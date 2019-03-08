IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: India's hope evaporate as Zampa castles Kohli

Maxwell is on strike. Kohli is batting on 98. First ball is a dot. Kohli gets a single off the second ball. Shankar is on strike. Shankar tries to sweep the third ball but misses. There is an appeal and umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Australia are reviewing this one. The review shows the ball is pitching outside leg so that settles the score. Shankar gets a single off the fourth ball. Kohli is batting on 99. He plays the next ball down the ground and gets two runs to complete his 41st ODI hundred. There is huge ovation all round the park. Kohli gets a single off the last ball. 5 runs off the over.

India 191/5 after 35 overs