Jan 18, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Highlights: Dhoni, Jadhav partnership helps India clinch historic series win
Catch all the highlights from the third ODI between India and Australia being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Top
highlights
Result
Player of the series
Man of the Match
FIFTY up for Jadhav! 50 (52)
FIFTY up for Dhoni! 50 (74)
WICKET! Kohli c Carey b Richardson 46 (62)
WICKET! Dhawan c and b Stoinis 23(46)
WICKET! Rohit c Shaun Marsh b Siddle 9(17)
WICKET! Stanlake b Shami 0 (2)
WICKET! Zampa c Shankar b Chahal 8 (14)
WICKET! Handscomb lbw Chahal 58 (63)
WICKET! Richardson c Kedar b Chahal 16 (23)
FIFTY up for Handscomb! 50 (57)
WICKET! Maxwell c Bhuvneshwar b Shami 26 (19)
WICKET! Stoinis c Rohit b Chahal 10(20)
WICKET! Khawaja c and b Chahal 34(51)
WICKET! Shaun Marsh st Dhoni b Chahal 39(54)
WICKET! Finch lbw Bhuvneshwar 14 (24)
WICKET! Carey c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 5 (11)
Teams
Toss
In pics | India pull off epic series win Down Under - Courtesy MS Dhoni
Result
India win the match by wickets.
That concludes our coverage for India's tour of Australia. As always we leave you a bouquet of tweets.
That concludes a great tour of India. The T20I series finished 1-1, India won the Test series 2-1 and have now clinched the ODI series 2-1. Virat Kohli will be extremely proud of his team.
Virat Kohli, India captain: "It wasn't a great wicket to bat on, so we had to take it deep, but they were professional in getting the job done. Kedar with bat and ball is always handy. Chahal bowled really well. It's been an amazing tour for us. We drew the T20 series, won the Test and the ODI series. We are feeling confident and balanced as a side with the World Cup in mind."
Aaron Finch, Australian captain: "We took it down to the wire. Our batting in the first couple of games was very good. Maybe we should have set our targets lower on those sort of pitches."
MS Dhoni, Player of the Series: "It was a slow wicket, so it was difficult to hit whenever you wanted to. No point going after the bowlers who were bowling well, so we wanted to take it deep and that was the plan. Kedar did a great job in executing. I am happy to bat at any number. The important thing is where the team needs me. I can't say I can't bat at No. 6 after playing 14 years."
Player of the series
For his three fifties in three matches MS Dhoni wins the Player of the sereis award.
Yuzvendra Chahal Man of the Match: "I enjoyed bowling for the first time in Australia (internationals). The ball was spinning a little bit, so I planned to bowl slow and vary my pace. Looking forward to the New Zealand series."
Man of the Match
For his spell of 6/42 in 10 overs Yuzvendra Chahal is awarded Man of the Match.
Stay with us for the quotes from post match presentation.
What a great win for India. India win the match by seven wickets!
India win the match!
Stoinis wil bowl the last over. Jadhav is on strike. India need one run to win. First ball is a dot. FOUR. Jadhav comes down the track and plays the second ball over in field to mid wicket for a boundary.
India 234/3 after 49.2 Overs
Siddle will bowl the penultimate over. Dhoni is on strike. The bowler starts with a fuller delivery which the batsman works to fine leg for a single. Jadhav is on strike. FOUR. Poor ball and Jadhav makes room for himself and lifts the ball over in field for a boundary. Third ball is a dot. Fourth ball is a full toss which the batsman plays over point and batsmen cross for three runs. WIDE. Siddle bowls a poor ball as he strays down the leg side. FOUR. Dhoni smashes the fifth ball straight down the ground for a boundary. India just need a run to win the match. Last ball is a dot.
India 230/3 after 49 Overs
Stoinis is back. Dhoni is on strike. DROPPED. Dhoni comes down the track and smashes the ball to mid-off where Finch puts down an easy catch. Batsmen in the meantime cross for two runs. FOUR. The bowler bowls a full toss which the batsman plays towards square leg for a boundary. Dhoni gets a single on the third ball. Jadhav plays the fourth ball right in front of the wicket and gets a quick single. Dhoni is back on strike. Fifth ball is full which the batsman plays to fine leg to get another single. Jadhav will face the last ball of the over. FOUR. Full toss wide outside off and the batsman cuts the ball through point for a boundary. 13 runs off the over.
