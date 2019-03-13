IND vs AUS 5th ODI LIVE: Kedar, Bhuvneshwar look to pull off a miracle as Oz chase victory

Rohit gets forward and defends the 1st delivery. STUMPED! Rohit is completely beaten by the flight of the delivery as he swings hard but misses with the ball movies past the inside edge. The bat slips out of his hands as Carey has the bails off in a flash. Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat. He defends the next two balls back to the bowler. STUMPED! Zampa strikes again as Jadeja is outdone by the googly. It’s close with his foot on the line but there isn’t anything behind it to save him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in. He defends the last ball to cover. Double-wicket maiden for Zampa.

India 132/6 after 29 overs