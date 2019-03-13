Mar 13, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 5th ODI Highlights: Australia win by 35 runs to seal 1st ODI series win in India since 2009
Catch all the highlights from the fifth ODI between India and Australia being played at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this match. India have quite a few questions to be answered with the World Cup just around the corner but Virat Kohli and his men will be keen to make a quick turnaround. However, we have the Indian Premier League starting on March 23 which will take centre stage before the World Cup. Stay tuned to our page for all updates from the cricketing world. Till then it's goodbye!
Aaron Finch (winning captain): It's unbelievable. The resilience and the fight that we showed was incredible. We've had our backs against the wall for a while now, but I'm really proud of the group for coming back. It's important to have a balanced side. We need a good balance of attack and defence. You need good batsmanship on these wickets against these really talented guys like Kuldeep, Chahal and Jaddu. Like I said, people have written us off for quite a while now, but the team that we have can win us the series, and they can win us the World Cup. It was a great series all round even though India beat us resoundingly in Nagpur.
Usman Khawaja (Man of the Match and Man of the Series): It's a lot of fun scoring hundreds and even more winning games. Very good to come back from 0-2 down, and never easy to beat India at home. I just played depending on the conditions. Our spinners, and our batters adapted really well and it was a team performance. Finch batted beautifully, there have been tough wickets and high-scoring ones. The batters chipped in, the bowling group chipped in, and credit to all the support staff because the atmosphere was really great even after we lost the first two games.
Virat Kohli, (losing captain): Yeah we thought it was a gettable target. They got away from us a little bit at the end, and 15-20 more than we thought we were going to concede. Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart. They were braver in pressure situations, especially in the last 3 games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win. We didn't consider the dew in this game, because we can't control that. We have to live up to the potential we have as a good side. We should be good enough to bowl with a wet ball or bat on a slowish sluggish surface. It's been a long season, and we can be proud of the cricket we have played over the last few months. Both teams played with equal intensity but the deserving side won in the end as I said before. We are more or less sorted with what we want to do. The guys just need to get their roles for the world cup. Just one spot in the side that needs some discussion. The last three games were all about giving the fringe guys some chances, but that's not an excuse at all. You don't need any motivation for the World Cup. All the sides will enjoy the tournament. Full stadiums. We just want to relive the big moments and do well in the World Cup.
Justin Langer: All the credit to the players. We just make them prepare for the game but they have to go out there and perform in crunch situations. Incredibly proud of the boys. It is going to be tough to pick the World Cup squad. It has been an unbelievable tide since India arrived in Australia. I have never seen a player like Kohli. They showed character and great fighting spirit. India had the better of us in Australia and we were able to have the better of them here. I think Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins are forming a great partnership, they can also contribute with the bat. Usman Khawaja also has been fantastic, having not played much of white-ball cricket, in the last 12 months. So credit to him.
Pat Cummins: Played a bit of ODI cricket before, but I felt I bowled well in the series in Australia and hopefully will continue this form through the World Cup. I would not want to be a selector, it's gonna be a tough job with few guys still to come in. The spinners bowled well and the quicks were incredible as well. The batters have stepped up today. Playing consistent cricket is the key and it's been a good series for us. The biggest challenge playing in India is to adapt to the conditions and it's my first series in India, proud of the boys.
Peter Handscomb: It was my role, to take the game as deep as possible, till the 40th or 45th over without losing too many wickets. Obviously had Uzzie (Khawaja) at the other end and he batted extremely well through the series. Means a lot to come over in India and win a series. To do it now gives us great confidence going towards the World Cup. Something special (to win the series from 0-2 down) to go with our chase the other night (in Mohali). Feels really special to come down here and win the series.
Marcus Stoinis comes back into the attack. He starts with a shorter delivery and Kuldeep backs away to pull it towards cow corner for a FOUR. The next ball is wide and Stoinis has to reload. Kuldeep lofts the 2nd delivery towards deep midwicket and wants to come back for the second but Handscomb does well. Bumrah mistimes the pull to fine leg on the next ball as they take a single. Kuldeep backs away and slaps the 4th ball towards point but refuses the single. He advances down the ground on the next ball but Stoinis bangs it short and Kuldeep hurriedly ducks. BOWLED! The last delivery crashes into the middle stump as Kuldeep misses it completely. That seals the win as Australia complete a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to record their first ODI series win in India since 2009.
