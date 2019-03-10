IND vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE: Khawaja, Handscomb fifties helps Oz recover from early blows

The 1st ball is short and Handscomb looks to punch through cover but Shankar does well to stop the ball. There is a close call for LBW on the next delivery as they pick up a single but Pant says there was an edge and they don’t go for the review. Good call by Pant. Khawaja carves the 3rd ball to deep backward point for 3 runs. Handscomb drives the next ball to long-off for a single. Khawaja gets a thick inside edge on the 5th delivery as the ball crashes into his pads. That could’ve gone on to hit the stumps. Just 5 runs off the over.

Australia 145/2 after 25 overs