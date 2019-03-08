IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: India look to seal series at Dhoni's home ground

Live now
Mar 08, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Possible Playing XI
Team News
Stay tuned for all updates as the match begins at 1.30 pm IST, while the toss takes place 30 minutes prior to the game.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Lyon.
India will not be expected to make any major changes to the squad in what could be a series-deciding tie. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be available for selection and could make his way into the playing XI at the expense of either Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or Ravindra Jadeja. KL Rahul is also in the squad but the management might want to give Dhawan one last opportunity to regain his form out in the middle.
Australia came close in the 2nd ODI only to be outdone by some excellent bowling by India at the death. The only change they will be tempted to make will be to bring in either Jhye Richardson or Jason Behrendorff to bowl in the powerplay overs. This could mean Nathan Lyon will once again be left on the side-lines despite a decent outing in the 2nd ODI.
India will want to seal the series early which will provide them with the opportunity to rotate the squad with an eye on the World Cup starting in May. Rishabh Pant is waiting in the flanks to state his case as is KL Rahul. With Shikhar Dhawan struggling for form and Rahul impressing in the two T20Is, the Bengaluru lad will fancy his chances of usurping the Delhi left-hander at the top of the innings.
Let's do a quick recap of the 2nd ODI.
The match at Nagpur went down to the wire with Vijay Shankar giving his World Cup chances a big boost by scalping the last two wickets in the final over. India managed a total of just 250 mainly thanks to Virat Kohli's 40th ODI century as other batsmen failed to get going. Vijay Shankar looked good with the bat until he was unfortunately run out on 46 off 41 balls.
Jasprit Bumrah gave away just 2 runs while scalping 2 wickets in the last 2 overs of his spell to set up a tight finish. Shankar was then handed the ball for the final over with 11 runs required and he wrapped things up impressively by dismissing both Marcus Stoinis (52) and Adam Zampa to help India record an 8-run victory.
The Indian squad have been having some fun during their net session.
India will be aiming to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead in what could be MS Dhoni's last ODI outing at his hometown of Ranchi. Rumours have been rife that the veteran keeper will hang up his gloves after the Cricket World Cup 2019 and his team will want to make this a memorable final outing for their former 'Captain Cool' in front of his home fans.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.