India 237/10 after 50 overs
WICKET! Kuldeep b Stoinis 9 (12)
Stoinis flattens the stumps with the very last delivery to seal a sensational series win from 2-0 down.
Richardson starts with a slower short ball which Shami pulls to cow corner for a single. Kuldeep backs away and pulls the 2nd ball to mid-on for a single. CAUGHT! The ball was banged into the pitch and Shami was taken by surprise as the ball comes off the upper half with Richardson doing well to take the catch on his follow through. Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat. He is greeted with two sharp bouncers from Richardson which he just about manages to avoid. The last ball is full onto the stumps and Bumrah gets an inside edge towards fine leg but Kuldeep refuses the single. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 230/9 after 49 overs
WICKET! Shami c & b Richardson 3 (7)
Shami looks to pull but the ball comes off the upper half of the bat as Richardson takes the catch while completing his follow through.
Cummins attacks the stumps and Kuldeep just about manages to dig out the 1st ball towards short third man. He then whips the next ball to deep square leg for a single. Shami looks to slap the 3rd ball through cover but ends up sending it towards long-on. Shami swings hard at the next two balls but misses completely. He gets bat to ball on the last delivery but they only get a single. Just 2 runs off the over. India are still 45 runs short with 2 overs to go.
India 228/8 after 48 overs
CAUGHT! Richardson starts with a short delivery and Kedar doesn’t get enough on the pull shot as Maxwell comes running in from long-on to take the catch at cow corner. Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat. Richardson welcomes him with a bouncer which Kuldeep ducks under. Kuldeep misses the next ball but manages to tuck the 4th delivery to fine leg for a single. Shami pulls the 5th delivery to backward square leg for a single. That was in the air for a bit but lands safely. Kuldeep tucks the last ball towards square leg and picks up a quick single. 3 runs and a wicket off the over. The win seems all but a formality at this stage for Australia.
India 226/8 after 47 overs
WICKET! Kedar c Maxwell b Richardson 44 (57)
Richardson pitches the ball short and Kedar goes for the pull but doesn't get enough on it as Maxwell comes running in and takes a good catch at deep midwicket.
The 1st delivery is angling in towards middle stump and Bhuvi backs away to steer it past third man for a FOUR. Cummins sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Bhuvi taps the 2nd ball towards point for a single. The 3rd delivery is a searing yorker which Kedar flicks to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Cummins bangs the 4th ball short and Kedar only manages a single as he mistimes the shot. The 5th delivery is onto the stumps which Bhuvneshwar defends to mid-on. CAUGHT! Cummins does well to cramp Bhuvi for room as he follows him with the ball pitched on leg-stump. Bhuvi scoops the ball high towards Finch at mid-off who takes a good catch.
India 223/7 after 46 overs
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar c Finch b Cummins 46 (54)
Bhuvneshwar goes for the big shot but Cummins cramps him for space as he only manages to scoop it high towards mid-off where Finch takes a good catch while running backwards.
Kedar steps inside and tucks the 1st ball off his hips to backward square leg for a single. Bhuvneshwar extends his front foot and absolutely spanks the 2nd delivery straight down the ground for a SIX. He defends the next ball straight back towards Richardson who doesn’t manage to hold on as he dives to his left. Bhuvi then taps the 4th ball to point for a single. Kedar misses with the glance on the 5th delivery as the ball comes off the pads and they steal a leg bye. Bhuvi taps the last ball to the on-side for a quick single. 10 runs off the over. India need 59 from 30 balls to win.
India 214/6 after 45 overs
Pat Cummins comes back into the attack. Bhuvneshwar taps the 1st delivery towards deep extra cover for a single. Kedar opens the face of his bat and guides the next ball down to third man for a run. The 3rd delivery is onto the pads which Bhuvi defends to mid-on. He backs away and swings hard at the 4th ball but it travels above to the wickets to the keeper. Bhuvi taps the 5th delivery to the leg-side for a single. Kedar advances forward and tucks the last ball down to backward square leg for a run. 4 runs off the over. India need 69 from 36 balls to win.
India 204/6 after 44 overs
