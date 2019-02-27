IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Short, Maxwell help Oz recover after shaky start

Shankar starts with a delivery onto the stumps and Short drives it beautifully into the gap at extra cover for a FOUR. Short then gets a leading edge on the 2nd ball sending it to the off-side for a single. Stoinis defends the 3rd delivery but pulls the next ball powerfully through midwicket for a FOUR. Kohli isn’t happy with Shankar there as that ball was short and wide asking to be hit. Shankar does better as he corrects his length and sends down two dot balls to end the over. 9 runs off the first over.

Australia 9/0 after the first over