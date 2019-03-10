IND vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE: Dhawan slams hundred, Rohit gets out in 90s; India set for a huge total

Live now
Mar 10, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (61)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (45)
Zampa is back to bowl. KL Rahul is on strike. Rahul and Dhawan get just three runs off the over.
India 209/1 after 34 overs
Maxwell will bowl. Dhawn is on strike. Dhawan and KL take five singles off the over. Five runs off the over.
India 206/1 after 33 overs
Zampa is back to bowl. Dhawna gets a single off the first ball. KL Rahul is the new batsman. Second ball is a dot. Rahul plays the third ball for a single to cover. Dhawan is back on strike. He gets another single off the fourth ball. Rahul plays the fifth ball to long-off for another single. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Dhawan paddle sweeps the ball to fine leg boundary to complete his hundred. 8 runs off the over.
India 201/1 after 32 overs
Richardson will continue. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhawan plays the second ball through mid-wicket and gets two runs. FOUR. Short ball on leg and Dhawan hooks the ball for a boundary to fine-leg. Dhawan plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. Poor ball as it is short and he hooks the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. CAUGHT! Fuller short ball and Rohit pulls the ball in great anticipation but gives a straight forward catch to Handscomb standing at long-on. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 193/0 after 31 overs
Fuller short ball and Rohit pulls the ball in great anticipation but gives a straight forward catch to Handscomb standing at long-on
Finch will continue. Dhawan is on strike. He punches the first ball to long off and gets a single. Rohit cuts the second ball and gets two runs. Rohit plays the third ball for a single. Dhawan is on strike. He gets a single off the fourth ball. Rohit is on strike. Rohit gets down on one knee and sweeps the ball to square leg for two runs. FOUR. Short ball and Rohit hooks the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 11 runs off the over.
India 182/0 after 30 overs
Richardson is back to bowl. Rohit is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Rohit cuts the second ball behind point and excellent bit of fielding by Maxwell saves a run for his team. FOUR. Fuller ball and Rohit punches the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. Next ball is short and Rohit pulls the pall for a single. Dhawan is on strike. He plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets a single. Rohit pushes the last ball through cover and gets two runs. 10 runs off the over.
India 171/0 after 29 overs
Finch will continue to bowl. Rohit has the strike. Rohit defends the first ball off the front foot. FOUR. Short ball going down leg and Rohit pulls the ball to square-leg for a boundary. Rohit pushes the fourth ball to long-off and gets a single. Dhawan plays the next ball for another single. Rohit plays the last ball to long-on for a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 161/0 after 28 overs
Behrendorff will continue to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhawan cuts the second ball through cover and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. No runs off the next two deliveries. Rohit plays the next ball to on side and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. Last ball is a dot. Just two runs off the over.
India 154/0 after 27 overs
Well. Well. Aaron Finch will bowl. Rohit is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Dhawan is on strike. He plays the second ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. Third ball is a dot. Rohit plays the fourth ball through cover and gets a single. Dhawan on strike. He plays the fifth ball to on side and adds nother run to the total. Rohit is on strike. Finch closes the over with a dot ball. 4 runs off the over.
India 152/0 after 26 overs
Jason Behrendorff will continue to bowl. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is again a dot delivery. No runs off the next two deliveries as well. Four dot ball as Behrendorff giving Dhawan no room to free the arms. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to square leg and gets a single. Rohit on strike. He works the last ball to on side and gets a single. Just 2 runs off the over.
India 148/0 after 25 overs
Zampa will bowl. Rohit is on strike. First ball is a dot. Rohit comes down for the second ball and works the ball through point and gets two runs. SIX. Short ball and Rohit comes on front foot and pulls the ball over cow-corner for a maximum. Rohit works the fourth ball to long-off and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Dhawan works the last ball for a single. 10 runs off the over.
India 146/0 after 24 overs
Jason Behrendorff is back to bowl. Dhawan and Rohit get three singles off first three deliveries. Rohit works the fourth ball to mid-wicket and gets two runs. The batsman plays the fifth ball to third-man and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. Last ball is a dot. 6 runs off the over.
