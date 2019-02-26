IND vs AUS 2nd T20I preview: Players to watch out for, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

After facing a 3-wicket humiliation against Australia in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam, India would aim to reverse the outcome in the second T20I in Bengaluru and salvage pride.

India's form in T20s hasn't been great off-late. The Men-in-Blue managed a draw in the 3-match T20I series played in Australia late last year before losing another 3-match T20I series against New Zealand earlier this month. After losing the first match in the ongoing series, the home team can now at best manage another drawn series. But India's focus remains on testing players for the upcoming World Cup.

After losing the Test and ODI series against India at home, the match at Bengaluru is an opportunity for Australia to salvage pride. Before landing in India, the Aussies defeated Sri Lanka in a 2-match Test series. Positive results will help Australia in rebuilding their squad in a bid to defend the ICC Cricket World Cup.

At Visakhapatnam, Australia almost let go a match which at one stage was firmly in their grip.

India would draw positives from KL Rahul's fifty and Jasprit Bumrah's form with the ball. However middle-order collapse and Umesh Yadav's poor show remain Virat Kohli's top concerns.

In the opposite camp, Aaron Finch would be happy with Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Coulter-Nile but his own poor run will be a cause of worry.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia squad:

Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Players to watch out for

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is regarded as one of the top bowlers of the world. His bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-16-3 in the first match and almost brought India back India in the contest. Bumrah now has 51 T20I wickets at an economy of just 6.69 in 41 matches. He bowls equally well at the start of an innings and in death overs. He is a prized asset for any team.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Maxwell slammed a fifty in the first match. When the "Big-Show" gets going it is difficult to stop him. He boasts of a high score of 145* and strike rate of 155.32 in T20Is. His blows lower down the order in death overs can turn the match on its head. He is also an effective spinner. India should be vary of the 30-year-old Victorian if they plan to win the second match.

Recent Form (most recent first)

India: L-L-W-L-W

Australia: W-L-NR*-W-L

NR- No Result

Head-to-Head

India: 1

Australia: 2

No Result/ Match Abandoned: 2

TV time

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7.00 PM IST. It will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action on Hotstar

