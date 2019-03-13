IND vs AUS 5th ODI LIVE: Kotla gears for thrilling series decider

Live now
Mar 13, 2019 07:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Usman Khawaja followed his maiden ODI century at Nagpur with another well compiled 91 at Mohali. He has 283 runs in the series so far. His patient build up can be a perfect setup for blistering knocks from the likes of Finch, Glenn Maxwell or Ashton Turner. He has assumed the role of elder statesman in the Aussie dressing room.
The form that Kohli is in, he can score runs even in slumber. In 10 innings in 2019 he has amassed 591 runs. It is nearly impossible to dislodge Kohli once he sets in. On his home ground, Kohli could again prove to be the difference maker.
Virat Kohli and Usman Khawaja are the two players to watch out for
Australia Possible XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa
India Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis' last-minute injury paved the way for Ashton Turner in the last match and his blistering performance has sealed his spot for the final match. Either of Nathan Lyon or Jason Behrendorff would round-up Australia's playing XI.
MS Dhoni will be been rested for the final ODI too and Rishabh Pant is expected to keep wickets. It would be interesting to note if who Kohli would pick amongst Ambati Rayudu and KL Rahul.
Since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, India has won 10 ODI series. Another one before the start of the World Cup would be a massive boost to the squad.
For India, opportunity beckons to do a double over Australia in quick succession. The team management would look to Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to build on their innings in the fourth ODI. Indian bowlers have looked toothless in last two ODIs allowing the opposition to score 300+ runs
Usman Khwaja (283 runs) and Peter Handscomb (184 runs) have both hit top gear ranking just below Virat Kohli the top run-getters chart in the series. The Aussies have discovered a new contender for their WC squad after Ashton Turner turned the fourth ODI around with his quickfire 84.
Australia are coming off the back of six consecutive bilateral series losses. They last won a bilateral series against Pakistan in 2016/17 season. However, the last two matches show that they are moving in the right direction as they gear up to defend their World Cup title in two months.
But, Australia have roared back strongly by clinching the third and the fourth ODIs.
India won the first two matches of the series with considerable ease.
The stage is set for a thrilling series decider.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia being played at Feroz Shah Kotla