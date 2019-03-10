Mar 10, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE: Khawaja, Handscomb fifties helps Oz recover from early blows
Catch all the live updates from the 4th ODI between India and Australia being played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (55)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (52)
WICKET! Marsh b Bumrah 6 (10)
WICKET! Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)
WICKTET! Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar c Carey b J Richardson 1(2)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c J Richardson b Pat Cummins 10(12)
WICKET! . Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36(24)
WICKET! Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)
WICKET! Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)
WICKET! Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)
WICKET! Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (61)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (45)
Chahal tosses up the 1st ball which Handscomb lofts inside out to deep extra cover for 2 runs. Both batsmen then pick up singles off the next two balls. Handscomb takes a big stride forward and sweeps the 4th ball for a FOUR past short fine leg. He cuts the 5th ball towards cover but Rohit does well to stop the singles. There is a big swing and miss on the last delivery as Handscomb looks for the big shot. 8 off the over.
Australia 153/2 after 26 overs
The 1st ball is short and Handscomb looks to punch through cover but Shankar does well to stop the ball. There is a close call for LBW on the next delivery as they pick up a single but Pant says there was an edge and they don’t go for the review. Good call by Pant. Khawaja carves the 3rd ball to deep backward point for 3 runs. Handscomb drives the next ball to long-off for a single. Khawaja gets a thick inside edge on the 5th delivery as the ball crashes into his pads. That could’ve gone on to hit the stumps. Just 5 runs off the over.
Australia 145/2 after 25 overs
Khawaja steps across and paddles the 1st ball to fine leg for 2 runs. He then advances forward and whips the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Handscomb gets a thick outside edge on the next ball which hits Pant’s leg. He then picks up a single off the next ball. Chahal does well as he ends the over giving away just singles off the last two. 6 runs off the over.
Australia 140/2 after 24 overs
Kuldeep starts with a juicy full toss and Handscomb works it through deep square leg for a FOUR. Looks like Australia are trying to accelerate. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next 2 balls. Kuldeep recovers brilliantly to end the over with 3 dot balls. Just 6 runs come off it.
Australia 134/2 after 23 overs
Chahal continues as Handscomb works the 2nd ball to deep point for a single. Khawaja connects beautifully with a reverse sweep on the 3rd delivery sending it racing past point for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single. Handscomb lofts the 5th ball towards cow corner for 2 runs. He then brings up his FIFTY with a single off the last ball. Just his 4th ODI fifty which comes from 55 balls.
Australia 128/2 after 22 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Kohli going with the Chahal-Kuldeep combo attack. India need wickets to increase the pressure. Kuldeep doesn’t concede any boundaries as the batsmen pick up 5 runs from the over. Australia need 240 off 174 balls to win.
Australia 119/2 after 21 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. He’s back in the squad after a little break. Handscomb whips the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. Khawaja rotates strike with a single. The 4th delivery is a bit too short which Khawaja pulls to cow corner for a single. Handscomb works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. Chahal gets some great turn on the last ball which slips between bat and pad before going past Pant for FOUR byes. The keeper should’ve done better there. 9 off the over.
Australia 114/2 after 20 overs
Khawaja gets on one knee and sweeps the 1st ball from Kedar to deep backward square leg for a FOUR. The batsmen then keep rotating strike with singles off the next four balls. Kedar ends the over with a dot ball. 8 off the over. Australia need 254 runs from 186 balls to win.
Australia 105/2 after 19 overs
Shankar starts with a dot ball. Khawaja whips the 2nd ball to deep backward square leg and Kuldeep almost gets there in time with a slide but his leg touches the boundary with the ball in hand and the umpire signals FOUR. Khawaja clips the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Handscomb pulls the 5th delivery to deep square leg for a run. Khawaja works the last ball through cover for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Australian opener. He follows up his 100 from the previous game with another good innings.
Australia 97/2 after 18 overs
Handscomb steps out and launches the 1st ball from Kedar over midwicket for a FOUR. Australia need to begin attacking at least one bowler and the message seems to have come through after the drinks break. Both batsmen pick up singles off the next two balls. Handscomb works the 4th ball to deep backward point and Shankar does well to save the boundary as they run 3. Khawaja takes a single off the last ball. 10 off the over.
Australia 90/2 after 17 overs
Shankar starts with a full delivery which Khawaja whips to long-on for a single. Handscomb comes forward but Shankar shortens his length forcing the batsman to defend to mid-off. The batsmen pick up singles off the next 3 balls. Khawaja drives the last ball beautifully past Rohit at extra cover for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over.
Australia 80/2 after 16 overs
Kedar Jadhav comes into the attack. Handscomb drives the 2nd ball to long-off for a single. Khawaja helps the 4th delivery to backward point for a single. Handscomb comes forward and drills the 5th ball to long-on for a run. Khawaja ends the over with a single. 4 runs come off it.
