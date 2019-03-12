App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Combinations used in Australia series may not be used during World Cup, says bowling coach Bharat Arun

Indian bowing coach spoke to the media ahead of the fifth ODI at New Delhi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on the eve of the fifth ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla  said the team combinations being used in the ongoing ODI series against Australia may not necessarily be repeated during the World Cup in England starting May 30.

India go into the final ODI against Australia in New Delhi on March 13  aiming to complete their World Cup auditions for a couple of slots that were up for grabs.

"These are not necessarily the combinations which will be used during the World Cup but we would like to know how people perform in different situations for us to pick up a balanced team," Arun said on the eve of the final encounter.

The coach did not elaborate much but stated emphatically that the Indian team is quite sure about its combinations for the World Cup in England.

related news

"More or less, the team is quite sure of what combination is but we would like to try out all our options before the World Cup. We want to be extremely sure (of) what we want before go into a major tournament like World Cup," the coach said.

The bowlers conceded 300-plus runs in successive games but Arun said critics shouldn't forget that this Indian team's success rate is 75 percent. However, the former India medium pacer did call the losses a welcome wake-up call.

"If you look at our success rate, it is more than 75 per cent and it is huge for a team. These things do happen. I am happy it has happened now because it throws open a lot of factors where we can improve before the World Cup," said Arun.

"Definitely there are certain areas we need to address both in bowling and batting. We have to stay positive irrespective of whatever has happened. It's a great learning experience from the way series has gone," he added.

Ashton Turner took the game away with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls in a chase of 359 and Arun said it was a combination of dew as well as poor execution.

"We had plans ready. I am not going to give excuses. Dew was a part of the game. You have to accept and try to overcome the situation.

Also Read: IND vs AUS 5th ODI Preview- Kotla gears for series decider - Team news, betting odds, where to watch

Als0 Read: We are really confident of moving with this squad to World Cup, says Carey

"We did not bowl as well we had planned for him. I am sure we will do well if same situation arises."

"In England, the weather is also to be taken into account. So, we understand our combinations to counter the conditions.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teas ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.