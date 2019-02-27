App
Feb 27, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Australia win the toss and bowl; India make three changes

Catch all the live action from the second T20I between India and Australia being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Matches

highlights

  • Feb 27, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Men-in-Blue have sweated hard for the second and final T20I. Will it fetch the desired result? Next three hours will tell us the answer of that question! Time to hold on to your seats as the action is set to begin! 

  • Feb 27, 06:50 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:49 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Live action begins shortly! 

  • Feb 27, 06:44 PM (IST)

    If Rohit Sharma would have played today he would have played in his 300 T20 matches. But he has to now wait till the start of the IPL 

  • Feb 27, 06:42 PM (IST)

    KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opening combination will be interesting! 

  • Feb 27, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:36 PM (IST)

    Playing XI 
    Australia Playing XI:     D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

    India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

  • Feb 27, 06:31 PM (IST)

    TOSS

    Australia win the toss and opt to bowl

  • Feb 27, 06:29 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:26 PM (IST)

    Pitch Report 

    Fair amount of grass means the ball will zip around a bit. There are a few cracks as well to interest the spinners. The grass should also hold the pitch together

  • Feb 27, 06:21 PM (IST)

    Head-to-Head (last 5 matches)

    India: 1

    Australia: 2

    No Result/ Match Abandoned: 2

  • Feb 27, 06:17 PM (IST)

    Recent Form (most recent first)

    India: L-L-W-L-W

    Australia: W-L-NR*-W-L

    NR- No Result 

  • Feb 27, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Glenn Maxwell slammed a fifty in the first match.  When the "Big-Show" gets going it is difficult to stop him. He boasts of a high score of 145* and strike rate of 155.32 in T20Is. His blows lower down the order in death overs can turn the match on its head.  He is also an effective spinner. India should be vary of the 30-year-old Victorian if they plan to win the second match.

  • Feb 27, 06:16 PM (IST)

    Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is regarded as one of the top bowlers of the world. His bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-16-3 in the first match and almost brought India back India in the contest. Bumrah now has 51  T20I wickets at an economy of just 6.69 in 41 matches. He bowls equally well at the start of an innings and in death overs. He is a prized asset for any team

  • Feb 27, 06:15 PM (IST)

    In the second T20I Jasprit Bumrah and Glenn Maxwell are the players to watch out for 

  • Feb 27, 06:10 PM (IST)

    M. Chinnaswamy stadium is looking pretty in setting sun! 

  • Feb 27, 06:08 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 06:07 PM (IST)

    Ahead of the second T20I Australia dealt a severe blow as their pace bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour owing to an injury. Andrew Tye has been announced as his replacement. 

  • Feb 27, 06:04 PM (IST)

    If you missed the action from the first match, catch the highlights in our IN PICS section. 

  • Feb 27, 06:02 PM (IST)

    The Aussies edged India out in a nail bitting thriller in the 1st T20I in the very last ball. 

  • Feb 27, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia to be played at M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru

