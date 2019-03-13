Mar 13, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 5th ODI LIVE: Kedar, Bhuvneshwar look to pull off a miracle as Oz chase victory
Catch all the live action from the fifth ODI between India and Australia being played at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi
WICKET! Jadeja st Carey b Zampa 0 (3)
WICKET! Rohit st Carey b Zampa 56 (89)
WICKET! Shankar c Khawaja b Zampa 16(21)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (73)
WICKET! Pant c Turner b Lyon 16(16)
WICKET! Kohli c Carey b Stoinis 20(22)
WICKET! Dhawan c Carey b Pat Cummins 12(15)
WICKET! Richardson run out Kohli/Pant 29 (21)
WICKET! Cummins c & b Bhuvneshwar 15 (8)
WICKET! Carey c Pant b Shami 3 (9)
WICKET! Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20 (27)
WICKET! Turner c Jadeja b Kuldeep 20 (20)
WICKET! Handscomb c Pant b Shami 52 (60)
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (55)
WICKET! Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1 (3)
WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100 (106)
HUNDRED up for Khawaja! 100 (102)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (48)
WICKET! Finch b Jadeja 27(43)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Bhuvneshwar taps the 1st delivery towards deep extra cover for a single. Kedar opens the face of his bat and guides the next ball down to third man for a run. The 3rd delivery is onto the pads which Bhuvi defends to mid-on. He backs away and swings hard at the 4th ball but it travels above to the wickets to the keeper. Bhuvi taps the 5th delivery to the leg-side for a single. Kedar advances forward and tucks the last ball down to backward square leg for a run. 4 runs off the over. India need 69 from 36 balls to win.
India 204/6 after 44 overs
Bhuvneshwar smashes the 1st delivery straight down the ground and Zampa gets a hand to it but cannot stop the ball as they pick up a single. Kedar gets a full toss on the 3rd delivery but only manages to pull it to long-on for a single. Bhuvi gets down on one knee and swings hard at the 4th delivery sending it high over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then picks up a single at long-on. Kedar defends the last delivery. 9 off the over. India need 73 from 42 balls to win.
India 200/6 after 43 overs
Bhuvneshwar makes room and cuts the 2nd ball from Maxwell to deep backward point for a single. The 3rd delivery is right in the slot and Kedar plants his foot forward and smokes it over deep midwicket for a SIX. He then tucks the next ball to cow corner for 2 runs. Maxwell pitches the 5th delivery outside off which Kedar defends to the leg-side. The last ball is again defended back to the bowler. 9 runs off the over. India need 82 from 48 balls to win.
India 191/6 after 42 overs
Adam Zampa comes back into the attack. He starts with a half-tracker which Kedar pulls to backward square leg for a single. Bhuvi defends the next ball towards mid-on. The 3rd delivery is wide outside off which Bhuvi slaps to deep extra cover for a run. Zampa tosses up the 4th ball but Kedar nudges it to mid-on for a single. The 5th delivery is a tad short but Bhuvi gets a thick inside edge into his boots. He then works the last ball through midwicket for a single. 4 runs off the over.
India 182/6 after 41 overs
Glenn Maxwell comes back into the attack. Kedar dances forward and smashes the 1st delivery past mid-off for a FOUR. He then defends the next delivery before flicking the 3rd ball to square leg for a single. Bhuvi defends the 4th ball straight and Maxwell rugby tackles Kedar to the ground as he tries to get to the ball. There’s a smile and a hand extended as part of an apology and Kedar doesn’t seem to have any complaints. Bhuvi slashes the last ball to square third man for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over. India need more overs like these to get closer to the total. 95 off 60 balls required now.
India 178/6 after 40 overs
The 1st delivery from Richardson is full on the leg-stump but Bhuvi defends it to midwicket. The 2nd ball rises outside off and Bhuvi jumps as he taps it to the off-side for a single. Richardson sends the 4th ball sliding down leg and it takes a nick off the pads of Kedar before escaping for FOUR leg byes. Kedar goes deep in his crease and flicks the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 6 runs off the over. India need 104 from 66 balls to win.
India 169/6 after 39 overs
Lyon to bowl out. Kedar defends the first 2 balls. He advances forward on the 3rd delivery but Lyon drags the length back forcing him to defend. Kedar slaps the 4th delivery in the air towards mid-off but lucky for him it doesn’t carry to Finch who cuts off the boundary with a dive. Kedar doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two balls either. Maiden over for Lyon.
India 163/6 after 38 overs
Jhye Richardson comes back into the attack. Bhuvi defends the 1st ball back to the bowler. The 2nd ball is a tad outside off and Bhuvi creams it through extra cover for 2 runs. He then connects with the inside half as the 3rd ball is defended back to the bowler. Richardson bangs the 4th ball short as Bhuvi lets it pass. He does well to end the over with 2 dot balls. Just 2 runs come off it. India need 110 off 78 balls to win.
India 163/6 after 37 overs
Lyon into his 9th over now. Kedar defends the first 3 balls without taking any runs. The next delivery is wide down leg and Lyon has to reload. They check for a stumping on the wide delivery but Kedar has both feet inside the crease. The 4th delivery is punched through point for a run. Bhuvi taps the 5th delivery down to long-on for a single. Kedar defends the last delivery. Just 3 runs off the over. India need 112 off 84 balls to win.
