IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Australia win the toss and bowl; India make three changes

Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is regarded as one of the top bowlers of the world. His bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-16-3 in the first match and almost brought India back India in the contest. Bumrah now has 51 T20I wickets at an economy of just 6.69 in 41 matches. He bowls equally well at the start of an innings and in death overs. He is a prized asset for any team