Mar 08, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: India's hope evaporate as Zampa castles Kohli
Catch all the live updates from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
Top
highlights
WICKET! Kohli b Zampa 123(95)
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 101 (85)
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav lbw b Zampa 26(39)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (52)
WICKET! Dhoni b Cummins 26 (42)
WICKET! Rayudu b Cummins 2 (8)
WICKET! Rohit lbw Cummins 14 (14)
WICKET! Dhawan c Maxwell b Richardson 1 (10)
WICKET! Handscomb lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0(2)
WICKET! Maxwell run out (Jadeja/Dhoni) 47(31)
WICKET! Khawaja c Bumrah b Shami 104(113)
HUNDRED up for Khawaja! 100 (107)
WICKET! Finch lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 93(99)
FIFTY up for Khawaja! 50 (56)
FIFTY up for Finch! 51 (51)
Playing XI
India win the toss and opt to bowl.
Pitch report
Possible Playing XI
Team News
Zampa to Kohli. FOUR. Fuller ball and Kohli smashes the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another brilliant shot by the Indian skipper as he punishes a short ball through cow corner for a boundary. BOWLED! Kohli comes down the track and yorks himself. The ball goes past his defense and the batsman is bowled. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman. He plays the next ball to on side and gets two runs. No runs off last two balls. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 221/6 after 38 overs
WICKET! Kohli b Zampa 123(95)
Kohli comes down the track and yorks himself. The ball goes past his defense and the batsman is bowled.
Social Media is buzzing with praise for King Kohli!
Cummins is back to bowl. Shankar is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Kohli plays the second ball to on side and runs two. Kohli pulls the third ball and gets a single. Shankar defends the fourth ball. The batsman gets an inside edge on the fifth ball and the batsman gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He works the last ball to third-man and adds one more to the total. 6 runs off the over.
India 211/5 after 37 overs
Zampa to Kohli. Kohli plays the first ball down the ground and gets two runs. SIX. Kohli plays a slog sweep but doesn’t connect the ball well but the ball has enough power behind it to fly over long-on for a maximum. Kohli gets a single on the third ball. Shankar is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. FOUR. Shankar cuts the fifth ball to third-man for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 15 runs off the over.
India 205/5 after 36 overs
Maxwell is on strike. Kohli is batting on 98. First ball is a dot. Kohli gets a single off the second ball. Shankar is on strike. Shankar tries to sweep the third ball but misses. There is an appeal and umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Australia are reviewing this one. The review shows the ball is pitching outside leg so that settles the score. Shankar gets a single off the fourth ball. Kohli is batting on 99. He plays the next ball down the ground and gets two runs to complete his 41st ODI hundred. There is huge ovation all round the park. Kohli gets a single off the last ball. 5 runs off the over.
India 191/5 after 35 overs
HUNDRED up for Kohli! 101 (85)
Zampa will continue. Shankar is on strike. He plays the first ball to long-on and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. On 96. He works the second ball to square leg and gets a single. Shankar is back on strike. He punches the next ball to long-off and gets a single. KOhli batting on 97 is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. The batsman plays the fifth ball to on-side and adds another run to his and team’s total. Shankar is happy to defend the last ball. 4 runs off the over.
India 186/5 after 34 overs
Maxwell will bowl. Shankar is on strike. First ball is a dot. FOUR. Short ball spinning away from the batsman and he rocks back to cut the ball through backward point for a boundary. Third ball turns and Shankar misses the ball but gets a single. Kohli is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. He gets a single off the fifth ball. Shankar is back on strike. He closes the over with a single to fine leg. 7 runs off the over.
India 182/5 after 33 overs
Zampa will bowl. Kohli is on strike. He is looking very dangerous. FOUR. The ball is tossed up and Kohli cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Kohli gets a single off the second ball and moves to 95. Jadhav is on strike. Third ball is full and the batsman defends. LBW! Fuller ball and Jadhav tries to sweep but is trapped right in front of the stumps. Vijay Shankar is the new batsman. Fifth ball is a dot. He works the last ball to long-off and opens his account with a single. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 175/5 after 32 overs
WICKET! Kedar Jadhav lbw b Zampa 26(39)
Fuller ball and Jadhav tries to sweep but is trapped right in front of the stumps.
Richardson is back to bowl. Kohli is on strike. No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Short ball and the batsman comes down the track and flicks the ball off his hips to fine leg boundary. FOUR. What a shot. A thunderbolt off Kohli’s bat. Kohli gives the bowler the charge and smashes the ball through cover for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot. Fifth ball is again a dot delivery. Kohli plays the last ball to backward-point and takes a quick single. 9 runs off the over.
