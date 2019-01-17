IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Kohli and team chase historic series win at MCG

Live now
Jan 17, 2019 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Check out our full match preview here.
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 7.50 am IST, while the toss takes place 20 minutes prior to the game.
India on the other hand could return home from their 2018-19 tour Down Under without losing a single series if they get the better of the Australians at the MCG. The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after rains washed out the decider and India won the Test series 2-1.
Australia are entering this match on the back of five consecutive bilateral ODI series defeats and a win will offer a much-needed boost after their recent Test series loss. They have won just two of their last 10 ODIs with their last bilateral ODI series win coming against Pakistan at home in 2017.
The Aussies who declared their final XI have made a couple of changes to their bowling attack. Jason Behrendorff who complained of a sore back has been replaced by Billy Stanlake. Nathan Lyon bowled economically in both matches but couldn’t scalp any wickets and has lost his place to Adam Zampa.
Australia will be worried about the form of their opening pair with skipper Aaron Finch in particular struggling to get among the runs. Finch was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar for just six runs in both ODIs while Alex Carey only managed scores of 24 and 18. The middle order has been pretty solid for the Aussies with Shaun Marsh impressing with scores of 54 and 131. Marsh became the first Australian to score a century in the series with his knock in Adelaide.
This could very well open up the door for seam bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar to win his maiden ODI cap. The only worry would be trusting Shankar to bowl all 10 overs on debut which could mean a return to the squad for Kedar Jadhav.
Jadhav could enter the squad in place of Rayudu and bat lower down the order with Dhoni moving into the no. 4 slot. Jadhav's part-time spin would come in handy if Shankar struggles to find consistency.
India have been decent with the ball but have struggled to fill the gap left by Hardik Pandya's exclusion from the squad. Pandya was expected to fill in the all-rounders slot giving Kohli another pace option but has been recalled to India following the controversy over his comments made on a TV show. Both Khaleel Ahmed (0/55) and Mohammed Siraj (0/76) have proved expensive while filling in the fifth bowlers slot.
MS Dhoni has been looking in good touch as he practiced in the nets. He has two consecutive fifties in the series now and will be looking to add to that tally in the series decider.
India had many positives to take away after the 2nd ODI. MS Dhoni's return to form will encourage selectors as he brings some much-needed stability to the Indian middle-order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got into the act as he troubled batsmen with his swinging deliveries. Bhuvi finished with 4/45 keeping Australia within sight as Mohammed Siraj leaked runs on his debut.
In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Dhoni rediscovers his mojo, guides India to victory in final over
Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and Australia being played at the Adelaide Oval
India bounced back with a hard-fought six-wicket win at Adelaide to restore parity in the series. Chasing 299, India got off to a brisk start courtesy openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Virat Kohli then scored a match-winning 104 off 112 balls before veteran MS Dhoni took India home with his second consecutive fifty.
In pics | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain as Oz take 1-0 series lead
Here's a quick recap of all the top moments from the first ODI between India and Australia played at the Sydney Cricket Ground
Australia won the first ODI by 34 runs after their relatively young bowling attack reduced to India to 3/4 inside the opening four overs. Rohit Sharma tried to rescue India with a fighting century but his 133 off 129-balls knock wasn't enough as India ran out of overs. Jhye Richardson was India's tormentor in chief in that game as he finished with 4/26.
Virat Kohli and his men have created history once already during their ongoing tour of Australia with a maiden Test series win. Now the team can go one step further and secure India’s first bilateral ODI series on Australian soil.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.