Australia 72/2 after 15 overs
Shankar restricts the batsmen to just singles off the first 3 balls. Khawaja misses with the flick on the 4th delivery as the ball graces his thigh pad but the umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals. The next ball is wide down leg. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls. Just 6 off the over.
Australia 68/2 after 14 overs
Kuldeep continues. Both batsmen do well to take singles off all 6 balls. India will be pleased with this as the run rate continues to rise. Good over by Kuldeep.
Australia 62/2 after 13 overs
Shankar continues as Handscomb flicks the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Khawaja sends the 3rd delivery past point for a single. Handscomb pushes the 4th ball to long-on for a run. Khawaja works the last ball to long-on for a single. Just 4 off the over.
Australia 56/2 after 12 overs
First signs of spin as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. India have one slip in place for the over. Both batsmen pick singles off the first 4 balls. Handscomb slices the 5th delivery straight to the man at point. He then steps out and taps the last ball to long-off for a single. 5 off the over.
Australia 52/2 after 11 overs
Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls. Khawaja steps out and lifts the 3rd ball towards Bumrah at mid-off. But the ball doesn’t carry and Bumrah hesitates which lets the ball travel to long-on for 2 runs. Khawaja rotates strike with a single to mid-on. Handscomb drives the 5th ball beautifully but Kohli shows top skill as he gets a hand to it with a dive after sprinting in from mid-off. Khawaja defends the last delivery. 4 off the over.
Australia 47/2 after 10 overs
Khawaja walks out on the 1st delivery and flicks it brilliantly for a FOUR past square leg. He rotates strike with a single off the 3rd delivery. Handscomb connects with the inside half as the 4th ball travels to mid-on. The next ball is smashed straight to Rohit at short extra cover who does well to stop it. Bhuvi ends the over with another dot ball. Just 5 runs come off it.
Australia 43/2 after 9 overs
Bumrah starts with a dot ball but the next delivery is onto the pads which Khawaja flicks for a FOUR to backward square leg. Bumrah drifts into the pads again on the 3rd ball and Khawaja takes the square leg route for back-to-back FOURs. Khawaja works the 4th ball to third man for a single. Bumrah ends the over with two dot balls. 9 off the over.
Australia 38/2 after 8 overs
Khawaja dabs the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Handscomb drives the next ball straight to Kohli at short cover who hits the stumps at the non-striker’s end with a nice quick throw. Khawaja was safely in though. Handscomb doesn’t get any runs off the next 3 ball either. He scoops the last ball towards mid-on but lucky for him it doesn’t carry to the fielder. Just 1 run off the over.
Australia 29/2 after 7 overs
Khawaja bunts the 1st ball to mid-on for a single. Handscomb clips the 2nd ball past square leg for 3 runs. Khawaja gets an inside edge onto the pad off the next ball but they sneak in a run. Handscomb dabs the 4th ball to third man. Khawaja takes the same route for a run on the next ball as Bumrah ends with a dot. 7 off the over.
Australia 28/2 after 6 overs
Bhuvneshwar starts with 4 dot balls to Handscomb who is finding it difficult to pick the gaps. Handscomb connects with a brilliant drive on the up off the 5th delivery sending it through the gap at cover for a FOUR. Just the 4 runs from the over. Good work from the Indian bowlers restricting Australia to a scoring at a rate of 4.2 while the required rate is 7.5.
Australia 21/2 after 5 overs
Khawaja swings hard at the 1st ball but gets it off the inside half to midwicket. He then takes a single down to third man off the next ball. BOWLED! Marsh just doesn’t manage to react in time as Bumrah unleashes a pacy yorker to knock the off-stump. Peter Handscomb is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a FOUR down to third man. He gets a thick edge to third man for a single off the next ball. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 17/2 after 4 overs
Boom..Boom...Bumrah strikes with a scorching yorker which hits the off-stump. Marsh just couldn't get his bat down in time for that.
Bhuvneshwar starts the over with 2 dot balls to Khawaja who defends from his crease. The 3rd delivery is helped down to third man for a single. Marsh defends the next two balls but plays a brilliant cover drive off the back foot on the last delivery for a FOUR. 5 off the over.
Australia 11/1 after 3 overs
The man who finished with a batting strike-rate of 600.00, Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He starts with an outswinger which Marsh lets pass. Marsh doesn’t take any runs off the next 3 balls but sends the 5th delivery down to third man for a single. Khawaja gets a big inside edge sending the ball dangerously close to the stumps on the last delivery. The ball travels to fine leg instead as they pick up a single. 2 runs off the over.
Australia 6/1 after 2 overs