IND vs AUS 4th ODI Highlights: Brilliant cameo from Turner (84 off 43) takes Australia to series leveling victory

Virat Kohli (losing captain): The wicket remained good throughout the game. It was very difficult to bowl in the end, Asthon's innings was the game-changer. Last game, we were told there would be dew and we were at the wrong end. They played better cricket, they deserved to win. We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way, so we wanted to get done with it first. It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial, we were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances. The opportunities slipped away and so was the game. It's going to be cracker of a game, we've had two eye-openers in two games. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game.