Carey c Pant b Shami 3 (9)
WICKET! Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20 (27)
WICKET! Turner c Jadeja b Kuldeep 20 (20)
WICKET! Handscomb c Pant b Shami 52 (60)
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (55)
WICKET! Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1 (3)
WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100 (106)
HUNDRED up for Khawaja! 100 (102)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (48)
WICKET! Finch b Jadeja 27(43)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Shami starts with a fuller delivery which Richardson defends. The next ball is pitched outside off but Richardson doesn’t get any runs as he finds the man at short midwicket. Richardson flicks the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. CAUGHT! Shami slips in a slower delivery and Carey is early into the shot as he gets a slight edge back to Pant. The keeper does well to take the catch as he dives forward. Pat Cummins walks out to bat and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.
Australia 230/7 after 46 overs
WICKET! Carey c Pant b Shami 3 (9)
Shami sends down a slower ball and Carey gets a light edge which Pant does well to take with a forward dive.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Carey taps the 1st ball towards backward point and sets off for a quick single. Jadeja sends down a throw but Stoinis makes it in safely. BOWLED! Bhuvi does well to cramp him for room as Stoinis looks for the cut but chops it back onto the stumps. Australia are looking to accelerate but India pegging them back. Jhye Richardson walks out to bat. He works the 3rd delivery through midwicket for 2 runs. Bhuvi responds with 2 dot balls before Richardson ends the over with a single. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 228/6 after 45 overs
WICKET! Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20 (27)
Stoinis looks for the cut but is cramped for space and ends up chopping the ball back onto the stumps.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Both batsmen takes singles off the first two balls. Stoinis drives the 3rd delivery through cover and a brilliant diving stop from Kuldeep who comes running in from mid-off keeps them down to a single. Kohli is mighty impressed with that effort and runs all the way up to Kuldeep to congratulate him. Carey flicks the next ball to deep midwicket for a run. Stoinis whips the 5th ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Australia 224/5 after 44 overs
Bumrah starts with a brilliant delivery which straightens after pitching beating the outside edge of Stoinis. The 3rd delivery is tapped towards mid-on and Stoinis is in a hurry to steal a quick single. The throw comes in at the non-striker’s end but it misses the wickets. Carey defends the next three balls as Bumrah ends the over giving away just 1 run.
Australia 218/5 after 43 overs
Kuldeep into his final over and he starts with a poor delivery which Turner launches over cow corner for a SIX. The next ball is wide outside off and Kuldeep has to reload. CAUGHT! India have the breakthrough as Kuldeep sends down a googly which Turner mistimes sending it high towards Jadeja at long-on. Alex Carey is the new man in. Stoinis isn’t slowing down as he charges out on the 3rd delivery sending it straight down the ground for a SIX. He then drives the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. 14 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 217/5 after 42 overs
WICKET! Turner c Jadeja b Kuldeep 20 (20)
Turner goes for the big shot but Kuldeep sends down the googly which the batsman sends high towards Jadeja at long-on who makes no mistake.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Turner checks his drive on the 2nd ball sending it to cover for a single. Stoinis finds the fielder at backward point on the next ball. The 4th delivery just straightens after pitching going past the outside edge of Stoinis who was looking to defend. Bumrah ends the over with 2 dot balls. Another brilliant over from him giving away just 1 run.
Australia 203/4 after 41 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Turner spots the googly on the 2nd ball and dabs it past slip for a single. Stoinis comes forward on the 3rd delivery but Kuldeep shortens the length forcing him to tap it to cover for a run. Turner pulls the 5th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
Australia 202/4 after 40 overs
Shami continues as Stoinis bunts the 2nd delivery towards point for a single. Jadeja picks up the ball and fires a throw at the non-striker’s end but Stoinis makes it in safely. Turner defends the next two balls before flicking the 5th delivery to backward square leg for a single. Stoinis stands tall in his crease and plays a brilliant straight drive on the last delivery for a FOUR. Great shot to end the over. 6 runs come off it.
Australia 199/4 after 39 overs
Jadeja to bowl out. Stoinis eases the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Turner doesn’t manage to get any runs off the next 3 balls. Jadeja tosses up the 4th delivery and it takes a big outside edge which travels through the vacant slip region for a FOUR. India would’ve had another wicket had the man at slip not been moved earlier in the over. Jadeja ends with a dot ball. 45 runs and 2 wickets from his 10 overs today. Great bowling from the all-rounder.
Australia 193/4 after 38 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Handscomb defends the 1st ball to cover and Stoinis is scrambling to get back as Kedar sends down a throw at the non-striker’s end. CAUGHT! Shami gets some extra bounce and it takes a thick outside edge which Pant collects safely. Ashton Turner walks out to bat. He has to prove that his innings in the last match wasn’t just a one-match wonder. Turner gets off the mark brilliantly as he clips the first ball he faces for a FOUR past mid-on. He then drives the next ball to deep extra cover for 2 runs. Shami ends the over with 2 dot balls. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 188/4 after 37 overs
WICKET! Handscomb c Pant b Shami 52 (60)
Shami sends down a back of a length delivery and Handscomb gets a thick outside edge which flies into the gloves of Pant.
