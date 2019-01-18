IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Highlights: Dhoni, Jadhav partnership helps India win the match

Bowling change. Peter Siddle is back in the attack. He will bowl to Jadhav. WIDE. Poor delivery to start the over as the bowler strays in his line and goes down the leg side. FOUR. Good shot from Jadhav as he smashes the ball through mid-off for a boundary. WIDE. Another poor delivery as the ball again goes down the leg side for the second wide delivery of the over. The batsman works the second ball to on side and gets a couple. Jadhav plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball through cover and settles for a single. Jadhav is back on strike. The batsman works the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets another single. Dhoni is on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot.

India 198/3 after 46 Overs