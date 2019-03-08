Mar 08, 2019 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Highlights: India stifle in chase as Australia win by 32 runs
Catch all the highlights from the 3rd ODI between India and Australia being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
India win the toss and opt to bowl.
That concludes the coverage of the this match. There is a quick turnaround as the teams gets only a days break. The next match is to be played on March 10 at Mohali. Our coverage starts 12.30 PM. Join us for the match. For now it is good-bye and good-night!
Player of the Match Usman Khawaja: “It is nothing like that. Especially against a very good Indian side. It was nice to get that win. The bowlers bowled beautifully. We weren't quite sure what a good score is, Finchy started well and the lower-order did a good job take us over 300. My highest score was 98, so it was nice to get those extra two runs today.”
For his maiden ODI hundred Australian opener Usman Khawaja is adjudged the Player of the Match
Australia captain Aaron Finch: “It was a pretty good performance. To get 300 on that wicket was very good. It was nice and especially in these conditions. That partnership allowed Maxi to come in and play his game. I have been working really hard and have always had the faith I would get runs. Usman played a fantastic knock, Jhye was also impressive with the ball.”
Indian captain Virat Kohli: “We were specially the way we pulled things back in the first innings. With the way Australia were going, we thought we would have been chasing 350+. I was told dew would come in in the evening, but that didn't happen and I got that wrong. The wicket wasn't improving at all and wasn't getting easy for batting. They kept pitching the ball in the good areas, then I got out and Vijay got out and that's about it. We are a team that has taken a lot of pride in our cricket. We don't want to see anymore collapses. In terms of hitting the ball well, it was one of my finest hundreds. I was feeling well since ball one. I was really disappointed with the way I got out. Yeah we will have a few changes in the next couple of games. A little hiccup in the middle, but we will regroup and come back strongly.”
Australia win the match by 32 runs
Cummins to Kuldeep. First ball is short and it flies past the batsman. CAUGHT! Short ball and Kuldeep connects but the ball balloons high in the air and Finch takes an easy catch to win the match for his team.
India 281 all-out after 49. 2 overs
Richardson will bowl. Jadeja is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller ball which Jadeja looks to clear over the fielder at mid-on but doesn’t have power behind the shot and Maxwell completes an easy catch. Shami is the new batsman. FOUR. Short ball and Shami hooks the ball to fine-leg and gets a boundary. Next ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Fuller ball and Shami clears his front leg and whips his bat to dispatch the ball to mid-wicket boundary. CAUGHT! Slower bouncer and Shami throws his bat but gives a straight forward catch to the fielder at cover. Jasprit Bumrah is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 281/9 after 48 overs
Maxwell two bowl. Kuldeep is on strike. Kuldeep gets a single off the first ball. Second ball is a dot. SIX. Fuller ball and Jadeja slaps the ball over cow-corner for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot. Jadeja works the fifth ball to mid-wicket and gets two runs. Jadeja plays the last ball to point and gets a single. 10 runs off the over.
India 273/7 after 47 overs
Richardson to bowl. Kuldeep on strike. No runs off first two balls. Kuldeep gets a single off the third ball. Jadeja is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Jadeja plays the fifth ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Kuldeep works the last ball to deep point and gets a single. 3 runs off the over.
India 263/7 after 46 overs
Lyon to Kuldeep. FOUR. Kuldeep gets a boundary off the first ball. He gets a single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot. Jadeja works the fourth ball for a single. Fifth ball is a dot. Yadav works the last ball to backward point and gets a single. 7 runs off the over.
India 260/7 after 45 overs
Richardson is back to bowl. Jadeja is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first delivery. Kuldeep Yadav is the ne batsman. No runs off next four deliveries. Yadav gets a single off the last ball. 2 runs off the over.
India 253/7 after 44 overs
Lyon is back to bowl. Shankar is on strike. WIDE. The bowlers starts off with a ball down the leg side. Shankar plays the first ball to square leg and runs a single. Jadeja plays the second ball to on side and the two batsmen take two quick runs. Jadeja plays the third ball to mid-wicket and takes a single. Shankar is back on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball and Shankar lifts the ball to cow corner for a boundary. Shankar defends the fifth ball. CAUGHT! Fuller ball and Shankar again tries to aim the cow corner buy the ball hits the toe end of the bat and Richardson standing in the deep takes a good low catch. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 251/7 after 43 overs
Zampa will bowl. Jadeja is on strike. The batsman works the first ball down to long-on and gets a single. Shankar is on strike. He works the second ball to long-on and gets two runs. Shankar plays the third ball to on-side and gets a single. Jadeja is on strike. He plays the fourth ball down the ground for another single. Shankar is on strike. FOUR. Fuller ball and Shankar lifts the ball over the infield for a boundary. WIDE. Zamap bowls a rare poor delivery as he bowls one down the leg side. Shankar works the last ball to on side and adds another single. 11 runs off the over.
India 242/6 after 42 overs
Cummins will continue to bowl. Shankar is on strike. He plays the first ball down to third man and gets a single. Jadeja is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Jadeja pulls the third ball to deep square-leg and gets a single. Shankar is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot. Shankar plays the fifth ball to point and takes a quick single. Jadeja gets a single off the last ball. 4 runs off the over.
India 231/6 after 41 overs
Cummins is back to bowl. Shankar is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Jadeja is on strike. Second ball is a dot. Third ball is again a dot delivery. Jadeja works the fourth ball to mid-off but there is a fielder to stop the single. Jadeja tries to cut the next ball but misses. Jadeja cuts the last ball for a single. Just two runs off the over.
India 223/6 after 39 overs
Zampa to Kohli. FOUR. Fuller ball and Kohli smashes the ball through cover for a boundary. FOUR. Another brilliant shot by the Indian skipper as he punishes a short ball through cow corner for a boundary. BOWLED! Kohli comes down the track and yorks himself. The ball goes past his defense and the batsman is bowled. Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman. He plays the next ball to on side and gets two runs. No runs off last two balls. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 221/6 after 38 overs
Social Media is buzzing with praise for King Kohli!
Cummins is back to bowl. Shankar is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Kohli plays the second ball to on side and runs two. Kohli pulls the third ball and gets a single. Shankar defends the fourth ball. The batsman gets an inside edge on the fifth ball and the batsman gets a single. Kohli is on strike. He works the last ball to third-man and adds one more to the total. 6 runs off the over.
India 211/5 after 37 overs