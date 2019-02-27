Feb 27, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Short, Maxwell help Oz recover after shaky start
Catch all the live action from the second T20I between India and Australia being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Maxwell punches the 1st delivery straight towards the man at cover. He pulls the next ball through midwicket for a single. Short waits back and cuts the 3rd ball late sending it past a diving point fielder for a FOUR. He then taps the next ball to long-off for a single. Maxwell cuts the 5th ball to backward square leg for a run. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two batsmen. The last ball is tossed outside off and Short lifts right over the bowler's head for a FOUR. 11 runs off the over. India need to find a way to break this partnership.
Australia 76/2 after 9 overs
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack. Short tucks the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. Maxwell sits back and powerfully whips the 2nd ball through midwicket for a FOUR. He then gets a leading edge on the next ball for a single. Chahal sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Short works the 4th delivery to midwicket for a single. Chahal tosses the next delivery wide outside off to Maxwell. He is trying to draw Maxwell into another risky shot but the Aussie doesn’t take the bait. The 5th delivery is quicker onto the stumps and Maxwell whips it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He then sits back and cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 12 off the over.
Australia 65/2 after 8 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower ball which Short whips through midwicket, Chahal does well to cut off the boundary and restrict them to a single. The next ball is short and wide outside off which Maxwell pulls to square leg for a FOUR. Shankar responds well with a slower delivery which Maxwell mistimes. Maxwell pulls the 4th ball towards point for a single. The next delivery is a shorter length ball which is slipping down leg and Short pulls it over square leg for a FOUR. Shankar ends with a slower delivery again which Short whips to deep midwicket for a run. 11 off the over. Australia need 138 from 78 balls to win.
Australia 53/2 after 7 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes back into the attack. Short drives the 1st delivery straight to the man at mid-off. He picks the gap on the next delivery beautifully as he sends the ball through extra cover for a FOUR. Short pulls the 3rd ball to deep square for a single. Maxwell rotates strike with a single to the leg-side. The 5th delivery is a juicy full toss wide outside off and Short smacks it through covers for a FOUR. He ends the over with a single through midwicket. 11 runs off the over. Australia need 149 from 84 balls to win.
Australia 42/2 after 6 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman at the crease. Short misses with the flick on the first ball but it strikes him high on the pad. He struggles to take runs off the next ball. Short pushes the 3rd delivery to mid-off for a single. Maxwell takes the same route as they rotate strike. Short flicks the 5th delivery off the pads to deep square for a run. Maxwell looks for the pull on the final delivery but gets a top-edge which travels high past the keeper for a SIX. He was lucky that carried past the boundary. 9 runs off the over.
Australia 31/2 after 5 overs
Vijay Shankar comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls to Short. The Australian opener tucks the 3rd ball to deep square for a single. The 4th delivery is drifting onto the pads and Finch guides it effortlessly to fine leg for a FOUR. Shankar sends down another back of a length delivery which Finch pushes down the pitch. CAUGHT! Shankar pitches the ball slightly outside off and Finch ends up slicing the ball high towards Dhawan at cover. This is great for India as they pick up two quick wickets. Just 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
Australia 22/2 after 4 overs
Siddarth Kaul comes into the attack. He starts with a full length delivery outside off which Stoinis defends in to the off-side. BOWLED! Kaul gets the ball to nip in ever so slightly and Stoinis who was looking for the big shot misses as the ball rattles into the stumps. Aaron Finch is the new man in. He swings the first delivery he faces but misses. Finch cuts the 4th delivery powerfully towards point and Rahul does well to get a hand to it and keep them down to 2 runs. The 5th delivery is hit towards point again and this time Rahul misfields allowing them to take 2. Kaul does brilliantly as he ends the over with a dot ball. Just 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
Australia 17/1 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He starts with a back of a length delivery which Short guides past backward point for a single. Stoinis punches the 2nd ball through the gap at cover for 2 runs. Bumrah sends down three consecutive dot balls to put the pressure on Stoinis. The Australian punches the final delivery towards point for a single. Brilliant start by Bumrah. Just 4 runs off the over.
Australia 13/0 after 2 overs
Shankar starts with a delivery onto the stumps and Short drives it beautifully into the gap at extra cover for a FOUR. Short then gets a leading edge on the 2nd ball sending it to the off-side for a single. Stoinis defends the 3rd delivery but pulls the next ball powerfully through midwicket for a FOUR. Kohli isn’t happy with Shankar there as that ball was short and wide asking to be hit. Shankar does better as he corrects his length and sends down two dot balls to end the over. 9 runs off the first over.
Australia 9/0 after the first over
D'Arcy Short and Marcus Stoinis will open the innings. Vijay Shankar has the ball for the first over with Short on strike.
The players are out on the pitch for the start of the Australian innings.
What a splendid innings by the Indian skipper. Kohli has ruled at M. Chinnaswamy stadium once again His 72 along with Dhoni's and Rahul's innings has helped India put up a huge total. This is a much improved batting performace from the home side. The picth is looking great for batting. Australia can launch an equally powerful counter-attack. Does Indian bowling have enough teeth to stop the likes of Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short? We have to wait and watch.
