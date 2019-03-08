Mar 08, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Khawaja walks back after completing maiden ODI century, Oz on course for a huge total
Catch all the live updates from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
WICKET! Maxwell run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31)
WICKET! Khawaja c Bumrah b Shami 104(113)
HUNDRED up for Khawaja! 100 (107)
WICKET! Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93(99)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (56)
FIFTY up for Finch! 51 (51)
India win the toss and opt to bowl.
Kuldeep is back to bowl. Maxwell is on strike. SIX! Maxwell clears his front leg on a short ball and slaps the ball over long-off for a flat six. Maxwell plays the second ball for a single. Marsh is on strike. He plays the third ball to cover for a single. Maxwell is on strike. Swing and a miss! Maxwll goes for a wild swing but misses the ball and Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash and there is an appeal for stumping. The review shows the batsman’s back foot is firmly behind the crease. Maxwell gets a single off the fifth ball. RUN OUT! Marsh plays the ball to on side but brilliant work by Jadeja cuts off a single. Maxwell is running to danger end and excellent work by Dhoni catches Maxwell short of his crease. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 258/3 after 43 overs
Jadeja is back to bowl. Maxwell is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Marsh is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to long-on and runs two. Third ball is a dot. Marsh gets a single off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot. Maxwell plays the last ball to long-off and gets a single. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 249/2 after 41 overs
Bumrah will bowl. Maxwell is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. Maxwell works the third ball to on side and another miss-field gifts more runs to Australia. Maxwell picks two runs. Maxwell plays the fourth ball square-leg and gets a single. Marsh pushes the next ball to cover and gets a quick single. Maxwell is back on strike. Excellent yorker on last ball which the batsman just manages to gig out to on side and get a single. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 244/2 after 40 overs
Shami is back to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to mid-off and a miss-field gifts away an extra run. Maxwell is on strike. The batsman gets an inside edge on the second ball and gets another single. Khawaja is back on strike. CAUGHT! Slightly short ball and Khawaja looks to pull but it is a tired shot with not enough power behind it and the ball goes straight to Bumrah standing at midwicket. Shaun Marsh is the new batsman. No runs off remaining deliveries. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 239/2 after 39 overs
Shankar will continue to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. First ball is a dot. Khawaja works the second ball to deep square-leg and gets a single. Maxwell plays the third ball behind square but the ball hits the pads as the batsman gets a single. Khawaja plays the fourth ball for another single. Maxwell plays the fifth ball for a single. Khawaja plays the last ball to long-off and takes a single. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 237/1 after 38 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Maxwell is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball and Maxwell whips his bat and the ball flies down the ground for a maximum. FOUR! Boundary towards square-leg. FOUR! Maxwell looking dangerous. Maxwell pushes the third ball over extra-cover for boundary. The batsman works the fourth ball for a single. Khawaja is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. Khawaja works the last ball to square-leg and takes a single. He completes his century. 16 runs off the over
Australia 232/1 after 37 overs
Vijay Shankar is back to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. He pulls the first ball to square-leg and gets a couple. Second ball is a dot. Khawaja is batting on 98. Just 2 runs away from his hundred. The batsman plays the third ball to third-man and settles for a single. Maxwell is on strike. FOUR! Gorgeous shot from Maxwell as Shankar bowls a fuller ball and the batsman comes down the track and pushes the ball through cover for a boundary. He gets a single off the fifth ball and gives Khawaja the strike. Khawaja on strike. Last ball is a dot. Kawaja remains stranded on 99. 8 runs off the over.
Australia 216/1 after 36 overs
Jadeja is back to bowl. Maxwell is on strike. The Aussie defends the first ball. He works the second ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Khawaja is on strike. He plays the third ball to short fine-leg and gets a single. Maxwell is on strike. He plays the next ball to mid-on and takes another single. Khawaja is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot. He works the last ball to long-on and takes a single. 4 runs off the over.
Australia 208/1 after 35 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Khawaja on strike. First ball is a dot. Khawaja plays the second ball to cover and takes a quick single. Maxwell is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball and Maxwell whips his heavy bat to lift the ball straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Next ball is a dot delivery. Maxwell works the fifth ball two square-leg and gets a single. Khawaja on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot. 8 runs off the over.
Australia 204/1 after 34 overs
Bumrah will continue. Maxwell is on strike. First ball is a dot. Maxwell gets a single off the second ball towards mid-off. Khawaja is on strike. No runs off next two deliveries. Khawaja plays the fifth ball down to third-man and gets a single. Maxwell is back on strike. Bumrah finishes the over with a dot ball. Just 2 runs off the over.
Australia 196/1 after 33 overs
Kuldeep will continue to bowl. Finch is on strike. The batsman punches the first ball to long-on and takes a single. Khawaja is on strike. He pushes the ball to cover and takes a quick single. Finch is back is strike. He defends the third ball off the front foot. Fourth ball is again a dot delivery. LBW! Quicker and flatter delivery which Finch tries to work to on side but misses the ball and is caught in front of the wickets. The batsman reviews but the review shows thre red dots and his innings comes to and end. Promotion for Glenn Maxwell. He pushes the last ball down to long-off and gets a single. Good over by Kuldeep as he concedes just 3 runs and picks up the important wicket of Finch.
