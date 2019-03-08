IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: India look to seal series at Dhoni's home ground

Team News

India will not be expected to make any major changes to the squad in what could be a series-deciding tie. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be available for selection and could make his way into the playing XI at the expense of either Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or Ravindra Jadeja. KL Rahul is also in the squad but the management might want to give Dhawan one last opportunity to regain his form out in the middle.

Australia came close in the 2nd ODI only to be outdone by some excellent bowling by India at the death. The only change they will be tempted to make will be to bring in either Jhye Richardson or Jason Behrendorff to bowl in the powerplay overs. This could mean Nathan Lyon will once again be left on the side-lines despite a decent outing in the 2nd ODI.