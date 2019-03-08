IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Highlights: India stifle in chase as Australia win by 32 runs

Indian captain Virat Kohli: “We were specially the way we pulled things back in the first innings. With the way Australia were going, we thought we would have been chasing 350+. I was told dew would come in in the evening, but that didn't happen and I got that wrong. The wicket wasn't improving at all and wasn't getting easy for batting. They kept pitching the ball in the good areas, then I got out and Vijay got out and that's about it. We are a team that has taken a lot of pride in our cricket. We don't want to see anymore collapses. In terms of hitting the ball well, it was one of my finest hundreds. I was feeling well since ball one. I was really disappointed with the way I got out. Yeah we will have a few changes in the next couple of games. A little hiccup in the middle, but we will regroup and come back strongly.”