Cummins to bowl the last over. Dhoni is on strike. India would be aiming 190. WIDE! Poor delivery to start the over. WIDE! Another wide way outside the off-stump. Poor way to start the last over of the innings. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery with cross seam and Dhoni looks to play a big shot but gets a leading edge and the ball goes high in the night sky and Finch standing at long-off takes an easy catch. Kohli on strike. He gets a single off the second ball. DK is the new batsman. FOUR! He gets a single off his very first ball. FOUR! Another boundary. Short ball outside off and Karthik plays a late late cut. One leg Bye. Next ball hits DK on the pads and two batsmen take a quick single. Kohi to face the last ball. SIX! Fuller ball and Kohli slams the ball over long-off. What a finish! 18 runs off the over.
India 190/3 after 20 overs
Richardson is back to bowl. Kohli is on strike. Swing and a miss on first ball. WIDE! Bowler goes full on the second ball but the ball is over the off-side marker line. SIX! Fuller ball and Kohli punches the ball over long-off for a maximum. Third ball is a full-toss and Kohli plays it down to long-off and takes a single. Dhoni is on strike. 8 runs off the over so far. Dhoni gets a single off the fourth ball. Kohli is back on strike. Kohli plays the fifth ball through cover and takes two quick runs. FOUR! What a great great shot. Fuller ball and Kohli whips the ball over the bowler’s head for a boundary. 15 runs off the over.
India 172/3 after 19 overs
Short to bowl. Kohli is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Dhoni is on strike. SIX. In the slot and Dhoni whips the bat hard and deposits the ball deep into the stands. Dhoni and Kohli get two singles off next two balls. Dhoni on strike. SIX! Another huge huge shot by Dhoni. FOUR! Short ball and Dhoni cuts the ball through point. 19 runs off the over.
India 157/3 after 18 overs
Zampa will bowl. Kohli is on strike. The Indian skipper starts off with a single down to long-on. Dhoni is back on strike. Dhoni gets a single off the second ball. Kohli is back on strike. Third ball is a dot. Fourth ball is again a dot. Kohli plays the fifth ball rto deep mid wicket and completes his fifty. Dhoni is on strike. Last ball is a dot. Just 3 runs off the over.
India 138/3 after 17 overs
Coulter-Nile will bowl. Dhoni is on strike. The batsman gets a couple on the first ball. Dhoni gets a single on the second ball. Kohli is back on strike. SIX. Top shot. Kohli lifts the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum. SIX! Another biggie and this time over cover. SIX! Kohli is punishing the bowler. He comes down the track and lifts the ball over square-leg. Kohli gets a single off the last ball. 22 runs off the over.
India 135/3 after 16 overs
Richardson is back to bowl. Kohli is on strike. The batsman starts off with a single down to third-man. Dhoni is back on strike. FOUR! Short and wide and Dhoni cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Dhoni works the next ball through cover and gets a single. Kohli is back on strike. SIX! What a shot! Fuller delivery and Indian skipper makes room for himself and hits a flat six over cover. Kohli gets a couple towards third-man on the next ball. Swing and a miss. Another big over for India.
India 113/3 after 15 overs
Bowling change. Cummins is back. Kohli is on strike. The batsman hits the first ball inside out over the infield and gets two runs. Kohli plays the second ball to fine-leg and gets a single. Dhoni is on strike. Third ball is a dot. FOUR! Fuller ball right in the slot and Dhoni hits the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Dhoni works the fifth ball to fine-leg and settles for a single. Kohli on strike. Last ball is short and wide and the batsman works the ball through cover and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
India 99/3 after 14 overs
Short continues. Kohli is on strike. He starts off with a single off the first ball. Dhoni is on strike. Second ball is a dot. SIX! Short ball and Dhoni whips the ball over mid-wicket for a maximum. Fourth ball is a dot. Dhoni plays the fifth ball through off side and gets a single. Kohli is on strike. The batsman gets a single on the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
India 90/3 after 13 overs
Zampa is back. Kohli is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball and gives Dhoni the strike. No runs off next two balls. Dhoni plays the fourth ball down to long-off and takes a single. Kohli is on strike. FOUR! Short and wide and Kohli cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Kohli closes the over with a single to sweeper cover. 7 runs off the over.
India 81/3 after 12 overs
Bowling change. Sort has been asked to bowl. Kohli is on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. No runs off next three deliveries. Pant finding it difficult to time the ball and pierce the gaps. Caught! What a splendid catch. Fuller ball and Pant hits the ball hard in desperation and the ball goes to long-off where a diving Richardson takes a brilliant catch. Dhoni is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot. Great over by Short as he gives away just one run and picks a wicket.
India 74/3 after 11 overs
Behrendorff is back to bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Dhawan walks down the track and lifts the ball over in-field but he has not timed the ball well and Stoinis rushing in from deep takes a catch. But has the ball bounced? On field umpire refers that to third-umpired with the soft signal as out. Third-umpire stays with the decision of the on-field umpire’s decision. Dhawan has to walk back. Kohli on strike. He takes a single on the third ball. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot. Pant plays the fifth ball to backward square leg and opens his account. Kohli gets a single off the last ball. 3 runs and a wicket off the over.
India 73/2 after 10 overs