Australia 194/1 after 32 overs
Bumrah is back to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through point behind square and he gets two runs. WIDE! Poor delivery form Bumrah as he bowls one down the leg side. Swing and miss. Next ball is slightly short which Khawaja tries to pull but misses his shot. Khawaja plays the third ball to backward point and settles for a single. Finch on strike. Fourth ball is full fired on the pads and Finch defends the delivery. Fifth ball is full outside off and the batsman punches the ball through cover and gets a single. Khawaja is happy to defend the last ball. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 191/0 after 31 overs
Kuldeep continues. Khawaja is on strike. First ball is a dot. Khawaja works the second ball down to long-off and gets a single. Smith plays the third ball for another single. Khawaja is happy to play the fourth ball through extra-cover and add another single. Finch is back on strike. FOUR! He sweeps the ball for a boundary. Last ball is a dot. 7 runs off the over.
Australia 186/0 after 30 overs
Jadeja will continue to bowl. Khawaja is on strike. No runs off the first two deliveries. Khawaja plays the third ball to square-leg and milks a single. Finch is on strike. The batsman cuts the fourth ball to point but there is a fielder. The Aussie skipper plays the fifth ball to long-off and settles for a single. Khawaja plays the last ball to fine-leg and settles for a single. 3 runs off the over.
Australia 179/0 after 29 overs
Kuldeep will continue to bowl. Finch is on strike. Finch is happy to defend first two deliveries. Finch plays the third ball to fine-leg and takes a single. Khawaja is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball and Khawaja slog sweeps the ball to cow corner for a maximum. Khawaja plays the fifth ball for a single. Finch is on strike. FOUR! Finch sweeps the last ball for a boundary to fine-leg. 12 runs off the over.
Australia 176/0 after 28 overs
Jadeja to Finch. First ball squares the batsman and there is no run. Finch defends the second ball. The batsman pushes the third ball through mid-off and takes a single. Khawaja is on strike. He works the next ball down to fine-leg and takes a single. Finch works the next ball through cover and settles for a single. Khawaja defends the last ball. 3 off the over.
Australia 164/0 after 27 overs
Kuldeep continues. Finch is on strike. First ball is stump-to-stump and the batsman defends. The second ball is full and Finch tries to sweep but misses. Finch takes a single on the third ball. Khawaja is on strike. He cuts the fourth ball through point and gets two runs. He works the fifth ball down to long-on and settles for a single. Finch plays the last ball down to fine leg and takes a single. 5 runs off the over.
Australia 161/0 after 26 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball before Finch drives the 2nd delivery to long-on for a single. The 4th ball is a tad short and Khawaja effortlessly uses the pace to guide the ball to backward square leg for a FOUR. The 5th delivery is driven powerfully through the cover region and Rayudu does well to stop the boundary with a dive restricting them to 2 runs. Khawaja cuts the last ball powerfully through backward point for a FOUR. Expensive over by Shankar as he gives away 11 runs. Australia go past the 150-run mark without the loss of a wicket.
Australia 156/0 after 25 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. Khawaja pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Finch advances forward on the 4th delivery but only taps it to long-on for a single. Khawaja looks to steer the 5th delivery down to third man but a good stop from Kohli at slip cuts the run. The last ball is a bit short and Khawaja pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. 6 off the over.
Australia 145/0 after 24 overs
Shami pins Finch in his crease on the 1st delivery as it hits him flush on the pads. The ball seems to be missing leg-stump and the umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals. Finch doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two deliveries. Shami sends down an off-cutter on the 4th ball and Finch flicks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He punches the last ball through the covers and a misfield by Shankar lets the ball escape for a FOUR. India need to tighten up their fielding to get back in this game. 6 runs off the over.
Australia 139/0 after 23 overs
Shankar starts with a dot ball before going for a slower delivery to Khawaja. The Aussie clips it to the leg-side and Dhawan does well as he comes running in from deep square leg to restrict them to 3 runs. This is now the highest partnership between Australia for any wicket since the start of 2018. The batsmen pick up singles off the next three balls. Shankar ends the over with a dot ball to Khawaja who gets an inside edge onto the pads. 6 off the over.
Australia 133/0 after 22 overs
Shami continues. Khawaja pulls the 1st ball to fine leg for a single. There are big appeals for LBW as the 3rd ball hits Finch on the pads but the umpire isn’t interested as they pick up a single. Khawaja opens the face of his bat to guide the 4th ball to third man for a single. Shami ends the over well with two dot balls. He is looking good since returning to the field and has helped restrict the run flow.
Australia 127/0 after 21 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. Kohli needs one of his bowlers to step up and break this partnership. Shankar starts well with two dot balls to Khawaja. The Aussie batsmen then pick up singles off the next 3 deliveries. The last ball is a length delivery outside off which Finch leaves for the keeper. Another economical over by Shankar giving away just 3 runs. He has conceded just 15 from his 4 overs so far.
Australia 124/0 after 20 overs