IND vs AUS 4th ODI Highlights: Brilliant cameo from Turner (84 off 43) takes Australia to series leveling victory
Catch all the highlights from the 4th ODI between India and Australia being played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
WICKET! Carey c Dhawan b Bumrah 21 (15)
FIFTY up for Turner! 53 (33)
WICKET! Handscomb c Rahul b Chahal 117 (105)
WICKET! Maxwell lbw Kuldeep 23 (12)
HUNDRED up for Handscomb! 100 (92)
WICKET! Khawaja c Kuldeep b Bumrah 91 (99)
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (55)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (52)
WICKET! Marsh b Bumrah 6 (10)
WICKET! Chahal c and b Pat Cummins 0(1)
WICKTET! Shankar c Maxwell b Pat Cummins 26(15)
WICKET! Bhuvneshwar c Carey b J Richardson 1(2)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav c J Richardson b Pat Cummins 10(12)
WICKET! . Pant c Finch b Pat Cummins 36(24)
WICKET! Rahul c Carey b Zampa 26(31)
WICKET! Kohli c Carey b J Richardson 7(6)
WICKET! Dhawan b Pat Cummins 143(115)
WICKET! Rohit c Handscomb b J Richardson 95(92)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (61)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 51 (45)
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Australia pip India in a run-chase setting up a series decider at Delhi on March 13. Join us then for all the live updates from that match. Till then it's goodbye!
Ashton Turner (Man of the Match): I'm lost for words. I had a lot of confidence. I thought India played really well and it was a great game of cricket. Batting is lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one. Very fortunate. Haydos has been great to me.
Aaron Finch (winning captain): I thought the partnership between Usman and Peter was crucial. The wicket was good, we weren't panicking. The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock was wonderful. We have seen him do that in Big Bash and to take on two of the best-death bowlers in the world was outstanding.
Virat Kohli (losing captain): The wicket remained good throughout the game. It was very difficult to bowl in the end, Asthon's innings was the game-changer. Last game, we were told there would be dew and we were at the wrong end. They played better cricket, they deserved to win. We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way, so we wanted to get done with it first. It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial, we were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances. The opportunities slipped away and so was the game. It's going to be cracker of a game, we've had two eye-openers in two games. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game.
Peter Handscomb: It's a lovely feeling. My role today was to take it as deep as possible and that hundred today is pretty special. Uzzie (Khawaja) and I don't talk much in the middle. We leave each other to play their own games. We felt pretty quickly that this is a pretty good wicket and we can chase those runs down. There wasn't the kind of spin that was there in the previous game. So it was really good for us that we could play our natural game. Maxi (Maxwell) played a beautiful role. It was a team thing... He comes out, takes pressure of me, strikes close to 200 and it was a critical innings. I panicked (smiles). We have seen what he (Turner) can do in the Big Bash. But to do something like that in your second ODI is pretty special and he can take a lot of confidence from that going forward.
Bumrah sends the 1st ball sliding down leg and it clips the pad to escape past Pant for FOUR leg byes. Both batsmen then take singles off the next two balls. CAUGHT! The ball seems to have stuck in the pitch for a bit as Carey gets a leading edge to Dhawan at midwicket. He won’t get the opportunity to take Australia home as Jhye Richardson walks out to bat. Turner nudges the 5th ball towards long-on and they run hard to come back for 2. That wraps up the win for Australia. Brilliant innings from Turner smashing 84 off 43 balls to secure the victory.
Australia 359/6 after 47.5 overs
WICKET! Carey c Dhawan b Bumrah 21 (15)
Carey mistimes a shot as he gets a leading edge for Dhawan to take an easy catch at midwicket.
Bhuvi starts with a knuckle ball but it’s right in the slot and Turner launches it over long-on for a SIX. DROPPED! Turner doesn’t connect well with the shot on the 2nd ball but Kedar Jadhav doesn’t manage to hold on at he dives in from deep midwicket. They pick up 2 runs. Bhuvi pitches the next ball short and Turner pulls it beautifully for a FOUR. DROPPED! India cannot afford these lapses as Dhawan this time drops a sitter at mid-off and they take a single. The 5th ball is a low full toss which Carey flicks behind square for a FOUR. He ends the over with a single. Australia are sprinting hard towards the finish line and look likely to beat India to it. 8 needed off 18 to win.
