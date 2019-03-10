IND vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE: Dhawan slams hundred, Rohit gets out in 90s; India set for a huge total

Richardson to Rohit. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan punches the second ball through off-side and milks another single. Rohit plays the third ball to leg side and settles for another single. Dhawan is back on strike. Fourth ball is a bouncer and Dhawan ducks under it to see it through to the keeper’s gloves. Dhawan punches the fifth ball to mid-off and charges down the other end for a single. Rohit is on strike. FOUR. He works the ball very gently through the on side in the vacant spot of the field to get a boundary. 8 runs off the over.

India 77/0 after 12 overs