IND vs AUS 5th ODI Highlights: Australia win by 35 runs to seal 1st ODI series win in India since 2009

Virat Kohli, (losing captain): Yeah we thought it was a gettable target. They got away from us a little bit at the end, and 15-20 more than we thought we were going to concede. Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart. They were braver in pressure situations, especially in the last 3 games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win. We didn't consider the dew in this game, because we can't control that. We have to live up to the potential we have as a good side. We should be good enough to bowl with a wet ball or bat on a slowish sluggish surface. It's been a long season, and we can be proud of the cricket we have played over the last few months. Both teams played with equal intensity but the deserving side won in the end as I said before. We are more or less sorted with what we want to do. The guys just need to get their roles for the world cup. Just one spot in the side that needs some discussion. The last three games were all about giving the fringe guys some chances, but that's not an excuse at all. You don't need any motivation for the World Cup. All the sides will enjoy the tournament. Full stadiums. We just want to relive the big moments and do well in the World Cup.