India 169/4 after 31 overs
Lyon will bowl. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. The ball is short and spinning into the right hander and Kohli plays the ball with soft hands to fine leg boundary for four runs. Second ball is a dot. Kohli plays the third ball to deep mid-wicket and takes a single. Jadhav is o strike. He defends the next ball. The batsman gets a quick single on the fifth ball. Kohli is back on strike. He cuts the last ball for a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 160/4 after 30 overs
Maxwell to Jadhav. No runs off the first ball. Jadhav tries to cut the second ball but misses out on his shot. Jadhav works the third ball to on side and gets a single. Fourth ball is a dot. Kohli plays the fifth ball to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Jadhav is back on strike. Last ball is a dot. Good over from Maxwell as he gives away just two runs.
India 153/4 after 29 overs
Lyon will bowl. Jadhav is on strike. First ball is a dot. Jadhav works the second ball to fine-leg and gives Kohli the strike. Kohli gets a single on the third ball. Jadhav is on strike. He works the fourth ball to cover but there is a fielder to stop the single. Fifth ball is a dot. Jadhav plays a reverse-sweep on the last ball and gets a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 151/4 after 28 overs
Glenn Maxwell to roll his arm. Jadhav is on strike. He defends the first ball. The bastman plays the second ball with soft hands to short fine-leg and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR Leg Byes. The ball misses and goes past everyone and goes for a boundary. Kohli gets a single off the fourth ball. Jadhav is back on strike. FOUR. Jadhav comes down the track and hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Jadhav closes the over with a single. 11 runs off the over.
India 148/4 after 27 overs
Stoinis is back to bowl. Kohli is on strike. FOUR. Great Shot. Fuller delivery and Indian skipper dismisses the ball over cover for a boundary. Kohli works the second ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Jadhav is on strike. He defends the third ball off the front foot. Jadhav guides the fourth ball with soft hands to the third-man for a single. Kohli is back on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Kohli plays a leg glance to fine leg for a boundary. Kohli is look in great nick. FOUR. The best boundary from Kohli’s bat in this innings. Fuller ball and the batsman leans into his drive to dispatch the ball through extra-cover for third boundary of the over. 14 runs off the over.
India 137/4 after 26 overs
Adam Zampa comes back into the attack. Kedar cuts the 1st ball square for a single. Kohli works the next ball to sweeper cover for a run. Kedar takes a big stride forward and defends the next ball. He works the 4th delivery straight down the ground but Zampa gets a hand to it and cuts off the run. The 5th delivery is a tad short and Kedar pulls it powerfully through midwicket for a FOUR. Zampa ends the over with a dot ball. 6 runs come off it. India need 191 runs from 150 balls to win.
India 123/4 after 25 overs
Marcus Stoinis comes back into the attack. Kohli dabs the 1st ball behind square for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for the Indian captain. Kedar nudges the ball to midwicket and sets off for a single but is sent back by Kohli. There is an appeal for LBW on the net delivery as they pick up a leg bye but the umpire isn’t interested. Stoinis sends down a slow bouncer to Kohli who swivels as he pulls it fine for a FOUR. The 5th delivery is a bit too straight and Kohli helps it fine again for back-to-back FOURs. He then defends the last delivery towards cover. 10 off the over.
India 117/4 after 24 overs
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (52)
Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries from Lyon. Kedar then defends the next two balls before working the 5th delivery down to fine leg for a single. Kohli taps the last ball towards point and sets off for a quick single. Kedar wasn’t convinced but had no option but to complete the run. 4 runs off the over.
India 107/4 after 23 overs
Kohli gets forward and splits the gap at cover for a single. Kedar works the next ball to long-off for a run. Kohli defends the next two balls. He then pulls the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Kedar misses with the sweep on the last ball as it hits him on the thigh pad and they pick up a leg bye. Zampa appeals for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested. Just 4 runs off the over.
India 103/4 after 22 overs
Kedar defends the 1st ball back to the bowler before nudging the next delivery to the on-side for a single. Kohli gets an edge to short third man on the 4th delivery for a run. Kedar rotates strike with a single off the 5th ball. Kohli helps the last ball down to fine leg for a single. Just 4 runs off the over. Australia are doing well to restrict the run-flow at the moment.
India 99/4 after 21 overs