India 161/6 after 36 overs
Cummins starts with a length ball outside off which Kedar cuts through point for a single. The 2nd delivery is full at the stumps and Bhuvi just about gets his bat down in time. The ball takes an edge and flies down to third man for a FOUR. Bhuvneshwar defends the next two balls before working the 5th delivery through cover for a single. Kedar taps the last ball to deep square leg for a single. 7 runs off the over. India need 115 from 90 balls to win.
India 158/6 after 35 overs
Lyon continues. Bhuvi taps the 1st delivery to long-on for a single. Kedar whips the 2nd delivery through square leg for a run. Lyon corrects his line and ends the over with 4 dot balls to Bhuvneshwar. India need Kedar to step up and take on the bowlers to preserve any hope in this run-chase. However, the target is still pretty distant with no other batsmen left in the hut.
India 151/6 after 34 overs
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Bhuvneshwar nudges the 1st delivery towards cover for a single. Kedar gets beaten as the 2nd ball whizzes past the outside edge. The 3rd ball is a half-tracker and Kedar cuts it past point for a single. Bhuvi does well to rotate strike with a single to point. Cummins attacks the stumps with a yorker on the 5th delivery but Kedar manages to get his bat in the way. The last ball is cut towards point but Maxwell does well to prevent the run. Just 3 off the over.
India 149/6 after 33 overs
Nathan Lyon comes back into the attack. Bhuvi punches the 1st ball down to long-on for a single. The 2nd delivery is short and wide, Kedar waits back in his crease and almost takes it off the keeper’s gloves sending it past point for a FOUR. He then clips the 4th delivery to backward square leg for a single. Bhuvneshwar dabs the 5th ball to point for a run. Kedar defends the final delivery. 7 runs off the over. India need 127 from 108 balls to win.
India 146/6 after 32 overs
Zampa starts with a googly but Bhuvi spots it and manages to defend. He then defends the next three deliveries before going deep in his crease to tap the 5th ball into the leg-side for a quick single. Kedar defends the last delivery with a straight bat. Just 1 run off the over.
India 139/6 after 31 overs
Kedar tucks the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. Bhuvneshwar helps the 3rd delivery down to backward square leg for a run. The 4th delivery is sliding down leg and Kedar just helps it along down to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. He then defends the last two balls without taking runs. 6 off the over. India need 135 off 120 balls to win.
India 138/6 after 30 overs
Rohit gets forward and defends the 1st delivery. STUMPED! Rohit is completely beaten by the flight of the delivery as he swings hard but misses with the ball movies past the inside edge. The bat slips out of his hands as Carey has the bails off in a flash. Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat. He defends the next two balls back to the bowler. STUMPED! Zampa strikes again as Jadeja is outdone by the googly. It’s close with his foot on the line but there isn’t anything behind it to save him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in. He defends the last ball to cover. Double-wicket maiden for Zampa.
India 132/6 after 29 overs
WICKET! Jadeja st Carey b Zampa 0 (3)
Jadeja is beaten by the googly as he leans foward to defend. Carey whips off the bails in a flash and Jadeja's foot is on the line but there's nothing behind it.
WICKET! Rohit st Carey b Zampa 56 (89)
Rohit advances forward but completely misses as the bat goes flying out of his hands. Carey does the rest as the opener returns to the dugout.
Rohit seems to be struggling now after a good confident start. Those dropped catches must have instilled some doubt in his mind as he plays out the first five deliveries without taking any runs. He nudges the last ball to backward square leg for a single. Just 1 run off the over.
India 132/4 after 28 overs
DROPPED! Rohit drives the 1st delivery from Zampa straight towards Maxwell at extra cover. The Aussie has to bend low to take the catch but doesn’t manage to hold on. This could prove costly to the Aussies. Both batsmen take singles off the next two balls. Zampa tosses up the 5th delivery and Rohit works it to the off-side for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 131/4 after 27 overs
Maxwell continues. He starts with a dot delivery before both batsmen take singles off the next two balls. Kedar defends the 4th delivery and misses on the 5th as it comes off his thigh pad. The last ball is short and wide allowing Kedar to slap it powerfully through cover for a FOUR. 6 runs off the over.
India 128/4 after 26 overs
Zampa will bowl. Shankar is on strike. First two deliveries are dot balls. SIX. Fuller delivery and Shankar lifts the ball straight over the bowler’s head to deposit it in the stands for a maximum. CAUGHT! Short ball and Shankar goes for another big shot but top edges the ball to Khawaja standing at long-on. Rohit gets two runs off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 122/3 after 25 overs
WICKET! Shankar c Khawaja b Zampa 16(21)
Short ball and Shankar goes for another big shot but top edges the ball to Khawaja standing at long-on
Bowling change. Maxwell will bowl. Shankar is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Shankar gets a single off the third ball. Rohit is on strike. He is batting on 49. He plays the fourth ball for a single and completes his fifty. Shankar gets another single off the fifth ball. Rohit defends the last ball. 3 runs off the over.
India 114/3 after 24 overs
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (73)