India 217/3 after 48 Overs
FIFTY up for Jadhav! 50 (52)
Richardson is back into the attack .Jadhav is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single towards on side. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman plays the second ball to square leg and gets another single. Jadhav works the third ball to mid wicket and charges down the other end for another single. Dhoni is back on strike. Fourth ball is slower bouncer which the batsman plays to on side and adds another single to the Indian total. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman goes on one knee and lifts the ball over in field to deep square leg for a single. Dhoni plays the ball to fine leg for a single. Six runs off the over.
India 204/3 after 47 Overs
Bowling change. Peter Siddle is back in the attack. He will bowl to Jadhav. WIDE. Poor delivery to start the over as the bowler strays in his line and goes down the leg side. FOUR. Good shot from Jadhav as he smashes the ball through mid-off for a boundary. WIDE. Another poor delivery as the ball again goes down the leg side for the second wide delivery of the over. The batsman works the second ball to on side and gets a couple. Jadhav plays the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman plays the fourth ball through cover and settles for a single. Jadhav is back on strike. The batsman works the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets another single. Dhoni is on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot.
India 198/3 after 46 Overs
Stoinis will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. Dhoni gets a single off the first ball. Jadhav works the second ball to on side for a single. Dhoni is back on strike. Third ball is a dot. FOUR. Stoinis bangs the next ball short on middle and the batsman comes down the track and plays to fine leg for a boundary. Dhoni works the fifth ball to fine leg and gets a single. Jadhav works the last ball for another single. Eight runs off the over.
India 185/3 after 45 Overs
Zampa is back. He will bowl to Dhoni. The batsman defends the first five deliveries. Zampa keeping Dhoni quiet. The batsman plays the last ball to fine leg and takes a single. Just one run off the over.
India 177/3 after 44 Overs
Stoinis will bowl now. Dhoni is on strike. The bowler is on the mark as Dhoni fails to score on first three balls. Fourth ball is a short outside off which Dhoni cuts behind point and gets three runs. Jadhav is on strike now. Jadhav works the fifth ball to on side and takes a quick single. Dhoni is on strike for the last ball of the over. The batsman works the last ball through cover and settles for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 176/3 after 43 Overs
Richardson is back. Jadhav is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball with soft hands to third man and gets an easy single. Dhoni is on strike now. Second ball is a dot. Third ball come into the right hander and hits Dhoni on the pads and the Aussies appeal. Umpire says that as NOT OUT. Finch takes the review and the review shows that the ball was going over the wickets. Richardson bangs the fourth ball short which the batsman leaves for the wicket keeper. Fifth ball is again a dot. Dhoni works the last ball to third man and gets a single. Just two runs off the over.
India 173/3 after 42 Overs
Bowling change. Zampa is back. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to on side and takes a single. Jadhav works the second ball towards mid wicket and gets a single. Dhoni plays the third ball for a couple. Fourth ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the fifth ball behind square for an easy single. Jadhav closes the over with another single. Six runs off the over.
India 171/3 after 41 Overs
Stanlake into his final over now. Jadhav dabs the 1st ball to backward point for a single. Dhoni gets hit on the glove with a bouncer but they pick up a quick single. Jadhav punches the 4th ball to deep cover for 2 runs. He then nudges the 5th delivery behind square and they pick up 2 more. Great running by Kedar Jadhav. Stanlake ends the over with a dot ball. 6 runs off the over. India need 66 from 60 balls to win.
India 165/3 after 40 overs
Stoinis continues. He starts with a short delivery which is too high and the umpire signals a wide. Dhoni gets a top-edge sending the ball high towards fine leg for 2 runs. Good running by both batsmen. Dhoni pushes the next ball to mid-off for a single. Jadhav uses the pace as he lofts the 4th ball over mid-on for a FOUR. He turns the last ball to backward square leg for a single. 9 runs off the over. India need 72 from 66 balls to win.
India 159/3 after 39 overs