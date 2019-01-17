IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Preview, team news, possible XI, where to watch and betting odds

Virat Kohli and his men have created history once already during their ongoing tour of Australia with a maiden Test series win. Now the team can go one step further and secure India’s first bilateral ODI series win as both teams square up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the series decider on January 18.

Australia won the first ODI by 34 runs after their relatively young bowling attack reduced to India to 3/4 inside the opening four overs. India bounced back with a hard-fought six-wicket win in Adelaide to restore parity in the series. Chasing 299, India got off to a brisk start courtesy openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli then scored a match-winning 104 off 112 balls before veteran MS Dhoni took India home with his second consecutive fifty.

India will be riding high on confidence following the win at Adelaide with MS Dhoni's return to form bringing some much needed stability to the middle-order. Dhoni looked out of sorts in the first ODI where he laboured to 51 off 96 balls but rotated strike comfortably en route to his unbeaten 55 off 54 balls at Adelaide.

Ambati Rayudu’s form will give Kohli some cause for concern as he was out for a golden duck in Sydney and struggled to time his shots in the next game. After the first match, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma declared that he would prefer Dhoni to come in at no. 4 and Rayudu's recent form could force India into a couple of changes. Rohit Sharma himself has been in scintillating form as he followed up his 133 with a quickfire 43 in the second ODI.

With the ball India have struggled to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya, who was sent back home following the controversy over his statements made on a TV show. The experiments with Khaleel Ahmed (0/55) and Mohammed Siraj (0/76) didn’t go according to plan as they failed to make an impact. This could very well open up the door for seam bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar to win his maiden ODI cap. The only worry would be trusting Shankar to bowl all 10 overs on debut which could mean a return to the squad for Kedar Jadhav.

Jadhav could enter the squad in place of Rayudu and bat lower down the order with Dhoni moving into the no. 4 slot. Jadhav's part-time spin would come in handy if Shankar struggles to find consistency.

India will be greatly encouraged by the return to form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who bowled exceptionally well in the second ODI. The seamer finished with 4/45 as the Australians struggled to take runs off him. Mohammed Shami has also been brilliant with the ball so far, making a strong case for his inclusion in the squad which will be heading to England for the World Cup this year.

Australia will want more runs coming in from their openers with skipper Aaron Finch struggling for form. Finch was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar for just six runs in both ODIs while Alex Carey only managed scores of 24 and 18. The middle order has been pretty solid for the Aussies with Shaun Marsh impressing with scores of 54 and 131.

The Aussies who declared their final XI have made a couple of changes to their bowling attack. Jason Behrendorff who complained of a sore back has been replaced by Billy Stanlake. Nathan Lyon bowled economically in both matches but couldn’t scalp any wickets and has lost his place to Adam Zampa. Jhye Richardson has been the pick of the bowlers so far and leads the wicket-takers charts with five wickets.

Australia are entering this match on the back of five consecutive bilateral ODI series defeats and a win will offer a much-needed boost after their recent Test series loss. They have won just two of their last 10 ODIs with their last bilateral ODI series win coming against Pakistan at home in 2017.

India on the other hand could return home from their 2018-19 tour Down Under without losing a single series if they get the better of the Australians at the MCG. The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after rains washed out the decider and India won the Test series 2-1.

Teams

India (Possible XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Australia (Final XI): Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson and Billy Stanlake.

Players to watch out for:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The pacer looked rusty in the first ODI but he roared back to form in the next game at Adelaide as he finished with a four-wicket haul. His ability to swing the ball both ways troubled the batsmen as they struggled to take runs off him. Bhuvneshwar's impressive spell in the second ODI kept India in the game even as debutant Mohammed Siraj leaked runs and it will be interesting to watch if he can build on that performance in the decider.

Shaun Marsh

Marsh followed up his fifty in the first ODI with an impressive 131 off 123 balls in the next game. He looked in great form as he found the gaps with ease hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes. Australia will once again bank on Marsh to anchor the innings as they chase an elusive series win.

Form Guide (most recent first):

Australia: L-W-L-W-L

India: W-L-W-W-L

Betting odds (bet365)

India: 4/7

Australia: 11/8

Prediction

Considering the performances put in by the Men in Blue in the series so far, the Indian side are favourites to the win the third ODI and the series.

Where to watch: