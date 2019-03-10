IND vs AUS 4th ODI LIVE: Australia fight to stay alive as India target series win

Team News

India have already announced that MS Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches. This could mean that Rishabh Pant could keep the wickets in place of the veteran Dhoni.

Mohammed Shami is also likely to be rested after getting hit on the shin by a straight drive from Finch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will come in the pacer's place. KL Rahul should also be given a chance ,but it remains to be seen whether he will replace either of the two openers or be brought in place of Rayudu. Kuldeep Yadav could also make way for Yuzvendra Chahal in a like-for-like replacement.

Australia will be expected to stick to the same winning combination after an impressive performance at Ranchi. With the track at Mohali known to assist pacers, Nathan Lyon could be the only omission from the squad making way for Jason Behrendorff.