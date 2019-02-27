App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Tye replaces injured Richardson in Australia squad

Ahead of the 2nd T20I Australian team dealt a blow as Kane Richardson was ruled out. Andrew Tye replaces Richardson

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson was on February 27 ruled out of the the limited-over tour of India due to a side injury with IPL regular Andrew Tye replacing him in the squad.

Although, Richardson suffered injury while batting in the nets in Hyderabad last week, he trained on the eve of the 2nd T20I to be played in Bengaluru.

"Kane reported some side left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I at Vaizag," said Australian team physio David Beakely in a statement.

"Unfortunately he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour. Kane will return home and continue his rehabilitation and we (will) monitor his progress in the coming weeks. "

Richardson's absences is a significant blow to the visitors who are already without injured pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The 28-year-old from South Australia was in top form in recently concluded Big Bash League, ending as the highest wicket-taker for eventual champions Melbourne Renegades.

The injury gives opportunity to Tye, who last played for Australia in the drawn T20I series at home in November last year.

The 32-year-old brings plenty of experience of playing in India, having being part of IPL teams Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab and now defunct Gujrat Lions.

Tye has played in 26 T20 internationals and seven ODIs for Australia, taking 37 wickets and 12 wickets respectively.

Australia, who have never been beaten in a T20 series, lead the ongoing T20I series 1-0. The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series starting in Hyderabad from March 2.