Handscomb drives the 1st delivery down to long-off for a single. Stoinis doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls but he flicks the 4th ball into the off-side for a run. Handscomb punches the last ball to long-off for a single. Just 3 off the over. Jadeja has done well with the ball so far giving away just 40 runs while also scalping 2 wickets in his 9 overs.
Australia 182/3 after 36 overs
Handscomb flicks the 1st ball towards midwicket where a diving Kohli does brilliant to cut off the single. The 2nd delivery takes a big inside edge but just misses the stumps. Handscomb finally steers the 4th delivery down to third man for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Handscomb. Australia need him to stick in and take them to a big total. Bhuvi ends the over with two dot balls. Just 1 run off the over.
Australia 179/3 after 35 overs
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (55)
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack as Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat. Handscomb drives the 1st ball towards long-off for a single. Maxwell mistimes the 3rd delivery to long-on for a run. The 4th delivery is pitched short and Handscomb cuts it powerfully to deep point where Shankar does well to restrict them to a single. CAUGHT! Maxwell doesn’t disturb the scorers much as he goes for the drive but picks out Kohli at cover. Two quick wickets and India find themselves right back in this game. Marcus Stoinis comes out to bat and there’s a big shout from Jadeja for LBW on the last ball but there was a thick inside edge there. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 178/3 after 34 overs
WICKET! Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1 (3)
Maxwell goes for the drive and once again Kohli in the same position where he was to dismiss Khawaja takes the catch.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Handscomb mistimes the drive on the 2nd ball but it slips past Rohit at cover for a single. Khawaja defends the next two deliveries. He looks to swing across the line on the 5th ball but misses as it travels back to the keeper. CAUGHT! Bhuvi pitches the ball outside off and Khawaja goes for the drive but sends it straight down the throat of Kohli at short cover. The Indian skipper lets his frustration show as he throws the ball away with a few choice words. Great over from Bhuvi giving away just 1 run and getting the wicket.
Australia 175/2 after 33 overs
WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100 (106)
Khawaja goes for the cover drive on the last delivery but sends it straight down the throat of Kohli at short cover who makes no mistake.
Khawaja cuts the 1st delivery to deep point for a single. Handscomb dances forward and lofts the 2nd ball over midwicket for 2 runs. Kuldeep sends down the googly on the 3rd ball which takes a big outside edge but escapes past Pant for FOUR. Handscomb then punches the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Khawaja stays back and guides the 5th delivery through cover for a run. That brings up the 100 for the Aussie opener. It’s only his 2nd ODI hundred with the first also coming in this series. Handscomb takes a single to end the over. 10 runs come off it.
Australia 174/1 after 32 overs
HUNDRED up for Khawaja! 100 (102)
Khawaja defends the 1st ball to midwicket before nudging the next delivery to the leg-side for a single. Handscomb punches the 3rd ball straight to Rohit at cover. The 4th ball is a searing yorker which the Aussie just about manages to jam out. Handscomb uses the pace on the 5th delivery guiding it to deep backward point for 2 runs. Bumrah ends the over with a yorker. 3 runs come off it. Khawaja is just 2 runs away from just his 2nd ODI century.
Australia 164/1 after 31 overs
Kuldeep pitches the 1st ball a bit short and Khawaja goes for the cut shot but gets beaten on the outside edge. Khawaja connects with the cut on the next ball sending it to sweeper cover for 2 runs. Kuldeep sticks to the line outside off and sends down three dot balls to Khawaja. The last ball it cut into the off-side for a single. Just 3 off the over.
Australia 161/1 after 30 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. He starts with a brilliant delivery which cuts in sharply and takes an inside edge off Khawaja’s willow before trickling past the leg-stump. Khawaja doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next three balls either. He finally guides the 5th delivery to third man for a single. Handscomb defends the last ball towards mid-off. Just 1 run from the over. Bumrah has been excellent so far giving away just 9 off his 5 overs. That leaves him with an economy of 1.80.
Australia 158/1 after 29 overs
Kuldeep starts with a dot ball. The batsmen comfortably take singles off the next four deliveries. Khawaja taps the last ball to deep extra cover for another single. 5 runs off the over. Australia are well placed for a strong total here with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Turner still to come. India need to find quick breakthroughs to get back in the game.
Australia 157/1 after 28 overs
Jadeja continues. Rohit does well on the 1st delivery at square leg as he stops the flick from Khawaja, the Aussie sends the next ball to long-on for a run. Handscomb slices the 4th ball past cover for a single. Jadeja pitches the 5th ball short and Khawaja gets on the front foot to pull it through square leg for a FOUR. He then picks up a single to end the over. 7 runs come off it.
Australia 152/1 after 27 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Both batsmen take singles off the first two balls. Khawaja is in fine form here as he gets to the pitch of the 3rd delivery and launches it high straight down the ground for a SIX. Kuldeep beats him with the next delivery which goes past the attempted sweep. Khawaja blocks the 5th delivery before picking up a single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 145/1 after 26 overs