India 136/0 after 23 overs
Zampa will continue to bowl. Rohit is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to on side and settles for a single. Dhawan milks another single off the second ball. Rohit is on strike. He punches the third ball to long-on and gets a single. Dhawan is back on strike. He pushes the fourth ball down to long-off and jogs down the other end for another single. Rohit is on strike. He plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and completes his fifty. Dhawan closes the over with another single. 6 singles off the over.
India 130/0 after 22 overs
Maxwell to Dhawan. FOUR. Short ball and Dhawan rocks back to pull the ball for a boundary. Second ball is a dot. Dhawan plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. He cuts the next ball to sweeper cover and adds another run to the total. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to long-off and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. He gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
India 124/0 after 21 overs
Zampa will continue to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot. Dhawan walks down the track and plays the ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Rohit gets another single off the third ball. Dhawan is back on strike. Dhawan plays the fourth ball to cover and gets a single. Rohit is back on strike. Zampa fires the fifth ball onto the toes of the batsman and the batsman defends. Last ball is again a dot delivery. 3 runs off the over.
India 114/0 after 20 overs
Maxwell is back to bowl. Rohit is on strike. First ball is cut to third-man the batsman gets three runs. Dhawan is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Maxwell fires the third ball into batsman’ pads. No runs off the next ball too. That is three dot balls. FOUR. Short ball and Dhawa rocks back in his crease and punches the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. Dhawan gets a single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
India 111/0 after 19 overs
Cummins will continue to bowl. Rohit is on strike. First ball is a dot. Rohit plays the second ball to cover and gets a single. That single completes 100 for India. And also 100-run partnership for the Indian openers. Dhawan is on strike. WIDE. Cummins bowl one short and down the leg side. One Leg Bye. Next ball wraps Dhawan on the pads and the batsman gets a single. Rohit is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Rohit plays the last nball through extra-cover and gets a single. 4 runs off the over.
India 103/0 after 18 overs
Zampa to Dhawan. Dhawan plays the first ball to mid-on and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Rohit punches the third ball to long-on and gets a single. Dhawan works the fourth ball through mid-wicket and gets another single. Rohit plays the fifth ball for another single. Dhawan is on strike. Last ball is a dot. 4 runs off the over.
India 99/0 after 17 overs
Cummins is back to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. He plays the first ball to on-side and gets a single. Rohit is on strike. Second ball is worked for another single. Dhawan is on strike. Another single off the third ball. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Another dot ball on fifth delivery. Rohit defends the last ball. Just three runs off the over.
India 95/0 after 16 overs
Zampa will continue. Rohit is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Dhawan works the second ball to square leg and gets another single. Rohit plays the third ball to long-on and gets another single. Dhawan adds another single to the Indian total. Rohit is back on strike. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Last ball wraps Rohit on the pads but it is going down the leg. 4 runs off the over.
India 92/0 after 15 overs
Richardson to Dhawan. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Dhawan punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Dhawan works the next ball to on side and gets a single. Rohit works the third ball for another single. Dhawan is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket and gets two runs. Last ball is a dot. 8 runs off the over.
India 88/0 after 14 overs
Zamapa will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. No runs of the first ball. Dhawan plays the second ball to on side and gets a single. Rohit plays the third ball to mid-on and gets a single. Dhawan is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Another dot ball on fifth delivery. Dhawan plays the last ball to cover and gets a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 80/0 after 13 overs
Richardson to Rohit. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan punches the second ball through off-side and milks another single. Rohit plays the third ball to leg side and settles for another single. Dhawan is back on strike. Fourth ball is a bouncer and Dhawan ducks under it to see it through to the keeper’s gloves. Dhawan punches the fifth ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. He works the ball very gently through the on side in the vacant spot of the field to get a boundary. 8 runs off the over.
India 77/0 after 12 overs