Australia 351/5 after 47 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Carey works the 1st ball to cover for 2 runs. He takes the same route on the next delivery and races back for the second. Carey backs away and slices the 3rd delivery past backward point for a FOUR. Bumrah responds well with a yorker which comes off the boot for a single. Turner steps across and goes for a pre-meditated scoop over fine leg for a SIX. Brilliant use of the pace by the young Aussie. He then picks up a single off the last ball to retain strike. 16 off the over. Australia need just 26 off 24 balls to win.
Australia 333/5 after 46 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first 2 balls. The 3rd ball is a low full toss and Turner does brilliantly as he lifts it over long-on for a SIX. Bhuvi looks to reply with a knuckle ball but it’s short and sliding down leg which Turner pulls for a FOUR. That brings up his maiden ODI FIFTY as well. He squeezes the next ball past point for 2 runs and ends the over brilliantly as he pulls the last delivery high over deep midwicket for a SIX. 20 runs off the over. Australia now need just 42 off 30 balls to win.
Australia 317/5 after 45 overs
FIFTY up for Turner! 53 (33)
ALMOST! Chahal starts with a delivery sliding down leg which Turner misses as he advances forward. Pant doesn’t collect the ball cleanly and a clear chance for a stumping is missed. Worse still as the umpire signals a wide. The next ball is down leg again for back-to-back wides. Turner works the 1st ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He then mistimes a heave to deep midwicket for a single. Carey gets an edge onto the pad on the 3rd ball and Pant tries an audacious blind throw between his feet but misses as they get a single. The crowd have been chanting “Dhoni Dhoni” and Kohli asks them to tone it down. The 4th delivery is wide as Carey misses but Pant insists there is an edge and India go for the review. There seems to be some sound there but a gap between bat and ball so India lose the review. The batsmen pick up 3 runs off the last 3 balls. 10 off the over. Australia now need 62 from 36 balls to win.
Australia 297/5 after 44 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Carey flicks the 1st ball to long-on for a single. Turner doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next three balls as Bumrah shows his brilliance in the death overs. The 5th ball is a bit short and Turner slices it past point for a FOUR. Bumrah cramps him for room on the last ball as they pick up a single. Just 6 off the over. Australia need 72 from 42 balls to win.
Australia 287/5 after 43 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the attack. CAUGHT! Finally India have the breakthrough as they get the set batsman out. Handscomb doesn’t get enough on the shot as Chahal bowls it wide and short. Alex Carey is the new man in. Turner doesn’t get any runs off the next two balls. He turns the 4th delivery to deep extra cover for a single. Carey flicks the 5th ball to deep midwicket and a mis-field by Rohit helps them take 3. Turner takes a step forward and slaps the last ball high over long-on for a SIX. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 281/5 after 42 overs
WICKET! Handscomb c Rahul b Chahal 117 (105)
Handscomb looks for the big short but doesn't get enough on it as Rahul takes an easy catch at long-off. A brilliant innings comes to an end.
Kuldeep into his final over. Turner picks the googly on the 1st ball and launches it straight down the ground for a SIX. He then takes a single off the 3rd ball. Handscomb finds the gap as he sends the 4th ball wide of long-on but Kohli does brilliantly at the boundary to keep them down to 2 runs. The 5th delivery is slapped to cover for a run. Kuldeep ends well with a dot ball. 10 off the over. Australia need 88 from 54 balls to win.
Australia 271/4 after 41 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the attack. The batsmen takes singles off the first two balls. The 3rd ball is a shorter one and Turner hacks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then picks up a single off the next ball. Bhuvi looks for the yorker on the 5th delivery but Handscomb just about gets his bat down in time sending the ball between his feet for a FOUR at fine leg. Bhuvi ends the over brilliantly with a slower delivery which beats Handscomb. 9 off the over.
Australia 261/4 after 40 overs
